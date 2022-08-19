Read full article on original website
Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial gives you intuitive dial control of your lights
Control the lights of up to 3 rooms with every button of the Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial. This dial comes in black or white and has a minimalist design that is sure to suit your home decor. Additionally, you can easily turn the dial to dim or use it to brighten your lights. In fact, you can mount it to the wall, place it on a magnetic surface, or use it as a remote control. With simple wire-free installation, it’s easy for anyone to get up and running. Moreover, you’ll love that it offers a smooth dimming experience and runs on battery power. The handy design makes this gadget a great option to control lights around the house without having to use your phone or tablet.
inputmag.com
How to remove the home screen search button in iOS 16
You’ve been searching the contents of your iPhone by swiping down on your home screen for years, but Apple decided to switch things up. On iPhones with iOS 16 installed, Apple added a search button right on your home screen, saving you a swipe, but creating an eyesore and hiding your home screen indicator in the process. Thankfully, you can very easily turn it off for good.
Apple Insider
New online tool lets you see how far iPhone cameras have come in 15 years
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Smartphones cameras have improved significantly since the release of theiPhone in 2007 — and there's now a nifty visualization that proves it.
Latest Windows security update is locking users out of their PCs
Have that BitLocker key handy if you want to login again.
Warning for all Google Chrome users – popular download can ruin your device
GOOGLE Chrome users are being warned against downloading an extension that can damage their device. An extension dubbed "Internet Download Manager" is currently gaining popularity with Google Chrome users. To date, the extension has been installed by more than 200,000 users. However, as many Chrome users are finding, the extension...
Apple Hacking Alert: How to Update iOS and Mac Devices to Keep Data Safe
Apple warned users that hackers may have actively exploited security vulnerabilities on devices.
What’s new in iOS 15.6.1 (Video)
Yesterday Apple released a number of software updates, this included iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 and a new version of watchOS for some models, and a new version of macOS. All of these new software updates have the same thing in common, they are designed to fix a range of security issues in Apple’s software.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
Microsoft might have just accidentally leaked the name of the next big Windows 11 update
Get ready, because the upcoming major update to Windows 11 is almost here, with funky new features like an improved taskbar, app folders, and the resurrection of Windows Media Player. We’re really looking forward to - wait, what’s this? What does this say? ‘Windows 11 2022 Update’? Well, that’s a rubbish name.
The Windows Club
How to create a Spinning Wheel animation in PowerPoint
PowerPoint is known for creating presentations and for the cool animation effects it offers to make your presentation lively to your audience. Animation is an effect that gives your eyes an illusion of a moving object. Have you ever thought of creating a spinning wheel animation in PowerPoint? Well, In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a spinning wheel animation in PowerPoint.
The Windows Club
How to fix Mouse Lag in Apex Legends on Windows PC
In this article, we are going to discuss possible solutions to fix Apex Legends Mouse Lag issues on Windows 11/10. Mouse lag, also called mouse latency, is the delay in mouse actions. In simple words, when you move your mouse or click with your mouse, the computer shows the output a few seconds later. Due to this mouse input delay, gamers are not able to play the game. The most common cause of input delay in video games is unsupported hardware. Therefore, it is always suggested to read the hardware requirements before purchasing a game.
The Windows Club
How to check Mouse DPI in Windows 11/10
In this post, we will help you how to check the mouse DPI (or sensitivity) on your Windows 11/10 computer. DPI (dots per inch) or CPI (counts per inch as referred by some manufacturers) is the standard for measuring mouse sensitivity. The mouse pointer speed or cursor speed depends on mouse DPI. The more the DPI numbers are, the higher will be the mouse sensitivity to cover the desktop screen which ultimately affects or increase/decrease the cursor speed.
The Windows Club
How to make a Slideshow with Music on Windows 11
In this tutorial, we will show you how to make a slideshow with music on Windows 11 without using third-party tools or apps. While there are so many options available to create a slideshow with cool effects, generating a photo slideshow natively or using a built-in feature in Windows 11 PC would be a good option to try. If you want to do that, you can use the Microsoft Photos app in Windows 11 to make a slideshow with music. You can add background music and/or custom audio files to the slideshow and then export the slideshow with music as an MP4 format file in high quality.
Android 13 tips and tricks: 7 features to try after updating
After months of developer previews and beta releases, Android 13 has finally arrived on Pixel phones. Compared to the major overhaul that was Android 12, it's a relatively light release as far as new, user-facing features go, but it features a lot of tweaks to existing features—and not all of them are for the better. Here are seven tips and tricks for navigating the latest Android release on your Pixel.
The Windows Club
Mouse Settings or Properties reset on restart [Fixed]
Windows lets you change the Mouse Properties as per your requirements. By opening the Mouse Properties, you can swap primary and secondary mouse buttons, change the pointer speed, change the mouse scroll wheel speed, etc. After applying changes, Windows saves these settings until you reset or change these settings again. But for some users, the mouse settings keep resetting automatically after restart. This is a very annoying issue as users have to do all the changes to mouse properties every time they boot their computer. If your mouse settings or properties reset on a restart, you can try the solutions provided in this post.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable/Disable Windows Search
Windows Search is a great feature that helps you avoid having to go through all the path directories to access a file or a folder. However, you may have to disable this feature in some scenarios. For instance, you may want to restrict user access to search if you want to create a limited environment domain.
The Windows Club
Fix SESSION1 INITIALIZATION FAILED BSOD on Windows 11/10
The SESSION1 INITIALIZATION FAILED bug check has a value of 0x0000006D. This bug check indicates that the initialization of the Microsoft Windows operating system failed. You may encounter this error when booting or shutting down your Windows 11/10 computer. In this post, we will provide the most suitable solutions you can try to successfully resolve this issue.
The Windows Club
Microphone is not working in Steam [Fixed]
If your microphone is not working in Steam, the solutions listed in this article may help you fix the problem. According to the affected users, the issue is occurring only on Steam. Their microphone works fine in other applications like Discord. Due to this issue, users are not able to chat with their friends on Steam. On the other hand, some users have reported that their microphone does not work only in some particular games on Steam, like Counter-Strike.
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Transfer Voice Memos From Your iPhone to a Windows PC Without iTunes
With a Lightning to USB cable, you can transfer photos from an iPhone to a Windows PC. But what about other files that you can't transfer that way, such as voice memos? Is iTunes the only method?. The answer is: nope, you can use several alternative methods. So, let's look...
Engadget
Amazon one-day sale slashes prices of TP-Link routers and smart home gadgets
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. TP-Link makes a bunch of IoT gadgets that can make your home...
