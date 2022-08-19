ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis helping set a new standard among Husker pass rushers

LINCOLN — The best part about landing Ochaun Mathis isn’t the speed, flexibility or production that he brings to Nebraska’s pass rush. Nope. Coach Scott Frost said earlier this month that Mathis’ most valuable attribute is the influence he’s had on teammates. Since Mathis arrived, incumbent edge rushers like Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor, Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler have been playing with more verve in practice. They’ve been making more tackles.
Amie Just: Frost clarifies comments, but Husker O-line vomit saga makes me queasy

This feels like a storyline straight out of the Onion. “Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost says offensive linemen vomit 15 to 20 times every day at practice.”. "(Donovan Raiola) is coaching them hard,” Frost said on "Sports Nightly" on Thursday in response to a general question about how the offensive line has looked in camp. “I laugh with the guys because there’s about probably 15 to 20 vomits every day from offensive linemen. And it isn’t because they’re not in shape. He’s just working them hard. I think they love it.”
Shatel: Talking season is over for Nebraska football, hallelujah!

LINCOLN — Talking season is over. Hallelujah. Nebraska football held a press conference Sunday, the last big one before opening the season starts against Northwestern in Dublin. There was no news. Scott Frost and several Huskers talked about the same things they've talked about the past four weeks. There...
Nebraska soccer rallies to beat Oklahoma for first victory

LINCOLN — Two second-half goals Sunday helped the Nebraska soccer team rally for its first win of the year, knocking off Oklahoma 2-1 at Hibner Stadium. Despite the Huskers outshooting the Sooners in the first half, OU got on the board first in the 27th minute. The former conference rival maintained the 1-0 lead until the Huskers' rally began in the 56th minute.
Veterans, newcomers, buzzwords ... and a projected depth chart for the Huskers in 2022

Come for the players to watch, stay for Luke Mullin's best guess at a projected two-deep depth chart. 1. Senior tight end Travis Vokolek: The tight end position has played an important role in the Nebraska offense for several seasons now, and this year it's Vokolek's turn to make his mark. While Austin Allen hauled in the second-most passes of any Husker last season, Vokolek was still good enough to demand attention in two-tight end sets. Thanks to his 6-foot-7 frame and understanding of the offensive scheme, Vokolek will be a key red zone and third-down threat for Nebraska over the middle. He's coming off shoulder surgery in the offseason, but Vokolek should be back to full health well before the season opener.
A closer look at the retooling of Nebraska football's coaching staff

Scott Frost had seen enough. Nebraska still had two games left to play in the 2021 campaign, but it didn’t matter. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, running backs coach Ryan Held and offensive line coach Greg Austin had to go. Had to. It was them or...
Will Scott Frost's new assistants prove third time's the charm for Nebraska's offense?

LINCOLN — Coach Scott Frost wouldn’t trust just anyone with his play sheet. Since 2013, Frost’s coaching tenures have been defined by offense, and he liked controlling the narrative. He coordinated the offense for three seasons at Oregon, continued calling plays as UCF’s coach and maintained that power at Nebraska ... until now.

