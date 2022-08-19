ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
New York leads US in drop in life expectancy

Life expectancy dropped across the United States in 2020, but nowhere did it drop more than in New York. New data released on Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that life expectancy in New York fell from 80.7 years in 2019 to just 77.7 in 2020 — a three-year drop due primarily to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and “diseases of dispair” like drug overdoses. New York still has one of the higher life expectancies in the country, and experts have predicted that the state’s life expectancy will stablise or even rebound due...
