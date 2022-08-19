Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa Fair Queen Dethroned Over Picture; Seeks Legal Action [PHOTO]
Most girls dream of becoming a princess when they are young. Some make that come true; whether it be by marring their prince charming or even through pageant competitions. This was the case for Maggie Begbie. After years of work and preparation, she fulfilled a dream of hers- she was named the 2022 Mills County Fair Queen.
Kickin Country 100.5
Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kikn.com/
Comments / 0