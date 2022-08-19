Read full article on original website
Related
Bremer County Farmer Farms For The Future
Iowa is a leader in agriculture, and if we want to maintain our status, it takes farmers and landowners like Tom Manson to put in the extra work to conserve their land. Manson calls himself a small farmer, always growing on 125 acres and custom feeds 2,000 head of hogs over in Bremer County. He is also one of the 40 farmers across Iowa to be recognized with an Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award at the Iowa State Fair.
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing
(Manchester, IA) — A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew a crowd of more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
kwayradio.com
Jesup Farm Store Closed for a Time
B&B Farm Store in Jesup cannot operate for the time being after having its warehouse and grain dealer licenses suspended by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. B&B allegedly failed to pay for priced grain, grain shortage, and record keeping violations. A hearing on the action will be held in the near future but for the time being the store will not be allowed to operate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Radio Iowa
Residents pack Manchester meeting on proposed Navigator pipeline
The proposed Iowa route for a Texas company’s carbon pipeline has changed and more than 200 people packed a public hearing in Manchester to express their opinions on the project. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to storage in Illinois. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, a vice...
KCRG.com
Growing Cedar Rapids company has ‘to hire’ waitlist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In most big box retail stores, you see tons of food and items on pallets. Terzo Industries in Cedar Rapids repairs and refurbishes those pallets. In this week’s Working Iowa, we take a closer look at a company that people are clamoring to work for.
$1 Million Iowa Lottery Winner Forgot His Winning Ticket
Living in small-town Iowa is definitely a good thing. Just ask lottery winner Tad Alber. Alber, of West Union, purchased multiple tickets for last Friday's $99 million Mega Millions drawing at a Casey's store in Ossian, in Winneshiek County. Saturday, Alber was working at his family's West Union Event Center...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Dubuque Church renovating historic pipe organ
Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school. Updated: 51 minutes ago. The Spirit Lake School...
KBUR
Iowa ticket falls one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
Ossian, IA- A ticket purchased in northeast Iowa was just one number short of winning a 99 million dollar Mega Millions prize. Radio Iowa reports that the ticket purchased at a Casey’s in the town of Ossian matched five numbers, but missed the Mega Ball — that would have resulted in the jackpot win for Friday’s drawing.
Did You Know The Trampoline Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Did you know all those backyard trampolines you see in people's yards evolved from an invention created in this Iowa town?. A trampoline setup for your backyard can run anywhere from a couple of hundred bucks to over $1000 large. It turns out the trampoline was the brainchild of 16-year-old...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Schools set to ask taxpayers for $312 million
Instead of catching a fish, a fisherman from Nebraska caught a fossil of what appears to be a 90 million-year-old fish. Pass a school bus with its stop sign out and it'll cost you. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don't stop...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztimes.biz
Diversification continues driving Cascade firm nearly 70 years after founding
CASCADE, Iowa — During nearly 70 years, a Dubuque County business has retained its original purpose while expanding into manufacturing and information technology, all while maintaining family ties that stretch four generations. The late Ray Noonan Sr. founded Cascade Lumber Co. with his late wife, Mary, in May 1953....
State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer
State regulators ordered a northeast Iowa grain dealer to stop buying large amounts of grain after it failed to pay for an unspecified amount of grain, among other violations of its licenses. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Friday it suspended the grain dealer and warehouse licenses of B&B Farm Store in […] The post State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kbia.org
Farmland prices soar, making it even harder for young farmers to break in and grow
At a recent farmland auction in Jesup, Iowa, a couple dozen farmers and landowners drank coffee, ate cookies and chatted before filing into rows of chairs for the sale. Many didn’t come to bid, but rather to see what the market was doing. Within minutes the fertile farm east...
Cedar Rapids Schools Unveil $312 Million Wish List
The Cedar Rapids School district unveiled a new plan that would see major improvements made to existing buildings and new facilities built. The price tag? $312 million dollars. In a presentation to the school board on Monday night, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that officials proposed reducing the number of...
Eastern Iowa Man Hospitalized After Being Plowed By Own Tractor
Farming is a dangerous profession. From working around grain bins to large livestock, and even the fields, you never know what will pop up. And that unexpected aspect can lead to accidents and injuries if you’re not careful, which is what happened in Linn County over the weekend. On...
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
What Are These Strange Stones Doing in Iowa Fields?
There are always stories to be told if you look close enough, and believe it or not, these seemingly unnecessary stones have quite the story to tell. Stones like this can be found all across the Hawkeye State, and many of them have been around since the 19th century. What...
Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident
LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured. […]
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0