Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
Speed, alcohol and rain appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
New Veterans Village breaking ground soon!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are hundreds of people without a home in the Wabash Valley including some of our nation's heroes. Now, the Wabash Valley is stepping up to help many of our homeless veterans find a place to call home. We've told you before about the Terre...
Vincennes park set to reopen this weekend
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - After months of repairs, a southern Indiana park is reopening. Wabash Trails Park in Vincennes will hold a grand reopening celebration this Friday starting at noon. The park has been closed for most of the summer due to an electrical issue. Park Superintendent Rhonda Butler says...
Vincennes City Council creates "Beautification Committee"
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's first city is already a beautiful place, but one group is hoping to make Vincennes even more beautiful. For the last two years, members of the Vincennes City Council have been doing a "Council Clean Up" each weekend during the summer months to clean up Vincennes.
Man accused of leading police in Knox County on high speed chase in stolen SUV
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Washington, Indiana, man will face charges after he is accused of leading cops on a chase in a stolen SUV. It started early Wednesday morning around US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. Indiana State Police says they tried to pull the SUV over because...
Fork in the Road: J.B's Steakhouse
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - J.B.'s Steakhouse in Robinson, Illinois, is the latest stop for our Fork in the Road team. News 10's Mike Latta and the rest of the team share their dining experience in the video below. The restaurant is located at 111 East Walnut street in Robinson, Illinois.
The average cost of gas starts to creep back up
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The decline is over, and gas prices are rising again. According to GasBuddy, prices rose around 5 cents this week in Indiana. The current average cost in the Hoosier state is standing at $3.91 a gallon. In Terre Haute, it averaged at about $3.89. In Illinois,...
After 20 years, Civil War Days set to return to Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - You can take a step back into history at an upcoming event. The "Bridgeton Civil War Days" are happening this weekend. It's been more than 20 years since the last re-enactment. You'll find demonstrations, live music, and food at the event, all authentic to the Civil...
Monday night Terre Haute house fire ruled arson
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Arson is suspected in a Monday night fire in Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a house fire between Putman and 8th Streets. Fire crews were on the scene for a little more than two hours. No one was injured. The fire...
Restaurant heavily damaged by late night fire
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant went up in flames late Monday night. It happened just after 11:00 p.m. in Rockville at Benjamin's Family Restaurant and Catering. The business is located at 605 East Ohio Street. Crews found the roof fully engulfed. No injuries were reported. An investigation into...
Indiana Military Museum receives donation
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) The Indiana Military Museum recently received a donation. The museum plans to use the money to make history come back to life. The funds were donated by Kurt Phegley on behalf of Duke Energy. The donation will go towards upgrading and developing some of the dioramas in...
Terre Haute man arrested in Sullivan County allegedly had thousands in cash, 420 grams of pot and LSD
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man arrested in Sullivan County over the weekend will face several drug-related charges. It started on Saturday when Indiana State Police pulled over a car driven by Jakob Carlson, 21, of Terre Haute. Carlson was allegedly speeding. Police said the trooper noticed...
Local event to support law enforcement and first responders
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three groups are teaming together to support local law enforcement and first responders. Project Never Broken, Peacemaker Project 703, and the Wounded Blue are hosting the second annual National Law Enforcement Summit. This year's summit is in Terre Haute at the Convention Center. Guest speakers...
Rose-Hulman awarded nationwide honors
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before the school year even starts, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is celebrating some excellent news. The Princeton Review recognized Rose as a highly ranked institute. It was ranked the top school for internships and science labs and third in best career services and student support.
Linton senior center hosts fundraiser to buy wellness equipment for residents
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Seniors living at a Linton, Indiana facility use their wellness center every day, but some of the equipment could use some updating. The Glenburn nursing facility is asking the community for help by coming out to its fundraiser lunch. The home will be selling tacos in...
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 15 thru August 20
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 15, 2022, thru August 20, 2022. Real Hacienda, 2141 S. St. Rd. 46 (3 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed improper use of hand wash sinks. Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener, soda nozzle at bar, in ice machine and top of knife rack (dirty). Observed several gnats throughout kitchen and bar.
Who murdered Norman England? Question remains unanswered
FLAT ROCK, Ill (WTHI) It's been eight years since his murder. After all this time, loved ones are still asking, "who killed Norman England?" Norman's daughter, Amanda Hagen, describes her father as a "one of a kind person" who "went out of his way to help anybody." Norman enjoyed fishing...
"Hearts are heavy right now." ISU students express their pain after weekend crash kills three
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The impact of Sunday's tragic crash that left three Indiana State University students dead will be felt by many for a long time. Some of the hardest hit are the students who have to walk the sidewalks of campus for their first full week of school understanding three students are no longer with them.
Red Cross to host blood drive at Senior Fair - here's what you need to know
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the opportunity to help out people in need in your community. The Red Cross is coming to the Senior Fair to host a blood drive. It'll be on August 31, from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Haute City Center. Organizers say...
