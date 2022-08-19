Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2: Can you hear a difference? Or even see it?
Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, further complicating its true wireless earbuds options. The Korean company already had plenty of Buds and Buds Pro models, in addition to Live models, so which should you buy? This newest one?. And more importantly, what exactly is different between the new...
Phone Arena
Samsung's next budget-friendly smartphone has just leaked in detail
Samsung is about to introduce a new budget-friendly smartphone in Europe, which will bring a couple of medium-range features for those who can’t afford a flagship. Although the Galaxy A04s hasn’t been unveiled yet, we do know everything about the upcoming device courtesy to WinFuture.de. Since this is...
Phone Arena
Amazon discounts the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G once again, get it while supplies last
If you don’t plan on picking up Samsung’s hot new flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, you might consider what’s probably among the best-selling phones in the US, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Sitting at the threshold between high-end and mid-range tiers, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers the best of both worlds for a reasonable price.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 event invite's Far Out tagline & spacey theme could be hinting at these new features
Apple today confirmed rumors that it will be hosting an event on September 7 and it can be said with a reasonable amount of certainty that it's being held to reveal the iPhone 14 family, new smartwatches, and AirPods. The invite has a very space-centric design and it has led to all sorts of speculations regarding what it might be hinting at.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
Phone Arena
Pixel 6a after 1 month of use: an iPhone killer or just another affordable Android phone?
It’s been more than a month since I switched to the Pixel 6a as my main and only phone, and I feel that’s a good time to really get to know the phone a bit more than just the typical review, so if you are interested to learn whether I can still recommend the Pixel 6a after that initial honeymoon period... read on!
Phone Arena
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
The hot new Wiko Voix is here, and if you have no idea what that is, don't worry, you're probably not alone. Established all the way back in 2011 in Marseille, France, the Wiko brand (timidly) tried to crack the uber-competitive US smartphone market for the first time in 2019 with an incredibly cheap Boost Mobile-exclusive model called Ride.
Phone Arena
Apple's iPhone dominates North American phone shipments in Q2; Google doubles its market share
We've been pointing out for several weeks that the global smartphone industry is in the middle of a slump. Market researchers at Canalys confirmed this with its report on second-quarter shipments in North America which declined 6.4% on an annual basis to 35.4 million units. Apple still managed to show growth despite the gloomy overall picture with a 3% year-over-year growth in iPhone deliveries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
When looking for the best tablets money can buy at any given time, it's almost always a good idea to choose a brand and go with said company's latest and greatest models. Unless, of course, you're on a tight budget, in which case you might want to consider either a newer mid-ranger or an older flagship.
Phone Arena
Apple's iPhone 14 launch event date is finally official, and it's pretty early
The moment we've all been waiting for is (almost) here at last. If you're a hardcore Apple fan or you're simply interested in the mobile tech industry as a whole, it's time to clear your schedule and save the September 7 date. As repeatedly rumored of late, that's when a...
Phone Arena
Did Android 13 improve the battery life on the Pixel 6 series? Great minds disagree
The update to Android 13 has been disseminated to compatible Pixel models (Pixel 4 series through the Pixel 6 series and the Pixel 6a) and now is the time to reflect on the improvements that have been made. As we pointed out last week, Google counted 151 bugs it exterminated with the latest Android build, and some Pixel 6 series users noticed a huge improvement in the speed and accuracy of the under-display fingerprint scanner.
Phone Arena
Major improvements are coming to Google TV, here is what to expect
After its launch two years ago, Google TV has gone through many changes, but nothing as major as what’s coming next. After considering all the feedback received from Google TV users, the Mountain View company has now revealed some of the most important improvements coming soon. The most important...
Phone Arena
Check out the upcoming Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in all of their glory
By no means a worthy rival for Apple or even Samsung in terms of global sales numbers, Bose is a name synonymous with premium audio performance, never missing a roundup of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy in addition to easily making all your everyday lists of the top high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones options out there.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's newest 5G REVVL phone is now free with damaged device trade-ins
T-Mobile has a lot of great phones you can get at a crazy low price or even completely free of charge with various strings attached, but while the "Un-carrier's" own-brand REVVL 6 and 6 Pro 5G don't exactly stand out with their design or specs, a killer new deal makes the two 5G-enabled mid-rangers simply irresistible.
Phone Arena
Microsoft's super comfy and secure Surface Earbuds are 50% off right now
Microsoft's futuristic-looking Surface Earbuds provide good sound and long battery life and come in a pocketable case but given the competition they are up against, their launch price of $199.99 was hard to digest. Amazon is currently selling them for half the price and this makes them worth a look.
Phone Arena
Man cleared by cops after taking medical photo of his kid is still banned by Google
A man, identified only by his first name of Mark by The New York Times (via The Guardian) had his Google accounts shut down after taking medical pictures of his son's groin. The photos were taken because the father thought that his son's groin looked inflamed and he wanted a doctor to diagnose and treat his son. The Doctor did use the image to come up with a diagnosis and he also prescribed a course of antibiotics.
Phone Arena
The OnePlus 10T is as durable as they come... at least according to the company
If you're the least bit familiar with Zack Nelson's popular JerryRigEverything durability tests on YouTube, you probably know most phones nowadays pass these inspections with flying colors, suggesting the mobile industry as a whole has made solid progress in this field over the years. Of course, certain device manufacturers are...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's most affordable 5G tablet is here with a... not-too-shabby spec sheet
While T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T (not to mention prepaid operators like Boost Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile) have been pretty aggressively advertising cheaper and cheaper 5G smartphones for the last couple of years or so, affordable tablets supporting the latest cellular technologies remain a rare sight on US carriers. Enter...
Phone Arena
Huawei Mate 50 to arrive a day before iPhone 14 with largely the same guts as Galaxy S22
Once the world's biggest smartphone vendor, Huawei is slowly sinking into oblivion but is determined to reclaim its former glory. According to Statcounter, the Chinese company had a market share of 6 percent in July, a sharp decline from its peak in Q2 2020 when it surpassed Samsung by accounting for 20 percent of sales globally. Huawei is down but not out and is currently gearing up to launch the Mate 50 lineup.
Phone Arena
Painful new Google Pixel 6a tests prove affordable phones can also be built like tanks
While Google's in-house smartphones have had all kinds of different problems over the years, ranging from pesky bugs and general software instability to malfunctioning displays and overly aggressive memory management, we can't really remember durability proving to be a Pixel-specific issue at any point in time. At least not as...
Comments / 0