JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State women's soccer team dropped a heartbreaker at home Sunday afternoon to Southern Utah. The Tigers fell 1-0 to the Thunderbirds. Southern Utah (3-0) scored the only goal of the match at the 15:48 mark off of a corner kick from Hailey Hamataka. Jackson State (0-2) held the Thunderbirds scoreless in the second half. The Tigers outshot Southern Utah 10-5. JSU had a chance to tie the game on a goal that was called back for offsides. Kendyl Terrel shot twice in the first half, while Kiana Tulloch shot three times in the second half. Maya-Joy Thompson, Annalise Brunson, Sage Magruder and Chantae Blackwood each shot once. Tigers' goalie, Tionaa Taylor, had two saves and unfortunately took the loss.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO