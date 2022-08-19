The US Military Needs More STEM Students: How Mathleaks Supports Learning and Growth for Students Seeking Academy Nominations

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- BAE Systems’ Beowulf has won the U.S. Army’s competition for its Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program, and the company has received a $278 million contract for production units, spare parts, and contractor logistics support. The win further confirms BAE Systems as the industry leader in the design and production of military all-terrain vehicles for operations in harsh terrains and in the toughest weather conditions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005730/en/ BAE Systems’ Beowulf has won the U.S. Army’s competition for its Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program and the company has received a $278 million contract for production units, spare parts and contractor logistics support. (Credit: BAE Systems)

