ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North. Alicia Mages of Tri-County Crimestoppers says it is a gray 2007 GMC Yukon XL with Minnesota license plate FLN 170. The vehicle has a headlight out, 2 blue lives matters stickers and an American flag on the back with Cadillac Escalade tail lights that go from the bumper to the roof.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Helicopters Being Used in St. Cloud for Operation Safe Streets

ST. CLOUD -- We told you earlier this month there is a multi-agency effort going on in St. Cloud cracking down on crime called Operation Safe Streets. St. Cloud Police say that since the start of the Safe Streets Initiative, the Task Force has conducted over 300 traffic stops, seized various amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, over 1,000 Percocet tablets, 2 handguns, and approximately $5000 in cash that was associated with illegal drugs.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
103.7 THE LOON

How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now

It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Drugs#Thc
103.7 THE LOON

Insurance Complaints Up

ST. PAUL -- Officials are reporting a steep rise in the number of complaints about homeowners insurance. The Minnesota Department of Commerce has reported a nearly 20% increase in homeowners insurance complaints since 2020. As a result, the department is asking homeowners to review their policy and talk to their agents about their coverage for wind and hail damage.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Gas Prices Fall Nationally For 10th Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the ten straight week, despite some areas seeing a slight rise in prices. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82. The national average price for gas has fallen 5.1 cents...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Latest Drought Update for Minnesota Shows Some Improvement

UNDATED -- Recent rains have brought relief to some Minnesotans, while the drought remains for others. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says the area of the state that is listed as abnormally dry is now 27 percent, down from 28 percent last week. Southern Stearns and Northern Sherburne counties are in the abnormally dry area.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
103.7 THE LOON

Conditions Much Better For Waterfowl Hunting This Year

Last August Central Minnesota was dealing with severe drought conditions. Those conditions made it difficult for the habitat of waterfowl in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says the DNR does estimations on breeding duck populations and the results show numbers are down a bit this year. He says the number down is in the range of 15% to 25% depending on the species.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
MINNETRISTA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy