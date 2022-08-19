ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s All About the Beagles in Oregon and Washington!

By now you’ve likely seen the pictures of the cute pictures of the 4000 Beagles that were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. 80 of them arrived in at the Humane Society in Oregon this week, 60 in Portland and 20 in Salem. 15 of them went to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington in Vancouver. They are being adopted out, a few at a time as shelter staff and veterinarians make sure they have the shots and care they need to go to their “forever homes”.
Oregon Navy Veteran Awarded Purple Heart

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ronald H. Bespflug, a Vietnam era Navy veteran and Oregon native was finally awarded his Purple Heart during his memorial ceremony at Willamette National Cometary on Monday. Mr. Bespgluf was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart for his bravery during the Vietnam conflict. He was wounded while...
