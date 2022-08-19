TAMPA — Ghost will perform Tuesday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Ghost is on the road for the next leg of its “ImperaTour,” which will see the Grammy Award-winning Swedish theatrical rock band headlining 19 arenas across North America. The band is touring in support of “Impera,” their fifth studio album. “Impera” debuted at No. 1 in a sweep of the U.S album charts, entering the Billboard 200 at No. 2 with first week sales of nearly 70,000. Internationally, the album bowed at No. 1 in the band's native Sweden as well as Germany and Finland, while cracking the top five in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Australia, France, and Ireland.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO