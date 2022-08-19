ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Preseason polls aren't respecting USC at all, but it's not for the reasons you think

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vJuH_0hNkZiLg00

Ranking USC No. 14 or 15 is not unfair to the Trojans. Of course this is not a complete team. It’s a team which does figure to lose at least two games this coming season. Lincoln Riley hasn’t yet assembled the depth he needs to compete at the highest level. The defense certainly is not a national championship-caliber unit, at least not right now. The effects of the Clay Helton reign of error will be felt to a degree. Ranking USC outside the top 10 is not a sign of disrespect. Let’s be very clear on that point.

However, USC is being disrespected in a few very obvious ways in preseason polls.

First, an Oregon team quarterbacked by Bo Nix is consistently rated ahead of the Trojans — in the Pac-12 media poll, in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, and in the Associated Press Poll.

I’m sorry, but the gap in quality between Bo Nix and Caleb Williams is so great that an Oregon-over-USC preseason placement just isn’t very credible.

The other real eye-grabber in preseason polls, particularly the AP poll, is that Pittsburgh — with Kedon Slovis at quarterback and Jordan Addison no longer on the roster (now at USC!) — is just three spots behind the Trojans. Poll voters clearly think Pitt is roughly as good as USC despite losing its best offensive player to the Trojans. Pitt lost a first-round NFL draft pick at quarterback. Pitt endured a downgrade at offensive coordinator, and yet is being accorded a lot of respect. Yet, skepticism persists toward USC.

Other programs seem to be receiving the benefit of the doubt, but USC isn’t. The Trojans’ actual ranking isn’t the problem; the rankings of other programs show why the Trojans aren’t being respected.

The Men of Troy can change that conversation on the football field in a few weeks.

We talked about all of this with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

College Football Reporter Has Bold Prediction For Big Ten Future

The Big Ten rocked the college football world earlier this summer by poaching USC and UCLA, and the conference likely isn't done adding. The Big Ten recently agreed to a record-setting media rights deal, and commissioner Kevin Warren told HBO's Real Sports that he envisions the league eventually having 20 members and paying its players.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels don’t make cut for five-star small forward

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will have to move on from five-star small forward Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward out of Arizona made a very important update to his recruitment on Monday. Asemota cut his list of 22 offers down to just 8 finalists but did not include the North Carolina Tar Heels. Asemota announced that he will be focusing on the following schools in his recruitment: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon, and Stanford. That officially eliminates the Tar Heels in this race. Top 8🙏🏾 All Glory To God❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGHmiQiMYc — Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) August 22, 2022 For Asemota, he has taken visits to Arizona State and Baylor as unofficial so far. He plans on visiting Baylor again for an official. As it stands right now, the Bears appear to be the team to beat in this recruitment. They hold the lead in the crystal ball predictor, with two predictions on 247Sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes His Opinion On Bronny James Very Clear

Bronny James' father may be the most famous active basketball player on the planet, but the rising high school senior is making a name for himself on the court. Earlier today, 247Sports released their proprietary recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. Bronny, a 6-foot-2 combo guard out of Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, climbed from No. 49 to No. 41 on the list.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Lincoln Riley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX Sports

Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer

Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Coaches Poll#College Football#Nfl Draft#Ap Poll#American Football#Pac 12#The Associated Press Poll#Ap#Trojans
FanSided

College Football is back: Power Five “Week Zero” Games

College football is officially back. For some schools who will be participating in “Week Zero” matchups, today marks the first game week of the season. Diehard college football fans that cannot wait until September 3rd will be content to watch games of any kind this weekend. Here are the Power Five games to watch on Saturday, August 27th.
NFL
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To The Oregon Rumor

It's been a wild college football offseason, with a level of realignment that could alter the face of the sport forever. But it appears that Oregon is interested in being a part of those big changes. According to Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy, Oregon officials initiated "preliminary talks" with...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Urban Meyer explains the talent discrepancy between the SEC, Big Ten

Former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer made a recent appearance on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich and discussed the differences between the talent level in the SEC and the Big Ten. Meyer had success in both conferences, winning National Championships in each, and pulled back the curtain the the recruiting process between the two.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy