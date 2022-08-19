ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Judas Priest Is Coming To The Quad Cities & You Can Win Tickets Here

Judas Priest is coming to the Quad Cities on Halloween weekend and I-Rock 93.5 has your tickets. Sign up to win below. The first rock band to play Vibrant Arena at The Mark. When Queensryche and Judas Priest take the stage in Moline they will be the first rock/metal band to play the newly named Vibrant Arena at The Mark. (Get out of here with your REO Speedwagon/Styx show...I said rock/metal)
MOLINE, IL
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois.

