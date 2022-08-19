Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
‘It is an honor to do this for our colleagues’: Local honor guards recognize nurses during funeral ceremonies
QUINCY — Lisa Surratt has been a nurse for 44 years, but she had never heard of a nurses honor guard before she attended a funeral last September for long-time friend Sharon Giles, a nurse at Blessing Hospital for 45½ years. A nurses honor guard pays tribute to...
1470 WMBD
Officials: It was a good year for the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Official numbers aren’t available yet, but all indications point to a successful Illinois State Fair. As the fair wrapped up Sunday, State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said they are cautiously optimistic that attendance was up this year. “We saw probably a 20% increase in the...
muddyrivernews.com
Remembering Anne St. John and a legacy of Quincy Trees for Tomorrow
Anne St. John, left, and Tom Friye. | Photo from Quincy Trees for Tomorrow. Anne M. St. John died on July 29. It’s unlikely there will be named legacies honoring Anne. She is among the many self-effacing folks who made a true difference in our community, unconcerned about personal recognition.
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois Extension program teaches rainscaping practices
MACOMB, Ill. — Illinois Extension will be the host of a rainscaping workshop in Hancock County. During this series of classes, participants can learn landscape design and management practices that reduce pollution from runoff. This four-part workshop will take place on Sept. 12, 14, 19 and 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 130 Young Street, Nauvoo, in Building A.
wfcnnews.com
Missing Creal Springs man found dead in Missouri
MADISON COUNTY, MO - A man from Creal Springs reported missing in Missouri has been found deceased. According to the Madison County, Missouri Sheriff's Office, 43 year-old Jason Blair was found deceased after an extensive search in rural areas of the county. His dog was located and was turned over...
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
capitolwolf.com
Final day of the Illinois State Fair
Sunday is the final day of the Illinois State Fair. Sunny skies and mild temperatures promise to make this year’s 10-day celebration of Illinois Agriculture a record breaking event. Its FAMILY DAY at the fair. Todays activities include the 10K Abe’s Amble, a chili cookoff at The Shed, The...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy FFA toy show, Barnyard 5k fun run set for Sept. 10-11
QUINCY — Quincy FFA will hold its annual toy show and Barnyard 5k fun run Sept. 10-11 in Quincy. The toy show will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 in the Quincy High School Gym. Many agriculture-based toy trucks and tractors will be available for purchase. NASCAR items also will be offered by some vendors. Admission is a free will offering.
muddyrivernews.com
Ask MRN: What is that sign in West Quincy about the Hannibal Regional Port Authority all about?
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, says the Hannibal Regional Port Authority will have truck, rail, river and barge services available for people, whether it's raw materials and goods being brought in or whether it's finished goods being shipped out. | David Adam. Dear Muddy...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
muddyrivernews.com
Variety of grant, technical assistance and revitalization programs related to brownfields to be discussed at HREDC event Sept. 15
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Regional Port Authority, Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council and the Small Business Development Center at the HREDC will be the hosts of a Northeast Missouri Brownfields event from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15 in the community room in the lower level of HomeBank, 3817 McMasters Ave.
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents
Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors
Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
wlds.com
West Central Mass Transit Hires Two Executive Positions
The West Central Mass Transit District Board of Directors announced the hiring of two administrative positions today. Both names are familiar to the Jacksonville area. The Board has hired Debra Walters as Assistant Director and Tiffanee Peters as Finance Director. Both women officially joined the staff in the newly created positions in July to round out the agency that serves 6 counties.
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
foxillinois.com
PETA brings Hell on Wheels to Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was an unconventional way to bring attention to a controversial issue at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) held its Hell on Wheels demonstration. It aims to make people think twice about eating chickens. The demonstration...
KBUR
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assist in locating missing juvenile, arrest Carthage man
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s office has made an arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man in connection with the location of a missing juvenile. On Wednesday, August, 17th, 2022, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Quincy Police Department and US Marshall’s Service in locating a missing juvenile in Warsaw, Ill.
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
Illinois income and property tax rebate: are you eligible?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Do you qualify to receive income and property tax relief checks being sent out by the State of Illinois next month? The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which was signed into law in April. Single residents who earn less than $200,000 a year will receive a one-time income tax […]
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council hosts Ignite SparkNIGHT
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council will be the host of Ignite SparkNIGHT at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Rialto in downtown Hannibal. Local entrepreneurs and small business owners will gather to pitch their businesses to investors. The event is open to the public. Ignite connects entrepreneurs with each other and with capital that can assist in starting or expanding their small businesses in the Northeast Missouri region.
