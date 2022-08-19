Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
Related
wschronicle.com
Carter G. Woodson School Board announces administrative changes and open student enrollment
In October 2022 Carter G. Woodson School (CGWS), located at 437 Goldfloss St., will celebrate 26 years of serving the families of the Piedmont Triad. CGWS is a K-12 tuition-free charter school of choice serving an average of 450 students. The Board of Directors of CGWS announces the departure of its school director, Benjamin Harris, Esq., effective July 29. Mr. Harris has been with the school for ten years serving as a high school history and English teacher, a lead coach of the Mock Trial program, and a representative in the school’s Study Abroad program. He served as the assistant school director for two years and school executive director for the past three years. Mr. Harris oversaw the expansion of the school’s urban farm, establishment of a robotics program, and other structural developments.
wfmynews2.com
Family celebrates four generations of 'Aggie Pride'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — During move-in last week, excited students and supportive families gathered on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University were showing off their Aggie Pride. However, for one North Carolina Family, it runs much deeper than that, and Tuesday we caught up with an A&T family...
wallstreetwindow.com
Law Enforcement Defense Tactics Training in High Point and Greensboro, North Carolina Launches Classes
The instructors from BJJ High Point work with Law Enforcement School Resource Officers at their Annual convention, teaching Defensive Tactics. BJJ High Point, providing the best quality martial arts and fitness training to children, teens, and adults in the Greensboro, Jamestown, Archdale, High Point, and surrounding Triad Area cities in North Carolina (NC). Tiger Rock Martial Arts offers TaeKwonDo (Karate), Kickboxing, Martial Arts, Fitness, Weight Loss, Self Defense, Mix Martial Arts, and Brazilian JiuJitsu with convenient class schedules. BJJ High Point provides an After-School / Day Camp Enrichment program which specifically helps children with academics, structured activities, martial art classes, to enrich their daily lives inside a safe and sanitized environment. You can find out more about them at www.BJJHighPoint.com.
wfmynews2.com
Salem College's incoming freshman class size doubles
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This year's incoming class of first-year and transfer students at Salem College, is 109% larger than the incoming class size last year. Members of the class of 2026 hail from Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas and Italy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoopseen.com
Tennessee's CP3 Rising Stars Camp Representatives
The annual CP3 Rising Stars camp was this past weekend in Greensboro. The Volunteer State had plenty of guys in the building. This camp showcases the top underclassmen from across the country. Below are the guys who represented Tennessee. Josh Tec is a journalism major at Georgia State University and...
247Sports
N.C. A&T volleyball receives preseason conference ranking, Naiya Sawtelle makes preseason team
The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced its preseason volleyball predicted order of finish and preseason team. For the second consecutive season Towson was selected atop the Colonial Athletic Association Volleyball preseason poll, and Elon’s Leah Daniel was chosen as the CAA Preseason Player of the Year, according to a vote by the league’s 11 head coaches.
WXII 12
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson writes his memoir and sits down with WXII 12 News. (2nd story)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson writes his memoir and sits down with WXII 12 News. (2nd story)
247Sports
Four-star wing Davin Cosby locks in final official visit; talks finalists
Davin Cosby, the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has now locked in all five of his official visits with seven finalists being considered. On Sunday, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy cut his list to Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest and on Monday he booked his fifth official visit to NC State for September 16th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXII 12
Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools discusses safety protocols ahead of school year
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — School officials at Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools said they made changes to school safety protocol for this upcoming year including adding metal detectors to middle and high schools. Thanks to a grant, WS/FCS middle and high schools will all have two metal detectors. They won't...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County middle and high schools getting metal detectors
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools are preparing to welcome back 54,000 students. The week before school starts is filled with information and events to help families plan for the new year. Metal Detectors in Middle and High Schools. On Tuesday, WS/FCS offered a first-hand look at the...
WXII 12
Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things cotton candy, funnel cakes, rides and of course fair games!. The Central Carolina Fair will once again return to Greensboro. The fair begins Friday, Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The fair will feature an...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC
Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greensboro native returns home years later as High Point Animal Hospital Veterinarian
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some of us share the story of growing up in our hometown, going away to find ourselves through college and jobs, becoming mature adults, and returning back to our childhood neighborhood to settle down. That’s Kathryn Smith’s story. This North Carolina A&T alum is coming...
I moved from North Carolina to New York three years ago. Here are 6 things that surprised me when I went back.
An Insider reporter visiting North Carolina for the first time in three years noticed more LGBTQ+ pride and a thriving food scene.
Asheboro, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The East Montgomery High School soccer team will have a game with Southwestern Randolph High School on August 22, 2022, 15:00:00. East Montgomery High SchoolSouthwestern Randolph High School.
wfdd.org
Greensboro seeks public comment in police chief search
The City of Greensboro wants public input to help in the search for a new police chief. The process includes a series of virtual meetings that begin this week. Greensboro officials say even before the job posting for police chief is crafted and advertised, they want to get feedback. Three meetings will be held on Zoom this month to collect that information — two this week and one on August 31.
My Fox 8
Beautiful jewelry with a great story that’s Made in North Carolina!
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A beautiful piece of jewelry is a real find, and one that has a great story is even better. One artist named her business after her studio: she calls it 1515 Studio Out Back. Brad Jones found out more about the place and the...
alamancenews.com
Naming of new high school on hold due to violation of state’s Open Meetings Law
The Alamance-Burlington school board has removed an item from tonight’s agenda, ostensibly to ratify the naming of the new high school under construction along NC 119 as “Hawfields High School,” after Alamance News publisher Tom Boney, Jr. said the so-called “community committee” that is making the recommendation had violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law.
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is What High End Condos Are Now Selling For In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
Check out this real estate listing for a condo in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is a penthouse at Center Point, a big condo complex right in the heart of downtown Greensboro on N. Elm Street. As you can see in this video tour it is an impressive property. Do you think the asking price is too high or perhaps too low?
How a grandfather’s gift helped produce a national leader in the quick oil change business
(WGHP) — Talk about humble beginnings. C.W. Strickland was a chain-smoking, third-grade-educated tobacco sharecropper who could barely read or write. But a gifting decision he made in the early part of the last decade helped turn a fledgling idea into one of the nation’s more compelling business success stories. It was truly the gift that […]
Comments / 0