Kayaker rescued after going over diversion dam

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, reports came in of a female kayaker stuck under the diversion dam on the west side of the Snake River in Idaho Falls near the Snake River Animal Shelter. The Fire Department says the victim was kayaking with three other adults...
Man pleads not guilty to stalking, strangulation and more

Michael John Eatinger, 47 | Bonneville County Jail IDAHO FALLS - A Shelley man has pleaded not guilty to all charges after allegedly breaking into a woman's home who had a protection order against him, strangling her and threatening to shoot her. Michael John Eatinger, 47, pleaded...
Man charged with assault after allegedly hitting officer during bar fight

Nevin Ray Goodrum | Bonneville County Jail IDAHO FALLS - A man is in custody following a bar fight in downtown Idaho Falls early Saturday morning. Nevin Ray Goodrum, 22, of Martin Alma, Washington, is charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting and obstructing....

