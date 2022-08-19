ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesup, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Bremer County Farmer Farms For The Future

Iowa is a leader in agriculture, and if we want to maintain our status, it takes farmers and landowners like Tom Manson to put in the extra work to conserve their land. Manson calls himself a small farmer, always growing on 125 acres and custom feeds 2,000 head of hogs over in Bremer County. He is also one of the 40 farmers across Iowa to be recognized with an Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award at the Iowa State Fair.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
beeherald.com

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing

(Manchester, IA) — A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew a crowd of more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
MANCHESTER, IA
kwayradio.com

Jesup Farm Store Closed for a Time

B&B Farm Store in Jesup cannot operate for the time being after having its warehouse and grain dealer licenses suspended by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. B&B allegedly failed to pay for priced grain, grain shortage, and record keeping violations. A hearing on the action will be held in the near future but for the time being the store will not be allowed to operate.
JESUP, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Jesup, IA
Radio Iowa

Residents pack Manchester meeting on proposed Navigator pipeline

The proposed Iowa route for a Texas company’s carbon pipeline has changed and more than 200 people packed a public hearing in Manchester to express their opinions on the project. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to storage in Illinois. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, a vice...
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Growing Cedar Rapids company has ‘to hire’ waitlist

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In most big box retail stores, you see tons of food and items on pallets. Terzo Industries in Cedar Rapids repairs and refurbishes those pallets. In this week’s Working Iowa, we take a closer look at a company that people are clamoring to work for.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

$1 Million Iowa Lottery Winner Forgot His Winning Ticket

Living in small-town Iowa is definitely a good thing. Just ask lottery winner Tad Alber. Alber, of West Union, purchased multiple tickets for last Friday's $99 million Mega Millions drawing at a Casey's store in Ossian, in Winneshiek County. Saturday, Alber was working at his family's West Union Event Center...
OSSIAN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Distributor#State Of Iowa#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#B B Farm Store#The Department Of Their
KCRG.com

Dubuque Church renovating historic pipe organ

Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school. Updated: 51 minutes ago. The Spirit Lake School...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

Iowa ticket falls one number short of Mega Millions jackpot

Ossian, IA- A ticket purchased in northeast Iowa was just one number short of winning a 99 million dollar Mega Millions prize. Radio Iowa reports that the ticket purchased at a Casey’s in the town of Ossian matched five numbers, but missed the Mega Ball — that would have resulted in the jackpot win for Friday’s drawing.
OSSIAN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
biztimes.biz

Diversification continues driving Cascade firm nearly 70 years after founding

CASCADE, Iowa — During nearly 70 years, a Dubuque County business has retained its original purpose while expanding into manufacturing and information technology, all while maintaining family ties that stretch four generations. The late Ray Noonan Sr. founded Cascade Lumber Co. with his late wife, Mary, in May 1953....
CASCADE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer

State regulators ordered a northeast Iowa grain dealer to stop buying large amounts of grain after it failed to pay for an unspecified amount of grain, among other violations of its licenses. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Friday it suspended the grain dealer and warehouse licenses of B&B Farm Store in […] The post State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
JESUP, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Rapids Schools Unveil $312 Million Wish List

The Cedar Rapids School district unveiled a new plan that would see major improvements made to existing buildings and new facilities built. The price tag? $312 million dollars. In a presentation to the school board on Monday night, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that officials proposed reducing the number of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers

A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident

LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured. […]
LINN COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy