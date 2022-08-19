Read full article on original website
Related
Showcase Of The Quad Cities Top Youth Talent At Music & Arts Festival
The QC Rock Academy is known for hosting events across town, especially at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island. They are fantastic free nights of music where we get to watch the future of rock in the Quad Cities. Now they are back at it with a day and night...
Breathtaking Show In Davenport Iowa This Weekend: Cirque Italia Water Circus
A one-of-a-kind performance is coming to the Quad Cities, and it's a show you don't want to miss!. August 25th -28th, Cirque Italia is bringing a European-style performance to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The show is described as a “vivid, dramatic, and moving experience." Cirque Italia presents "Aquatic Spectacular."...
Rock Island Officially Announces Citizen Of The Year Award Winners
The City of Rock Island announced the annual Citizen of the Year award winners during Monday night’s city council meeting. Anyone who was considered for these awards are a huge part of Rock Island. In fact, 7th Ward Alderman Bill Healy stated,. “We obviously have a great city with...
Judas Priest Is Coming To The Quad Cities & You Can Win Tickets Here
Judas Priest is coming to the Quad Cities on Halloween weekend and I-Rock 93.5 has your tickets. Sign up to win below. The first rock band to play Vibrant Arena at The Mark. When Queensryche and Judas Priest take the stage in Moline they will be the first rock/metal band to play the newly named Vibrant Arena at The Mark. (Get out of here with your REO Speedwagon/Styx show...I said rock/metal)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rcreader.com
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy, September 6
Tuesday, September 6, 6:45 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL. With its first major engagement following its name change from the TaxSlayer Center to the Vibrant Arena at the MARK, Moline's amphitheater will host three of the most successful and enduring acts in the history of rock on September 6, a night boasting the iconic, chart-topping talents of REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy.
977wmoi.com
Magic is Coming Back to Monmouth
Magic will be back in the Monmouth community October 7th and 8th when the Warren County History Museum presents the Great Nicola Magic Festival. The two-day event kicks off Friday night at Meks on Main with Magic Fest After Dark from 7 to 10 pm for those 21 and older, featuring three magicians: Stu Yager, David Casas, and Jeanette Andrews. Family day gets underway at noon on Saturday the 8th at the Museum, shares Rental and Events Manager Alyssa Whitacre:
Moline’s 150th Birthday Party To Close Parts Of River Drive
Moline's sesquicentennial celebration this weekend will cause closures on areas of River Drive. Those closures will start tonight (Wednesday) and will last through Sunday. The 3-day sesquicentennial celebration closures will impact the areas of:. River Drive at 55th St (Rock Island) River Drive at 6th St. River Drive at 17th...
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tspr.org
Galesburg breaks ground on Symphony Center
After 75 years of performing classical music for the region, the Galesburg Symphony Society and Knox-Galesburg Symphony are composing a new chapter. Galesburg officials and supporters of the arts broke ground Friday on a new Symphony Center. It’s on a bustling block of North Seminary Street across the street from...
ourquadcities.com
River Drive in downtown Moline to close starting Wed. night
Beginning Wednesday evening, River Drive in Moline will be closed between 12th and 15th streets for the set-up of the Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration festival grounds. The road will remain closed between those two streets until Sunday, Aug. 28, according to a city release Tuesday. Road closure signs are installed...
REVIEW: Lock 14 Dam Good Salsa Is Hot, Doc Kaalberg Says
There are few things fresher in life than LOCK 14 Dam Good Salsa. For example. 1). Stepping out of the shower on a hot day, wrapping a towel around your waist, and then using the A/C vent in the bathroom to air dry your undercarriage. 2). The way the pores...
Krumpets Restaurant & Bakery Starts Your Morning with Sweetness
I think one of the subtle charms of bakeries and diners is the fact that no matter where in the country you might find yourself, you're never that far from a blissful little eatery offering an omelet, pancakes, or bakery. For residents of Fulton, IL — a sleepy river town...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trudy Appleby vigil tonight
August 21 marks the 26th anniversary of Trudy Appleby’s disappearance and her family will hold their annual candlelight vigil to remember missing and exploited people, especially from the local area, tonight at 6:30 p.m. This year, they ask that the public focus not just on Trudy, but on anyone who has a long-term missing loved […]
No injuries in East Moline fire
No one was hurt in a fire August 24 along Route 84 in East Moline. Residents and a cat were able to escape the home, located at 463 N. 20th Street in East Moline, according to East Moline Fire Department Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs. The fire is still under investigation and details, as well as […]
Who Wants Some Tamales? Nally’s Kitchen on 53rd Street is Coming Back
It's a Good News/Bad News kind of thing. Bad New is Nally's Kitchen's 53rd Street location (Davenport) is being remodeled. Much like our studios are...but with better tasting food than us. The Good News is that, according to their website, Nally's plans to reopen on September 3rd. Until then you...
Meet Downtown Davenport’s Newest Lounge. It’s Almost Ready And It’s a Vibe.
We got the first look into a new lounge that's just about a week away from opening its doors in downtown Davenport. M Lounge is at 217 N. Brady St., right next to Cru beside the RiverCenter parking ramp. It used to be Van's Pizza and most recently a Double Crown. M Lounge is set to have its grand opening on August 27th at 7:00 p.m.
WQAD
Niabi Zoo offering free admission through Friday, Aug. 26
You can get into Niabi Zoo for free through Friday, Aug. 26. You can pre-pay your parking fee and bring your own food and drink due to concession closures.
Patriot Day Weekend A Riverfest To Support Wounded Vets Will Happen In Le Claire
Patriot Day weekend in Le Claire you'll be able to get out and enjoy everything from fishing, classic cars, food, drink, music and raffles all to support wounded combat veterans and first responders with "Patriot Hunts River Fest". What is Patriot Hunts?. Patriot Hunts provides outdoor experiences to Wounded Warriors...
Iowa-Based Teeshirt Shop Bringing Sass To New Davenport Store This Fall
A Des Moines-based teeshirt store that celebrates and roasts all things Iowa will open up a shop in Davenport this fall. RAYGUNshirts announced on Facebook that they will be opening up a location in downtown Davenport in November. While they're getting ready to go, they need your help on coming up with funny QC shirt ideas today (August 19).
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
I-Rock 93.5
Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://irock935.com
Comments / 0