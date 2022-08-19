Read full article on original website
theScore
Jazz's Beverley unhappy with Durant saga: Players now left jobless
Kevin Durant rescinded his trade request Monday, two months after asking the Brooklyn Nets to deal him elsewhere, leaving many teams and free agents in a holding pattern while he debated his future. The drawn-out process isn't sitting well with Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley. Durant quickly responded to Beverley's...
theScore
Report: Knicks offer Toppin, Fournier, multiple 1st-round picks for Mitchell
The New York Knicks have offered Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, additional players, and five first-round picks, with two being unprotected, for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, league sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones. Utah's asking price for the three-time All-Star reportedly surpasses what the Knicks have offered....
Kobe Bryant widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow was awarded $16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash. The nine jurors unanimously agreed with Vanessa Bryant and her attorneys that the photos invaded her privacy and caused emotional distress. She cried quietly as it was read. The jury deliberated 4 1/2 hours before reaching the verdict on Kobe Bryant Day, which is celebrated in LA on Aug. 24 because it represents his jersey numbers — 8 and 24 — and is the day after his birthday. He would have turned 44 on Tuesday. After the verdict, Vanessa Bryant posted a photo on Instagram of herself with her husband and daughter.
theScore
Report: Lakers considering reunion with Schroder
Dennis Schroder could be heading back to Hollywood. The free-agent guard is a "legit consideration" for the Los Angeles Lakers depending on how the rest of their roster shapes up, sources told NBA insider Marc Stein. Schroder spent the 2020-21 campaign with the Lakers, averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5...
theScore
Report: Knicks could be open to trading Barrett for Mitchell
Some decision-makers within the New York Knicks organization are now willing to include former No. 3 pick RJ Barrett in a deal for Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell, sources told SNY's Ian Begley. People in touch with the Knicks had previously believed New York was uninterested in dealing Barrett, Begley...
theScore
Rory on TOUR changes: When I watch Buccaneers, I expect to see Brady
Rory McIlroy made an apt comparison after the PGA TOUR unveiled several changes for the 2023 season emphasizing commitment from its top players. "I think if you're trying to sell a product to TV and to sponsors and to try to get as many eyeballs on professional golf as possible, you need to at least let people know what they're tuning in for," he said, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
theScore
Report: Thunder fear rookie Holmgren suffered ligament damage in foot
The Oklahoma City Thunder are concerned that rookie Chet Holmgren has sustained ligament damage in his foot, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft is seeking further opinions after initial exams revealed potential torn ligaments, adds Charania. "Chet is in the process...
theScore
Durant stays put, but Nets can only avoid drama for so long
The trade request that dominated this NBA offseason was resolved in the most anticlimactic way on Tuesday. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Kevin Durant and the team's leaders have agreed to "move forward with their partnership." Given how little leverage Durant had as he enters the first year of a four-year contract extension, the end result isn't surprising. Still, it's stunning how poorly Durant appears to have played this.
theScore
Trevor Zegras, Sarah Nurse named NHL 23 cover athletes
Anaheim Ducks dynamo Trevor Zegras and Canadian Olympic star Sarah Nurse have been named cover athletes for EA Sports NHL 23. Nurse is the first woman to ever be featured on the game's cover. The franchise introduced women's national team rosters to the game in NHL 22. "It's something that...
theScore
Haney-Kambosos lightweight title rematch announced for Oct. 15
For the second time this year, Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. will face off for the undisputed lightweight title. Haney and Kambosos announced Monday that their highly anticipated rematch will take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 15 (Oct. 16 in Australia). ESPN will broadcast the event live in the U.S.
theScore
PGA TOUR announces schedule changes, increased purses for 2023
The PGA TOUR announced a series of changes Wednesday set to be implemented for the 2023 season. Most notably, four elevated events - to be specified at a later date - will be added to the schedule. They'll feature purses of at least $20 million. Current elevated events include the four majors, The Players, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the Memorial Tournament, among other events.
GOLF・
theScore
Tiger, McIlroy announce new company
Two of golf's biggest stars have come together to create a new company. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy announced Tuesday that they founded TMRW Sports, a company focused on "building pioneering ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media, (and) technology." Mike McCarley, formerly the president of golf for NBC...
GOLF・
