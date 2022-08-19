ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
labroots.com

Human Cells Modify COVID-19's Spike Protein, Making it Flex

SARS-CoV-2 uses a spike protein to bind to human cells and infect them. Researchers have now found that human cells can modify that spike protein, changing it in ways that make it more flexible. This may also make the spike protein better at infecting other cells and evading antibodies as well. The findings have been reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy