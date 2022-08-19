ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

wschronicle.com

Carter G. Woodson School Board announces administrative changes and open student enrollment

In October 2022 Carter G. Woodson School (CGWS), located at 437 Goldfloss St., will celebrate 26 years of serving the families of the Piedmont Triad. CGWS is a K-12 tuition-free charter school of choice serving an average of 450 students. The Board of Directors of CGWS announces the departure of its school director, Benjamin Harris, Esq., effective July 29. Mr. Harris has been with the school for ten years serving as a high school history and English teacher, a lead coach of the Mock Trial program, and a representative in the school’s Study Abroad program. He served as the assistant school director for two years and school executive director for the past three years. Mr. Harris oversaw the expansion of the school’s urban farm, establishment of a robotics program, and other structural developments.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Family celebrates four generations of 'Aggie Pride'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — During move-in last week, excited students and supportive families gathered on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University were showing off their Aggie Pride. However, for one North Carolina Family, it runs much deeper than that, and Tuesday we caught up with an A&T family...
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Law Enforcement Defense Tactics Training in High Point and Greensboro, North Carolina Launches Classes

The instructors from BJJ High Point work with Law Enforcement School Resource Officers at their Annual convention, teaching Defensive Tactics. BJJ High Point, providing the best quality martial arts and fitness training to children, teens, and adults in the Greensboro, Jamestown, Archdale, High Point, and surrounding Triad Area cities in North Carolina (NC). Tiger Rock Martial Arts offers TaeKwonDo (Karate), Kickboxing, Martial Arts, Fitness, Weight Loss, Self Defense, Mix Martial Arts, and Brazilian JiuJitsu with convenient class schedules. BJJ High Point provides an After-School / Day Camp Enrichment program which specifically helps children with academics, structured activities, martial art classes, to enrich their daily lives inside a safe and sanitized environment. You can find out more about them at www.BJJHighPoint.com.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Salem College's incoming freshman class size doubles

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This year's incoming class of first-year and transfer students at Salem College, is 109% larger than the incoming class size last year. Members of the class of 2026 hail from Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas and Italy.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
hoopseen.com

Tennessee's CP3 Rising Stars Camp Representatives

The annual CP3 Rising Stars camp was this past weekend in Greensboro. The Volunteer State had plenty of guys in the building. This camp showcases the top underclassmen from across the country. Below are the guys who represented Tennessee. Josh Tec is a journalism major at Georgia State University and...
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

N.C. A&T volleyball receives preseason conference ranking, Naiya Sawtelle makes preseason team

The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced its preseason volleyball predicted order of finish and preseason team. For the second consecutive season Towson was selected atop the Colonial Athletic Association Volleyball preseason poll, and Elon’s Leah Daniel was chosen as the CAA Preseason Player of the Year, according to a vote by the league’s 11 head coaches.
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

Four-star wing Davin Cosby locks in final official visit; talks finalists

Davin Cosby, the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has now locked in all five of his official visits with seven finalists being considered. On Sunday, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy cut his list to Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest and on Monday he booked his fifth official visit to NC State for September 16th.
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things cotton candy, funnel cakes, rides and of course fair games!. The Central Carolina Fair will once again return to Greensboro. The fair begins Friday, Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The fair will feature an...
GREENSBORO, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC

Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfdd.org

Greensboro seeks public comment in police chief search

The City of Greensboro wants public input to help in the search for a new police chief. The process includes a series of virtual meetings that begin this week. Greensboro officials say even before the job posting for police chief is crafted and advertised, they want to get feedback. Three meetings will be held on Zoom this month to collect that information — two this week and one on August 31.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Naming of new high school on hold due to violation of state's Open Meetings Law

The Alamance-Burlington school board has removed an item from tonight’s agenda, ostensibly to ratify the naming of the new high school under construction along NC 119 as “Hawfields High School,” after Alamance News publisher Tom Boney, Jr. said the so-called “community committee” that is making the recommendation had violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law.
BURLINGTON, NC

