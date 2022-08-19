Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Sideline Wrapup: Best Video & scores from week one in high school football in TN and GA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — High school football is back and we have your sideline wrap-up for August 19th. We saw many big performances in area including 3 time defending state champ McCallie defeating Chattanooga Christian 28-7 in season opener. Boyd Buchanan beats Greenback, 62-0. It was Boyd's first win with...
Melrose coaches groom young program on and off the field
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They say experience is the best teacher, and despite having a young team and coaching staff, the coaches at Melrose High believe they have all they need to build a great program on and off the field for years to come. “Just because you’re a young...
actionnews5.com
i-40 crash Joshua Medina
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022. As a cold front slowly sinks south overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, but will remain isolated. The front will eventually stall near the Tennessee and Mississippi border through much of the week and provide a trigger for showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022
As a cold front slowly sinks south overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, but will remain isolated. The front will eventually stall near the Tennessee and Mississippi border through much of the week and provide a trigger for showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.
Live in Tennessee? Can you pinpoint where on a map?
Live in Tennessee? Could you pinpoint where? It seems like a simple question, but one you should be prepared for, especially in the event of severe weather.
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT student is a Tennessee champion, even if she is not from Tennessee
ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year. Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive...
actionnews5.com
Memphis 901 FC Falls to Birmingham Legion FC 4-2
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis 901 FC dropped a 4-2 match to Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday night at AutoZone Park. 901 FC set a new club record for goals scored in a season with 48 but couldn’t keep up with the Legion attack in their sixth loss of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
West Memphis students head back to school with a new backpack rule
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Students in West Memphis are just hours away from the first day of their new school year. Classes begin Monday with new measures in place to ensure student safety, according to Superintendent Richard Atwill. The first day of school for students also means it’s the...
actionnews5.com
Saturday PM first alert day forecast 8/20/2022
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022. As a cold front slowly sinks south overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, but will remain isolated. The front will eventually stall near the Tennessee and Mississippi border through much of the week and provide a trigger for showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.
actionnews5.com
University of Memphis students head back to class this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College students in the Mid-South will be waking up to a new semester this morning. Ole Miss and the University of Memphis will resume classes Monday. Many students starting their freshman year of college will take their first steps on the University of Memphis campus Monday, but it will also be new territory for the university’s newest president, Dr. Bill Hardgrave.
actionnews5.com
Local Leaders Fight Juvenile Crime
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022. As a cold front slowly sinks south overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, but will remain isolated. The front will eventually stall near the Tennessee and Mississippi border through much of the week and provide a trigger for showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Covington Leader
Munford police searching for missing 13-year-old
The Munford Police Department is currently searching for a missing 13-year-old named Jacob Chilton. His grandmother, Linda Raymer, said he was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday and was wearing gray sweatpants, a white shirt, and high top Jordans. Jacob is a white male, 5’7″ tall and 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and curly brown hair.
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
Celebrate Memphis: Whitehaven HS Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter brings the Tiger pride
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is no escaping it—many say when they walk through the hallways of Whitehaven High School, they can both see and feel that Tiger pride. At Whitehaven High School it's "family first," and Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter is the head of that family. “Listen, I’ve...
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Foster Avenue in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Foster Avenue leaves one person injured. Today at 2:03 P.M., officers responded to a shooting on 1600 blk of Foster Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition. The possible...
Memphis woman killed in Nashville crash
A Memphis woman has died after a crash on West Trinity Lane Saturday night.
actionnews5.com
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An earthquake shook northeastern Arkansas Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit just before 9:15 a.m., according to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at The University of Memphis. The epicenter was 2.5 miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Arkansas. The earthquake had a...
actionnews5.com
State highway in West Tenn. closes for road pavement makeover
STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - An east-west state highway in West Tennessee will close starting Monday for a full depth pavement makeover. Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close State Route 179 from US-79 to the Tipton County line for approximately eight weeks. According to TDOT, only local residents and...
Police identify Memphis woman killed in head-on collision in Nashville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a head-on collision Saturday night in Nashville. Kelona Hudson, of Memphis, was the front-seat passenger in a Hyundai Elantra when it was struck by a Nissan Juke, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Hudson and the driver...
Comments / 0