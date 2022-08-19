ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 0

Related
EDNPub

Neighbor saves two in recent Umatilla house fire

UMATILLA — Donna Nagely of Richland, Washington, said the reason she and a friend escaped a recent house fire in Umatilla is because of a neighbor. Nagely and friend Steve Townsend, were winding down for the night on July 31 at Townsend’s Rio Senda Street house in Umatilla. Then a neighbor rushed in the door.
UMATILLA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Critchley talks about the flour mill fire

PENDLETON – Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said Friday that firefighters remain at the Pendleton Flour Mills around the clock. The fire has been contained to the building of origin, but danger still exists. “The building collapsed in,” he said. “There’s still a lot of product – flour, not...
PENDLETON, OR
610KONA

Fleeing Suspect Fires at Cops, Deputies near CC Boulevard

The information is preliminary, but Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies chased and subdued a suspect who allegedly fired at them Monday morning. Around 10:25 AM Monday, August 22nd, KPD was called to the convenience store located at the corner of Deschutes and Columbia Center Boulevard, just south of the mall.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Firefighters return to home that caught fire last month

WALLA WALLA – Firefighters were dispatched at 3:39 a.m. Friday to a house fire on the 2000 block of Glenn Erin Drive. This same structure was damaged by fire on July 4. As firefighters arrived on the scene this morning, they found a fully involved fire inside the home. No civilians were inside the home and no injuries were reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Walla Walla County, WA
Crime & Safety
Walla Walla County, WA
Accidents
County
Walla Walla County, WA
City
Home, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Richland airport runway closed for construction

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Airport Electrical Replacement Project continues this week with contractors pulling wire and installing lighting on runway 8-26. The Port of Benton announced that runway 8-26 and Taxiway B will be closed starting Monday morning August, 22nd, at 6 a.m. The runway will be marked closed at both ends and will remain shut until Friday, August, 26th at 4 p.m.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP pursuit ends in crash

BURBANK, Wash.- A car fleeing from a fully-marked Washington State Patrol car, with lights and sirens activated, crashed near Burbank this morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was travelling westbound on State Route 12, near the SR 124 exit in Burbank, when it lost control and left the roadway.
BURBANK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Photo Gallery: 2022 Hermiston Melon Fest

Downtown Hermiston was buzzing with activity on Saturday to celebrate nature’s favorite candy – the watermelon! The event, hosted by the Hermiston Downtown District, featured games, food, music, dozens of vendors and bath tub races. Here’s a few photos, just in case you missed it.
HERMISTON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Jail remodel is in the destruction phase

PENDLETON – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he believes the remodel for the jail is on target to be finished by the end of the year. At present, his observations are similar to most people who must operate when surrounded by construction crews. “All I’ve seen is destruction,”...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Walla Walla County Fire
610KONA

Car Loses Battle with Train, Possibly Intoxicated Driver Escapes

Benton County Sheriff's Department investigators believe drugs or alcohol were factor in this bizarre crash. Driver, passenger(s) narrowly dodge injury or death. Saturday night, BCSO Deputies responded to a call about a car vs. train crash on Christy Road, just west of Plymouth, just west of where I-82 crosses the Columbia River into Oregon.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Cyclist Leaves Huge Dent in Car in Pasco Crash

A bike vs. car crash in Pasco Saturday reinforces the need for both riders and drivers to constantly be on the lookout. We don't have an update on the condition of the rider, but do know they were taken to an area hospital by Pasco Fire units. Saturday, shortly before...
PASCO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
EDNPub

Cause of Pendleton flour mill fire remains under investigation

PENDLETON — Investigators continue working to determine what sparked the fire more than a week ago that tore through the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton as well as plans for the future of the burnt out building itself. Assistant Chief Anthony Pierotti with the Pendleton Fire Department said...
PENDLETON, OR
NEWStalk 870

Vehicle, Apartment Hit in “Targeted” Kennewick Shooting

It's no secret this area of Kennewick routinely gets a lot of calls for Police response. "Targeted" shooting hits car, apartment early Friday morning. According to Kennewick Police, this incident appears to be "targeted." Early Friday morning (August 19th) around 12:15 AM officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1100 block of West 10th.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD investigating weapons assault on 10th Ave

KENNEWICK, Wash.- At approximately 12:15 a.m. Friday, Kennewick Police were dispatched to a weapons complaint in the 1100 block of W. 10th Avenue in Kennewick. Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle with multiple bullet holes. A nearby apartment was inadvertently struck by gunfire. According to an early morning...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy