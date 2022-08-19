ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

spotonidaho.com

Idaho Governor Little calls for Special Legislative Session

Idaho Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced today a special legislative session will be held Sept. 1, to use the state's record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. The single subject bill...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Out-of-state women traveling to Washington to receive legal abortions (Video)

SPOKANE, Wash. - A growing number of out-of-state women are traveling to Washington to receive reproductive healthcare. This surge in patients comes amidst numerous abortion trigger laws scheduled to go into effect this week. "We're already seeing an impact in Eastern Washington," said Paul Dillon, Vice President of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho. "Especially ...
WASHINGTON STATE
spotonidaho.com

Award-winning Idaho teachers give advice to newbies

Students aren't the only ones who get those first-day-of-school jitters. Teachers - and especially those in their first year - feel it too. Will the first day go OK? What will their students be like? What if the planned lesson doesn't fill the class period or takes too long? With...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

3 things you need to know for Wednesday

Here's 3 things you need to know for Wednesday, August 24, 2022. 1, Idaho's legislators are being called back to the capital. Governor Brad Little has called for a special session to look at the state's 2-billion dollar budget surplus. The governor is looking at a tax rebate...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Court: Idaho governor can deny clemency for condemned man

The Idaho Supreme Court says the governor has the authority to reject a parole board's commutation recommendation for death row inmate Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. The decision means the state can seek a death warrant for Pizzuto. Once issued, the warrant...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Treasure Valley woman turns jewelry-making hobby into local business

If you've ever been to the Meridian Main Street Market, you might have come across a display of earrings with flowers, trendy shapes and other intricate designs. If this sounds familiar, the name Freya Clay Co might sound familiar too.The company was started and is completely run by Savvy... ★...
SMALL BUSINESS

