Read full article on original website
Related
Pearland Little League meets familiar foe Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania in 2nd elimination game in row
Pearland Little League had an early start to its game day Wednesday. Will it work, especially against a team with basically homefield advantage?
Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies
A federal judge has barred Idaho from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies, clearing the way for hospitals to continue treating ectopic pregnancies and other pregnancy-related complications normally for now. The ban makes performing an abortion in any “clinically diagnosable pregnancy” a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Much of the law will still go into effect Thursday, but U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said Wednesday the state cannot prosecute anyone who is performing an abortion in an emergency medical situation. That’s because abortions in those cases appear to fall under a federal health care law requiring Medicare-funded hospitals to provide “stabilizing treatment” to patients, Winmill said. That includes cases when the health of a pregnant patient is in serious jeopardy, when continuing the pregnancy could result in a serious impairment to a person’s bodily functions, or a serious dysfunction of any bodily organ or part. The pause on enforcement will continue until a lawsuit challenging the ban is resolved, the judge said in the written ruling.
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0