Neighbor saves two in recent Umatilla house fire
UMATILLA — Donna Nagely of Richland, Washington, said the reason she and a friend escaped a recent house fire in Umatilla is because of a neighbor. Nagely and friend Steve Townsend, were winding down for the night on July 31 at Townsend’s Rio Senda Street house in Umatilla. Then a neighbor rushed in the door.
Critchley talks about the flour mill fire
PENDLETON – Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said Friday that firefighters remain at the Pendleton Flour Mills around the clock. The fire has been contained to the building of origin, but danger still exists. “The building collapsed in,” he said. “There’s still a lot of product – flour, not...
Fleeing Suspect Fires at Cops, Deputies near CC Boulevard
The information is preliminary, but Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies chased and subdued a suspect who allegedly fired at them Monday morning. Around 10:25 AM Monday, August 22nd, KPD was called to the convenience store located at the corner of Deschutes and Columbia Center Boulevard, just south of the mall.
Firefighters return to home that caught fire last month
WALLA WALLA – Firefighters were dispatched at 3:39 a.m. Friday to a house fire on the 2000 block of Glenn Erin Drive. This same structure was damaged by fire on July 4. As firefighters arrived on the scene this morning, they found a fully involved fire inside the home. No civilians were inside the home and no injuries were reported.
Richland airport runway closed for construction
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Airport Electrical Replacement Project continues this week with contractors pulling wire and installing lighting on runway 8-26. The Port of Benton announced that runway 8-26 and Taxiway B will be closed starting Monday morning August, 22nd, at 6 a.m. The runway will be marked closed at both ends and will remain shut until Friday, August, 26th at 4 p.m.
WSP pursuit ends in crash
BURBANK, Wash.- A car fleeing from a fully-marked Washington State Patrol car, with lights and sirens activated, crashed near Burbank this morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was travelling westbound on State Route 12, near the SR 124 exit in Burbank, when it lost control and left the roadway.
Photo Gallery: 2022 Hermiston Melon Fest
Downtown Hermiston was buzzing with activity on Saturday to celebrate nature’s favorite candy – the watermelon! The event, hosted by the Hermiston Downtown District, featured games, food, music, dozens of vendors and bath tub races. Here’s a few photos, just in case you missed it.
Jail remodel is in the destruction phase
PENDLETON – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he believes the remodel for the jail is on target to be finished by the end of the year. At present, his observations are similar to most people who must operate when surrounded by construction crews. “All I’ve seen is destruction,”...
Car Loses Battle with Train, Possibly Intoxicated Driver Escapes
Benton County Sheriff's Department investigators believe drugs or alcohol were factor in this bizarre crash. Driver, passenger(s) narrowly dodge injury or death. Saturday night, BCSO Deputies responded to a call about a car vs. train crash on Christy Road, just west of Plymouth, just west of where I-82 crosses the Columbia River into Oregon.
Kennewick apartment building, vehicle struck by bullets
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A vehicle and apartment building were struck by bullets early Friday morning, Aug. 19. Kennewick Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue shortly after midnight for a weapons complaint. Officers found multiple bullet holes in a vehicle and several casings...
Cyclist Leaves Huge Dent in Car in Pasco Crash
A bike vs. car crash in Pasco Saturday reinforces the need for both riders and drivers to constantly be on the lookout. We don't have an update on the condition of the rider, but do know they were taken to an area hospital by Pasco Fire units. Saturday, shortly before...
Debate on lifting Pasco pot shop ban gets heated. Already, the police were called once
“We don’t need a pot store to come down to be the savior of downtown Pasco.”
Only PNW tortoise rescue center is in Tri-Cities. ‘I clean up after the pet industry’
“We have a lot to learn from tortoises.”
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 18, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Cause of Pendleton flour mill fire remains under investigation
PENDLETON — Investigators continue working to determine what sparked the fire more than a week ago that tore through the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton as well as plans for the future of the burnt out building itself. Assistant Chief Anthony Pierotti with the Pendleton Fire Department said...
‘Wasn’t in his right mind:’ Mother of accused Pendleton casino gunman ‘shocked’ at Wednesday’s events
PENDLETON, Ore. — Elizabeth Melendrez hasn’t seen her son, 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil, in years, deciding to live in Portland, Ore. after falling ill to stay close to her doctors. That’s why she was “shocked” when a friend called her on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to notify her that...
Central Washington family that owns Wautoma solar project site explains benefits of proposal
Much of the discussion regarding solar power has focused on the “green energy” benefit it would provide for consumers, the state and the environment as Washington officials hope to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Solar power farms and their thousands of solar panels also benefit another group: landowners...
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
Vehicle, Apartment Hit in “Targeted” Kennewick Shooting
It's no secret this area of Kennewick routinely gets a lot of calls for Police response. "Targeted" shooting hits car, apartment early Friday morning. According to Kennewick Police, this incident appears to be "targeted." Early Friday morning (August 19th) around 12:15 AM officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1100 block of West 10th.
KPD investigating weapons assault on 10th Ave
KENNEWICK, Wash.- At approximately 12:15 a.m. Friday, Kennewick Police were dispatched to a weapons complaint in the 1100 block of W. 10th Avenue in Kennewick. Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle with multiple bullet holes. A nearby apartment was inadvertently struck by gunfire. According to an early morning...
