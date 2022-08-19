Come for the players to watch, stay for Luke Mullin's best guess at a projected two-deep depth chart. 1. Senior tight end Travis Vokolek: The tight end position has played an important role in the Nebraska offense for several seasons now, and this year it's Vokolek's turn to make his mark. While Austin Allen hauled in the second-most passes of any Husker last season, Vokolek was still good enough to demand attention in two-tight end sets. Thanks to his 6-foot-7 frame and understanding of the offensive scheme, Vokolek will be a key red zone and third-down threat for Nebraska over the middle. He's coming off shoulder surgery in the offseason, but Vokolek should be back to full health well before the season opener.

