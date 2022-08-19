Read full article on original website
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
This Houston couple has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Women of AT&T and Nissi's Network Inc. sponsor LeBrunch in Bleu to support survivors of human traffickingJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
uhcougars.com
Cougars Fall Short in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas – The University of Houston Soccer program dropped its first match of the season to Lamar, 3-0 on Sunday evening from LU Soccer Complex in Beaumont, Texas. Houston (0-1-1) and Lamar (1-0) both tallied 12 shots on the night, while the Cougars had a 9-8 advantage in shots on goal. Forward Anna Reysa led the Cougars with four shots, with three on target.
uhcougars.com
Six Cougars Named to 2023 Senior Bowl Watch List
HOUSTON – Houston Football had six players named to the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list, the Senior Bowl committee announced Wednesday. The six players consist of quarterback Clayton Tune, wide receivers Nathaniel Dell and KeSean Carter, defensive end Derek Parish, linebacker Donavan Mutin and safety Gervarrius Owens. On the...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
KVUE
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
therecordlive.com
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Deputies searching for missing Buna man last reported to be in Louisiana
BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man who was last known to be in Louisiana. Kolton Smith, 30, was seen leaving his home in Buna on August 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Buna ISD names new superintendent
BUNA, Texas — The Buna Independent School District board has named the district's new superintendent. Tiffany Spicer was named as the "sole finalist" for the job of superintendent of the Buna ISD according to the district. Spicer was previously the assistant superintendent of innovation and learning at the Beeville...
Port Arthur News
Nederland victim of fatal wreck was newly married, hoping to start a family
Brittnie Eldridge Adaway, 23, texted her husband at approximately 9:10 p.m. Monday to say she was leaving a friend’s house and was headed home. But as time passed and she did not arrive, he began calling her. “Then a state trooper showed up at their apartment,” said her mother-in-law,...
kogt.com
Why Are My Trees Dying?
– We have been getting several calls about their trees dying. Some are dying gradually, and others are green in the summer and suddenly, the leaves are brown! The past 5 years Southeast Texas has been through some extreme weather conditions, this doesn’t only cause us stress, but it has stressed our environment as well.
Hardin County officials unanimously vote to adopt new resolution supporting Operation Lone Star efforts
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County officials have announced their formal support to further secure the Texas-Mexico border through Operation Lone Star. On Tuesday, the Hardin County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to adopt Resolution 22-22, Judge Wayne McDaniel announced in a Tuesday Facebook post. Resolution 22-22 calls for, "additional measures to secure the border, stop the invasion at the border, and protect our communities."
'We miss you already' : Vidor High School staff, students mourning loss of beloved and 'amazing' teacher
VIDOR, Texas — Staff and students at Vidor High School are mourning the loss of a beloved and "amazing" teacher. Lesley Newman taught cosmetology and was still employed as a teacher when she died, according to Vidor Independent School District Coordinator of Communication Deedra LaPray. Newman worked with the district for 10 years.
Texas woman poisoned during alleged kidnapping attempt
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas woman was rushed to the hospital after touching a poisoned napkin placed on the door handle of her car. Erin Mins was celebrating her birthday on Tuesday at a Northside Houston restaurant with her husband. According to a video uploaded by Mins, when she and her husband were leaving […]
Orange Leader
A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
Beaumont man indicted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's west end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on charges connected to a June 2022 multi-vehicle wreck in Beaumont's west end. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's west end, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive
TEXAS — It's time to help law enforcement catch someone who is on the run. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to ask for your help in catching a fugitive. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report. For more information...
Vidor landlord standing trial in 2017 shooting death of tenant
ORANGE, Texas — Jury selection began Monday in the manslaughter trial of a Vidor landlord accused of fatally shooting his tenant in 2017. James McClelland, 74, is standing trial on a manslaughter charge in Orange County's 163rd District Court for the shooting death of Chris Nicolasora, 38. Judge Rex Peveto is presiding over the trial.
kjas.com
Deputies may have identified a suspect in game room robberies
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department say they have identified a suspect that they believe might have been involved in the recent robberies which occurred at a game room just south of Kirbyville. On Friday, deputies reportedly obtained information on the whereabouts of a vehicle that they said...
Orange Leader
Orange Police update stabbing, fatal shooting investigations
A local woman suffered non-life threatening injuries last week when she was stabbed during a morning disturbance. Orange Police Dept. Det. Nick Medina said investigators are actively investigating and foresee an arrest taking place. “We do have a suspect but we are not releasing the name at this time,” Medina...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Strange things on Sabine River island when woman left alone
A married woman alone while her husband is gone on a business trip, or for some other reason, is not too much out of the ordinary. She often has many ways to communicate. People nowadays have cellular phones. A lot of homes have landline telephones. A large majority of homes have computers, and a large margin of computer users are on a social network, such as Facebook and Twitter.
