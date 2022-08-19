ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

TheDailyBeast

Vice Principal Transferred for Calling 8th-Grader the N-Word, District Says

A middle school administrator in Utah who was accused in May of calling a student the N-word, indeed used the ugly racial slur, according to an internal investigation by the Granite School District. In a note to parents obtained by The Daily Beast, Bennion Junior High Principal Jacob Brown referenced the incident, which occurred as the 8th-grader joined a pro-choice demonstration, as “unfortunate.” The administrator, who was identified by KJZZ as Bennion’s vice principal, has been transferred to another school in the district, which one disappointed parent described to The Daily Beast as a non-punishment. “[W]e understand the responsibility is on our faculty and staff to improve,” Brown wrote in his message. “With these things in mind, we have charted a new course. In the coming months, you will see a more concerted effort to connect with our students and community. A sense of belonging is critical for our students to succeed in school and life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
BBC

'Inadequate' Somerset primary school to become academy

An "inadequate" school in Somerset will become an academy in a bid to improve its performance. Lydeard St Lawrence Community Primary School was found wanting by Ofsted at an inspection in November 2021. Education secretary James Cleverly MP has since signed off plans for the school - which has some...
The Independent

‘Not good enough’ for BTec students to be left in limbo without results

Students being left in “limbo” without exam results days after they were due to be published is “not good enough”, an education leader has said.Exam board Pearson apologised over the weekend as some students were still waiting for their BTec (Business & Technology Education Council) results, leaving them unable to confirm university places.Hundreds of thousands of students received A-level, BTec and T-level exam results on Thursday, but some in England and Wales who took BTec qualifications had no news of their grades.They’re then in this kind of limbo as to whether they’re going to get their higher education course and...
BBC

Welsh speakers should do more to welcome incomers - academic

Native Welsh speakers need to do a lot more to help incomers feel more welcome, an award-winning learner said. Prof Nathan Abrams said he felt like an "outsider in north Wales", despite having lived there for 16 years. The Welsh government wants to have one million Welsh speakers by 2050,...
BBC

Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims

A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
BBC

Parents devastated by possible Much Hadham care home closure

Parents of an adult with severe epilepsy have said the possible closure of her care home would leave them "devastated". Dave and Angie Lay, from Bedfordshire, said Katie, had been at St Elizabeth's Care Home and Nursing, in Much Hadham, Hertfordshire, for 22 years. It has now been rated inadequate...
BBC

Coventry City of Culture volunteers now set to marry

Two volunteers who met during Coventry's year as City of Culture are set to get married and have a blessing at the venue where they first met. Ian Oakley and Jayne Townley signed up to be hosts, welcoming visitors and assisting audiences at events, and met at the Assembly Festival Garden.
BBC

The American who quit money to live in a cave

Daniel Suelo lives in caves in the canyonlands of Utah. He survives by harvesting wild foods and eating roadkill. He has no job, no bank account and does not accept government welfare. In fact, Suelo has no money at all. Suelo may have shunned all the trappings of modern American...
BBC

Coventry search for 1,000 nurses to fill NHS shortages

An NHS trust in Coventry and Warwickshire is recruiting an extra 1,000 nurses to staff the region's health and care services. Project 1000 is a five-year plan and has been set up in response to the national shortage of nurses. Students are being invited to Coventry University's Nursing Careers Open...
