spotonidaho.com
Idaho Governor Little calls for Special Legislative Session
Idaho Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced today a special legislative session will be held Sept. 1, to use the state's record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. The single subject bill...
spotonidaho.com
Out-of-state women traveling to Washington to receive legal abortions (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - A growing number of out-of-state women are traveling to Washington to receive reproductive healthcare. This surge in patients comes amidst numerous abortion trigger laws scheduled to go into effect this week. "We're already seeing an impact in Eastern Washington," said Paul Dillon, Vice President of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho. "Especially ...
spotonidaho.com
Award-winning Idaho teachers give advice to newbies
Students aren't the only ones who get those first-day-of-school jitters. Teachers - and especially those in their first year - feel it too. Will the first day go OK? What will their students be like? What if the planned lesson doesn't fill the class period or takes too long? With...
spotonidaho.com
3 things you need to know for Wednesday
Here's 3 things you need to know for Wednesday, August 24, 2022. 1, Idaho's legislators are being called back to the capital. Governor Brad Little has called for a special session to look at the state's 2-billion dollar budget surplus. The governor is looking at a tax rebate...
spotonidaho.com
Pro-abortion rights-rally and march at Cherie Buckner-Webb park for Friday
On Thursday, Aug. 25, Idaho's abortion ban will go into effect. The Idaho Supreme Court, in a 3-2 ruling, lifted the stay on Idaho's trigger law, which bans all abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to prevent a...
spotonidaho.com
Court: Idaho governor can deny clemency for condemned man
The Idaho Supreme Court says the governor has the authority to reject a parole board's commutation recommendation for death row inmate Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. The decision means the state can seek a death warrant for Pizzuto. Once issued, the warrant...
spotonidaho.com
Gov. Brad Little calling special legislative session to address inflation
Gov. Brad Little is calling a special legislative session to address inflation, he announced during a press conference Tuesday. "We are now approaching a new record budget surplus," Little said. "We have a duty and an obligation to put more of Idahoans hard-earned cash back in their...
spotonidaho.com
Crews find body of woman missing since Friday flooding at Zion National Park
ZION NATIONAL PARK (KSL.com) - Crews on Monday evening found the body of a hiker who was swept away when flooding hit Zion National Park three days prior. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was found in the Virgin River near Court of the Patriarchs, about 6 miles south of the Narrows,...
spotonidaho.com
Treasure Valley woman turns jewelry-making hobby into local business
If you've ever been to the Meridian Main Street Market, you might have come across a display of earrings with flowers, trendy shapes and other intricate designs. If this sounds familiar, the name Freya Clay Co might sound familiar too.The company was started and is completely run by Savvy...
