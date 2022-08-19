Read full article on original website
Elle
Domestic Bliss: ELLE's August Shopping Guide
Utilitarian items pack an extra punch when channeling the rich palette of Yellowstone National Park. Embrace the relaxed vibes of the island's surf culture with aquatic tones and bohemian details like macramé. Sarah Zendejas is the Senior Fashion Market Editor at ELLE Magazine. She is forever on a quest...
Elle
Shop the Top Meghan Markle Wears in Her New Podcast Cover
The release of Meghan Markle’s debut podcast series is exciting in itself, but the fact that her outfit from the cover art is shoppable—and under $25? Thrilling. The first episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify exclusive series, Archetypes, premiered today. The cover features a brand new black-and-white portrait of Meghan in which she wears a white ribbed tank top.
Elle
Ariana Grande Goes Make-Up-Free And Rocks Her Natural Curly Hair Whilst In The Bath
Sound the alarm: Ariana Grande has *just* dropped a brand new beauty collection. In new Instagram and TikTok posts revealing her God Is A Woman Body range, the singer shares that the collection consists of four scented products, including a body scrub soufflé, body oil, hand and body cream, and a deluxe travel-sized version of the fragrance. And whilst we're, of course, super excited to get our hands on the entirety of the line, what gets us more is the video Ari shared for the announcement...
Elle
EYNTK About J-Lo's Three Custom Wedding Gowns
It's not like JLo and Ben Affleck to do things by halves, so following their uncharacteristically low-key and intimate Las Vegas nuptials earlier this summer, the couple took things up a few notches over the weekend with a blow-out, three-day wedding extravaganza at Affleck's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia. While...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elle
The Sense Of A Journey: What Vintage Fashion Does For Clothing's Emotional Value
As a writer, vintage clothing holds special value: there are stories embedded in the seams, memories stuffed into the lining, caught between the pleats, and hidden in the hems. Sometimes the previous owner has left evidence: a shopping list in the pocket, a coffee stain or a rip from an ecstatic night out dancing. An imperfection is an indelible detail of a second-hand garment’s charm. A tear or missing button might tell the story of the item’s provenance, and sometimes an imperfection explains how the item found its way to you, who will mend it and love it again. It’s true about people too – our marks and scars tell the stories of where we have been, where we fell, and how we’ve healed.
Elle
Ottessa Moshfegh on Finding Herself Through Vintage Fashion
