Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul Ghani
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Seminole news briefs
SEMINOLE — The Women's Ministry of St. Matthew Catholic Church, in partnership with Knights of Columbus Council #11226, recently presented Linda Mason, director of Mary’s Outreach for Women, with a check for $1,500. The St. Petersburg-based nonprofit has served pregnant women in crisis for more than 20 years....
Beach Beacon
Happenings: A&E news and events
TARPON SPRINGS — A reception for the next Back Wall Exhibit will take place Saturday, Sept. 10, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Art Guild Gallery, 161 Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs. The September Back Wall Exhibit will feature local award-winning artists Patti Gorrow, Bess King, and Nancy Zambito....
Beach Beacon
Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce hosts 13th annual Inspire Awards
LARGO — The 13th edition of the Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce’s Inspire Awards lived up to its name, as the Aug. 18 ceremony was filled with positive vibes and uplifting stories from the 2022 winners. The 75-minute program, hosted by the chamber’s Women’s Leadership Committee at the...
Beach Beacon
Redington Beach names new Town Clerk
REDINGTON BEACH — Redington Beach has a new town clerk: Adriana Nieves, who is a familiar face around Town Hall, having previously served as deputy clerk. During the Aug. 17 commission meeting, Mayor David Will told fellow board members Town Clerk Missy Clarke approached him and let him know of her desire to retire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beach Beacon
Looking Ahead: A&E events
• Randy Rainbow, Friday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. • “Follies,” Sept. 1-18, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or...
Beach Beacon
Straz Center to present ‘Avenue Q’
TAMPA — “Avenue Q” will run Aug. 31-Sept. 25, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.50. for performance times and to purchase tickets, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org. This show is part of...
Beach Beacon
Barbara Eden’s ‘On the Magic Carpet' among shows added to Ruth Eckerd series
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced it will present the popular Adults at Leisure Series during its 2022-2023 season. The series will include returning favorites Neil Berg's 114 Years of Broadway, Bee Gees’ tribute Stayin' Alive, Mutts Gone Nuts, and — for the first time in more than eight years — “On the Magic Carpet,” with Barbara Eden.
Beach Beacon
Pinellas County Commission, School Board incumbents fend off challengers
Pinellas County voters went to the polls for the Aug. 23 primaries and made their choices on congressional, state and local races. The ballot in Pinellas included two universal primaries, as well as nonpartisan School Board, county and circuit judge elections. In total, 219,209 cast votes out of 690,520 registered voters for a turnout of 31%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beach Beacon
Parker McCollum to perform at Jannus Live
ST. PETERSBURG — Country-music artist Parker McCollum will perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $42.50 in advance and $50 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. Raised outside Houston in Conroe, Texas, McCollum began...
Beach Beacon
‘Black Pioneers’ exhibition spotlights Black history in the American West
ST. PETERSBURG — A first-of-its-kind-exhibition that examines Black history in the American West is set to open Saturday, Sept. 3, at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. The exhibition will continue through Sunday, Jan. 8. “Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West”...
Beach Beacon
Story of the Year to play Ybor City’s Orpheum
TAMPA — Story of the Year will perform Friday, Sept. 2, at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com. Hailing from St. Louis, Story of the Year hit the musical scene in 2003...
Beach Beacon
To the rescue: FLUFF Animal Rescue gets $10K grant
SEMINOLE — Just over two months ago, Kimmy Chandler’s life changed in an instant. As owner of FLUFF Animal Rescue in Seminole, Chandler is no stranger to difficult situations. Oftentimes, her availability to foster cats and dogs can mean the difference between life and death. It’s a heavy burden for anyone to carry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beach Beacon
Jannus live to welcome Michael Franti & Spearhead
ST. PETERSBURG — Michael Franti and Spearhead will perform Thursday, Sept. 1, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. A globally recognized musician, humanitarian, activist and award-winning...
Beach Beacon
Keeping TI’s beach clean is a passion for Adopt-A-Beach founder Auerbach
TREASURE ISLAND — Carrie Auerbach, founder of Treasure Island’s Adopt-A-Beach group, hopes more people come out of their shells to volunteer to keep the beach clean of litter and protect sea turtle hatchlings. She is this year's recipient of the Keep Pinellas Beautiful "Adoption Volunteer of the Year"...
Beach Beacon
OneRepublic, Needtobreathe to play MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
TAMPA — OneRepublic will bring their “Never Ending Summer Tour” to the Tampa Bay area Friday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., with a concert at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $31. Call 813-740-2446 or visit...
Beach Beacon
Ruth Eckerd Hall to present the Australian Pink Floyd Show
CLEARWATER — Celebrating nearly 35 years of playing Pink Floyd songs, The Australian Pink Floyd Show has returned with the “All That’s To Come” World Tour, a new live show for 2022. The tour got underway Aug. 4 in California and will hit the Tampa Bay...
Beach Beacon
Belleair officials ‘very hopeful’ water quality will pass test
BELLEAIR — After the Florida Department of Environmental Protection ordered Belleair to resolve an issue with “fluctuating levels of trihalomethanes” in the town’s water supply earlier this year, an engineering firm was hired to develop an “action plan” to help bring the trihalomethane levels down.
Beach Beacon
Commission approves redesign of Treasure Bay golf course
TREASURE ISLAND — City commissioners favor a redesign of the 10-acre, nine-hole Treasure Bay golf course to include installation of a new irrigation system compatible with a proposed living shoreline to replace its seawall. During an Aug. 16 work session, commissioners approved a scenario that also includes a 3,500-linear-foot...
Beach Beacon
Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick to play Amalie Arena
TAMPA — Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer-songwriter is on the road for his 2022 North American summer tour with special guests Cheap Trick. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicked off June 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will swing into...
Beach Beacon
Ghost, Mastadon to perform at Yuengling Center
TAMPA — Ghost will perform Tuesday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Ghost is on the road for the next leg of its “ImperaTour,” which will see the Grammy Award-winning Swedish theatrical rock band headlining 19 arenas across North America. The band is touring in support of “Impera,” their fifth studio album. “Impera” debuted at No. 1 in a sweep of the U.S album charts, entering the Billboard 200 at No. 2 with first week sales of nearly 70,000. Internationally, the album bowed at No. 1 in the band's native Sweden as well as Germany and Finland, while cracking the top five in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Australia, France, and Ireland.
Comments / 0