Tigers Drop Heartbreaker at Home
JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State women's soccer team dropped a heartbreaker at home Sunday afternoon to Southern Utah. The Tigers fell 1-0 to the Thunderbirds. Southern Utah (3-0) scored the only goal of the match at the 15:48 mark off of a corner kick from Hailey Hamataka. Jackson State (0-2) held the Thunderbirds scoreless in the second half. The Tigers outshot Southern Utah 10-5. JSU had a chance to tie the game on a goal that was called back for offsides. Kendyl Terrel shot twice in the first half, while Kiana Tulloch shot three times in the second half. Maya-Joy Thompson, Annalise Brunson, Sage Magruder and Chantae Blackwood each shot once. Tigers' goalie, Tionaa Taylor, had two saves and unfortunately took the loss.
All-Women Ref Crew Ready to Make History
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- This Friday a group of women are set to make history on the high school football field. A full women crew will ref the game between Cleveland Central and Murrah high school at Forest Hill. Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein goes deeper into the amazing moment with the 8 refs in the […]
Tigers Drop Exhibition to Nicholls State
THIBODEAUX, La.| The Jackson State University volleyball team dropped its exhibition match to Nicholls State Saturday afternoon at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. The Tigers fell in three sets 25-23, 23-20, and 25-21. HOW IT HAPPENED. -Olivia Flanagan opened the first set with a kill and the assist by Damassy Thompson...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 19-21
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 19-21) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Lincoln County Wildlife Expo – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven This family-friendly event will feature dogs shows, pig catching, a […]
How Well Is Your Child Thriving at Mississippi College? Find Out during Family Weekend
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A month after saying goodbye to their son and daughter during Move-In Day at Mississippi College, Memphis residents Jeremy and Jenny Wilkes were eager to know how well their university students were transitioning into life at the Christian University.
Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?
Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
Mississippi Insight for Aug. 21, 2022: Thompson and Fudge
Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-2nd District) speaks one-on-one with 122 News' Byron Brown about the Jan. 6 and Mar-a-Lago probes, the Inflation Reduction Act, his criticisms about Jackson's water crisis management and more. Also, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge visits Jackson.
Flowood, MS - Fatal Crash Prompted by Multi-Agency Pursuit at Flowood Dr and Old Fannin Rd
Flowood, MS (August 21, 2022) - Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies engaged in a pursuit that concluded in a single fatality on Sunday, August 21st in Flowood. According to a local source, one man died during a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in a collision with another vehicle in Flowood in the area of Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive at about 7:00 p.m.
Man charged after drag race, chase on I-20
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One driver was arrested for allegedly fleeing from police after participating in a drag race on Interstate 20 Sunday afternoon. Pearl police said they tried to stop two drivers racing Dodge Chargers westbound on I-20 around 12:30 p.m. The driver of a black Charger pulled over and was given a ticket […]
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms will impact our area today and through the workweek! Impacts include Flash Flooding, localized flooding, strong winds and heavy rain!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday! We are seeing overcast conditions to begin this morning. Our rain chances will continue across the South with a 50 % chance of showers. As storms blow across the area, some flash flooding could be possible. Highs will be in the the mid-80s, with Lows in the low 70s. Partly sunny to cloudy skies during the day. We these conditions many people will reach mid-80s and below.
Two people arrested after drag racing on Mississippi interstate turns into police chase
Two people have been arrested after a police chase began when officers spotted two cars drag racing on the interstate. Officers with the Pearl Police Department report that two cars were spotted draw racing on Interstate 20 traveling west. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles and then were led on...
Regions Bank warns customers of potential scam
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of Regions Bank warned customers about a potential scam using SMS text links and phone calls. According to a email sent out from Regions bank to its customers, the scammers pose as Regions bankers, persuade customers to give out personal information and attempt to gain access to accounts. Telltale signs […]
Suspects lead Mississippi law enforcement on three-county chase
One person was arrested after a car led multiple Mississippi agencies on a chase that crossed three counties and ended with a crash. WAPT in Jackson reports that Charles Tillman has been charged with felony fleeing and other traffic violations. The chase reportedly started with a traffic stop at approximately...
Espy hired to manage Hinds County’s ARPA funds
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted to hire Mike Espy PLLC to manage the county’s $45 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The Northside Sun reported the board approved Mike Espy PLLC as a consultant to provide “professional, legal and technical guidance” about the management of the […]
City files motion in garbage collection lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council filed a motion for intervention with the garbage collection company Richard's Disposal. The company is suing the city for $1.6 million because it has not been paid for collecting trash since April. The Jackson City Council voted against a contract with Richard's...
Harrison, Hinds could apply for federal rental assistance funds Gov. Reeves is returning
Hinds and Harrison counties can apply for a portion of the more than $100 million in emergency rental assistance funds that Gov. Tate Reeves is returning to the U.S. Treasury. According to June 28 guidelines from the U.S. Treasury, “When feasible and consistent with jurisdiction needs, Treasury intends to reallocate excess funds from a grantee […]
Here's how much Mississippi's State Auditor says absent fathers are costing taxpayers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Absent fathers could cost Mississippi taxpayers more than $700 million for current and future spending, according to State Auditor Shad White. In a new report released Monday, White said the research looking at data from across the state showed taxpayers are on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars when fathers are not around for their children.
Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
Nearly 600 parcels still reported delinquent on 2019 property taxes
The deadline is looming ever near for those with delinquent 2019 property taxes to pay what they owe, and Warren County Chancery Clerk Donna Hardy is pleading with the public to contact her office. “You still have 598 parcels out there that are delinquent on their 2019 property taxes,” Hardy...
