In October 2022 Carter G. Woodson School (CGWS), located at 437 Goldfloss St., will celebrate 26 years of serving the families of the Piedmont Triad. CGWS is a K-12 tuition-free charter school of choice serving an average of 450 students. The Board of Directors of CGWS announces the departure of its school director, Benjamin Harris, Esq., effective July 29. Mr. Harris has been with the school for ten years serving as a high school history and English teacher, a lead coach of the Mock Trial program, and a representative in the school’s Study Abroad program. He served as the assistant school director for two years and school executive director for the past three years. Mr. Harris oversaw the expansion of the school’s urban farm, establishment of a robotics program, and other structural developments.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO