Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New Veterans Village breaking ground soon!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are hundreds of people without a home in the Wabash Valley including some of our nation's heroes. Now, the Wabash Valley is stepping up to help many of our homeless veterans find a place to call home. We've told you before about the Terre...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vincennes park set to reopen this weekend

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - After months of repairs, a southern Indiana park is reopening. Wabash Trails Park in Vincennes will hold a grand reopening celebration this Friday starting at noon. The park has been closed for most of the summer due to an electrical issue. Park Superintendent Rhonda Butler says...
VINCENNES, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
WTHI

Vincennes City Council creates "Beautification Committee"

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's first city is already a beautiful place, but one group is hoping to make Vincennes even more beautiful. For the last two years, members of the Vincennes City Council have been doing a "Council Clean Up" each weekend during the summer months to clean up Vincennes.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Fork in the Road: J.B's Steakhouse

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - J.B.'s Steakhouse in Robinson, Illinois, is the latest stop for our Fork in the Road team. News 10's Mike Latta and the rest of the team share their dining experience in the video below. The restaurant is located at 111 East Walnut street in Robinson, Illinois.
ROBINSON, IL
WTHI

The average cost of gas starts to creep back up

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The decline is over, and gas prices are rising again. According to GasBuddy, prices rose around 5 cents this week in Indiana. The current average cost in the Hoosier state is standing at $3.91 a gallon. In Terre Haute, it averaged at about $3.89. In Illinois,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

After 20 years, Civil War Days set to return to Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - You can take a step back into history at an upcoming event. The "Bridgeton Civil War Days" are happening this weekend. It's been more than 20 years since the last re-enactment. You'll find demonstrations, live music, and food at the event, all authentic to the Civil...
BRIDGETON, IN
WTHI

Monday night Terre Haute house fire ruled arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Arson is suspected in a Monday night fire in Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a house fire between Putman and 8th Streets. Fire crews were on the scene for a little more than two hours. No one was injured. The fire...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Restaurant heavily damaged by late night fire

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant went up in flames late Monday night. It happened just after 11:00 p.m. in Rockville at Benjamin's Family Restaurant and Catering. The business is located at 605 East Ohio Street. Crews found the roof fully engulfed. No injuries were reported. An investigation into...
ROCKVILLE, IN
WTHI

Indiana Military Museum receives donation

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) The Indiana Military Museum recently received a donation. The museum plans to use the money to make history come back to life. The funds were donated by Kurt Phegley on behalf of Duke Energy. The donation will go towards upgrading and developing some of the dioramas in...
WTHI

Local event to support law enforcement and first responders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three groups are teaming together to support local law enforcement and first responders. Project Never Broken, Peacemaker Project 703, and the Wounded Blue are hosting the second annual National Law Enforcement Summit. This year's summit is in Terre Haute at the Convention Center. Guest speakers...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Rose-Hulman awarded nationwide honors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before the school year even starts, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is celebrating some excellent news. The Princeton Review recognized Rose as a highly ranked institute. It was ranked the top school for internships and science labs and third in best career services and student support.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 15 thru August 20

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 15, 2022, thru August 20, 2022. Real Hacienda, 2141 S. St. Rd. 46 (3 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed improper use of hand wash sinks. Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener, soda nozzle at bar, in ice machine and top of knife rack (dirty). Observed several gnats throughout kitchen and bar.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Who murdered Norman England? Question remains unanswered

FLAT ROCK, Ill (WTHI) It's been eight years since his murder. After all this time, loved ones are still asking, "who killed Norman England?" Norman's daughter, Amanda Hagen, describes her father as a "one of a kind person" who "went out of his way to help anybody." Norman enjoyed fishing...
FLAT ROCK, IL

