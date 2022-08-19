Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Psychic Pleads Guilty To Swindle Charges
Well, I guess, she should have seen this coming, right? If you gave Cynthia Evans aka Psychic Cynthia any of your hard earned money to maybe lift a curse or two, you're not alone. According to FOX 9, Evans had a business practice of scamming vulnerable adults out of thousands...
St. Cloud Man Accused of Using Knife to Threaten a Woman
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces five felony charges after a domestic dispute earlier this week. According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 34-year-old Jeremiah Jones held a knife to a woman's throat and threatened to kill her. The woman told police it started on...
Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North. Alicia Mages of Tri-County Crimestoppers says it is a gray 2007 GMC Yukon XL with Minnesota license plate FLN 170. The vehicle has a headlight out, 2 blue lives matters stickers and an American flag on the back with Cadillac Escalade tail lights that go from the bumper to the roof.
Helicopters Being Used in St. Cloud for Operation Safe Streets
ST. CLOUD -- We told you earlier this month there is a multi-agency effort going on in St. Cloud cracking down on crime called Operation Safe Streets. St. Cloud Police say that since the start of the Safe Streets Initiative, the Task Force has conducted over 300 traffic stops, seized various amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, over 1,000 Percocet tablets, 2 handguns, and approximately $5000 in cash that was associated with illegal drugs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of this hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
Legal Pot, It’s All Good In 19 States, Why Not Minnesota?
I really can't believe we are still having this conversation. What do we currently have, 19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November.
Some Campers Are Overstaying Their Welcome At MN Campground
If you've ever been to Beltrami Island State Forest located in Lake of the Woods, Beltrami County, it's a beautiful place and great for camping. In fact it's so beautiful, you may find yourself saying "I could stay here forever". Of course, you wouldn't but it's a nice thought. Well,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Insurance Complaints Up
ST. PAUL -- Officials are reporting a steep rise in the number of complaints about homeowners insurance. The Minnesota Department of Commerce has reported a nearly 20% increase in homeowners insurance complaints since 2020. As a result, the department is asking homeowners to review their policy and talk to their agents about their coverage for wind and hail damage.
Gas Prices Fall Nationally For 10th Straight Week
UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the ten straight week, despite some areas seeing a slight rise in prices. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82. The national average price for gas has fallen 5.1 cents...
Latest Drought Update for Minnesota Shows Some Improvement
UNDATED -- Recent rains have brought relief to some Minnesotans, while the drought remains for others. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says the area of the state that is listed as abnormally dry is now 27 percent, down from 28 percent last week. Southern Stearns and Northern Sherburne counties are in the abnormally dry area.
Over An Inch of Rain in St. Cloud on Thursday
ST. CLOUD -- We got just over an inch of rain in St. Cloud Thursday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.05 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. We're now at 3.29 inches for the month so far, which is 1.03 above normal. For the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Conditions Much Better For Waterfowl Hunting This Year
Last August Central Minnesota was dealing with severe drought conditions. Those conditions made it difficult for the habitat of waterfowl in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says the DNR does estimations on breeding duck populations and the results show numbers are down a bit this year. He says the number down is in the range of 15% to 25% depending on the species.
Allegiant Airlines to Extend Flights Out of St. Cloud Airport
ST. CLOUD -- Allegiant Airlines is extending the weekly flights from St. Cloud to Mesa, Arizona and Punta Gorda, Florida this winter. Starting in October and running through mid-February, there will be twice-weekly non-stop service to both destinations out of the St. Cloud Regional Airport. In mid-February, the flights to...
Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota
UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
Little Falls Company One of Five Businesses Awarded DEED Funding
LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls business is one of five in the state to get some major funding. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded $4.3-million to the five businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. Lakeshirt LLC in Little Falls...
Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud
It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
Kingston Trio to Perform 2 Shows in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A top folk music act of the 1950s and 60s is stopping in St. Cloud. The Kingston Trio will be performing two shows at Pioneer Place Theater on Saturday, September 10th one at 3:00 p.m. and one at 6:30 p.m. In 1957 the Kingston Trio emerged from...
Minnesota’s Unemployment Rate Remains Historically Low
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's unemployment rate remains at an all-time low. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the state's July unemployment rate is still at 1.8 percent, the same as in June. This is the all-time lowest state rate on record for any state. Minnesota gained 19,100...
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0