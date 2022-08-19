ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Man charged with kidnapping, assault, and strangulation in Henderson County

A man is facing multiple charges including kidnapping, strangulation and burglary after an incident that happened in Henderson County, Kentucky. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says its deputies arrested 43-year-old Thomas Lee Brooks of Clay after an incident that happened in Corydon on Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, Brooks...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Evansville woman accused of DUI with young child in the car

An Evansville woman is being charged with neglect and OMVWI after officials say she was driving under the influence of alcohol with a young child in the car. A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were patrolling on St. George Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when they saw a vehicle going over the white fog lines on the side of the road, nearly leaving the roadway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Police investigate after puppy found dead in trash bag outside dumpster

Evansville Police continue to investigate a case of animal cruelty that began on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to a business strip mall on South Weinbach Avenue near Pollack Avenue around 3 p.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 and said they found a dead puppy laying outside a dumpster. According to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
Richmond, IN
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Jury trial date rescheduled for Evansville murder suspect

The jury trial for an Evansville woman accused of murder has been rescheduled. Back in October 2021, 23-year-old Jazmynn Brown was one of several people arrested in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman. Brown's jury trial was originally scheduled for Aug. 22. Court records show Brown's...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Morganfield woman pleads guilty to pepper spraying officers at Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Union County, Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a statement released by the Justice Department on Wednesday. Officials say 43-year-old Shelly Stallings of Morganfield pleaded guilty to all counts in an indictment charging her with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon, interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges.
MORGANFIELD, KY
Incident leading to Hopkins County teacher's arrest caught on video at school, court docs say

Court documents obtained by 44News provide new details on accusations that led to the arrest of a high school educator in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 55-year-old James P. Larson, an educator employed at Hopkins County Central High School, had been arrested on the charge of Sexual Abuse after an incident at the school involving a juvenile student.
Shooting/Attempted Murder investigation 700 blk of E Riverside

On August 22nd, just after midnight, Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E Riverside for a victim who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were alert and conscious and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Intoxicated woman arrested in Jasper

A Jasper woman faces charges of Intimidation and Public Intoxication. According to police reports, 26-year-old Chelsea Pate was allegedly intimidating multiple tenants on Sunday night at apartments in Jasper. Police arrived to find Pate allegedly intoxicated. She was taken to Memorial Hospital where she tested positive for meth and various...
JASPER, IN
Man accused of breaking into car at Evansville Walmart, stealing gun from glovebox

An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after being accused of breaking into a vehicle at the east side Walmart and stealing a handgun from the glovebox. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the Walmart store on Burkhardt Road around 1:30 p.m. on Monday after a 911 caller said someone had busted the window of her car and stolen her handgun.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Newburgh Police Department looking for restaurant break-in suspect

Authorities in Newburgh, Indiana, say they're looking for a suspect in a recent restaurant break-in. The Newburgh Police Department says the break-in happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday around 2:40 a.m. According to police, the person shown in the photo you see here broke in to The Landing...
NEWBURGH, IN
Nearly $70K worth of meth found in Muhlenberg County drug bust, officials say

A man is behind bars on multiple trafficking charges after a large drug bust in Central City, Kentucky, according to authorities. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say they conducted an investigation that led to a search warrant at for home at the intersection of North 4th Street and Park Street in Central City.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Teen charged with stealing 11 vehicles in Owensboro

A teen is facing multiple charges out of Owensboro, Kentucky, after police say they recovered nearly a dozen stolen vehicles over the course of an investigation. The Owensboro Police Department says detectives charged the teen in connection to multiple ongoing investigations involving auto thefts that occurred in the city over the last few months.
OWENSBORO, KY
Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Henderson

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, say they were at the scene of a bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m. on Tuesday, the Henderson Police Department said that it was on the scene of a bank robbery at German American Bank. According to police, the man shown in the photo...
HENDERSON, KY
OPD: Juvenile arrested for stealing 11 cars

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says the recovery of eleven stolen cars led to the arrest of a juvenile last Friday. OPD accuses the juvenile of stealing cars in Owensboro over the past several months. During the investigation, police say they also found property that was reported stolen out of multiple vehicles. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Central City Police arrest suspect in felony investigation

Officials with the Central City Police Department in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, say they've made an arrest in a felony investigation. On Monday, CCPD said it was looking for a man named Robert Sowders in connection to the investigation. Police said they had a run-in with Sowders on Monday, but that...
CENTRAL CITY, KY
Missing Spencer County teen Kendall King found in Florida, police say

Officials with the Santa Claus Police Department in Spencer County, Indiana, say the search for a missing teen is over. SCPD said Tuesday that missing 15-year-old Kendall King had been found in Jacksonville, Florida. According to SCPD, investigators learned that King may be staying in a Jacksonville apartment. After authorities...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN

