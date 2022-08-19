Read full article on original website
California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’
Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States, which is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. Under plans which will be brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. “This is huge,” said Margo Oge, an electric vehicles expert who oversaw the...
nutritionaloutlook.com
The business case for kratom: Why this controversial herbal remedy presents opportunities worth the risk, says expert
Kratom’s shifting public opinion expands business opportunities for legitimate companies to explore. When people find out I manufacture kratom products for clients, they often ask whether kratom is legal. My answer? “It depends.”. Made from the leaves of Mitragyna speciosa, a tree native to Southeast Asia, kratom has...
History 'not enough' to save F1's landmark races
Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali warned Wednesday that "history is not enough" and that mere nostalgia cannot guarantee the survival of grand prix landmarks. "At Monza, there will be the celebration this year of the 100th anniversary of the Italian Grand Prix.
