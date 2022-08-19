Read full article on original website
It’s All About the Beagles in Oregon and Washington!
By now you’ve likely seen the pictures of the cute pictures of the 4000 Beagles that were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. 80 of them arrived in at the Humane Society in Oregon this week, 60 in Portland and 20 in Salem. 15 of them went to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington in Vancouver. They are being adopted out, a few at a time as shelter staff and veterinarians make sure they have the shots and care they need to go to their “forever homes”.
Portland Metro’s Unemployment Rate Ticks Down To 3.4 Percent In July
PORTLAND, Ore. — The unemployment rate in the Portland-Metro area edged down to 3.4% in July. Employers added 7,100 jobs over the month. The metro area has recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic.
Oregon Navy Veteran Awarded Purple Heart
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ronald H. Bespflug, a Vietnam era Navy veteran and Oregon native was finally awarded his Purple Heart during his memorial ceremony at Willamette National Cometary on Monday. Mr. Bespgluf was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart for his bravery during the Vietnam conflict. He was wounded while...
