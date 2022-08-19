The US Military Needs More STEM Students: How Mathleaks Supports Learning and Growth for Students Seeking Academy Nominations

Read full article on original website
Related
MoD Says Continued Poor Use of Reactive Armor Technology Linked to Recent Shocking Loss of 1,800 Tanks Since February
In an Aug. 17 update on the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has asserted that,. The heavy attrition of Russian Main Battle Tanks in Ukraine is highly likely partially due to Russia's failure to fit and properly employ adequate Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA)." [i]
BAE Systems wins U.S. Army’s CATV competition, receives $278 million contract
FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- BAE Systems’ Beowulf has won the U.S. Army’s competition for its Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program, and the company has received a $278 million contract for production units, spare parts, and contractor logistics support. The win further confirms BAE Systems as the industry leader in the design and production of military all-terrain vehicles for operations in harsh terrains and in the toughest weather conditions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005730/en/ BAE Systems’ Beowulf has won the U.S. Army’s competition for its Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program and the company has received a $278 million contract for production units, spare parts and contractor logistics support. (Credit: BAE Systems)
Comments / 0