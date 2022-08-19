ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

Ilah R. Breitbach

Ilah R. Breitbach, age 88, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born Dec. 11, 1933, in Blanchardville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Irvin and Janet (Wahl) Olson. She was united in marriage to Norris Breitbach on June 20, 1959. Ilah graduated...
OREGON, WI

