Chief Jermon Issues Public Service Announcement
Vidalia Chief of Police James Jermon has released the following clarification for Vidalia residents:. A trespasser is anyone who enters another’s property or overstays the owner’s permitted time on someone’s property without permission or authority to do so. An invited guest can be a trespasser once their invitation expires or when they fail to leave the property after being ordered to do so by the owner.
Additional Charge Against Local Insurance Agent
Toombs County insurance agent Kerri Monroe was arrested and released last Thursday after an additional charge of reporting and disposition of premiums was filed against her. This is an addition to the five counts of identity fraud and seven counts of reporting and disposition of premiums in which she was charged in late July.
Toombs County insurance agent charged with another count of fraud
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire John King announced a new charge Tuesday against a former Vidalia insurance agent. Kerri Monroe, 48, has been charged with one additional count of reporting and disposition of premiums. This is in addition to previous charges of five counts...
Publix NOW HIRING for Eagles Corner store
With a projected opening date of mid-November, Publix is now hiring for our new Statesboro store at 101 Tormenta Way in the Eagles Corner shopping center. You can apply online by clicking Apply to Store and entering store #1733. There will also be a hiring fair at the Blue Moon...
Watchdog group calls out Laurens Co. hospital for violating federal healthcare rule
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The watchdog website PatientRightsAdvocate.org, in their latest publication, is calling out a middle Georgia hospital for not fully complying with federal law. PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a non-profit organization that tracks upfront healthcare prices. The group issues a semi-annual hospital price transparency compliance report. This report was...
August 27--Scholarship Banquet in Vidalia
August 27--New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 107 Old Airport Road in Vidalia, would like you to come to their Annual Willie C. Haynes Sr. Scholarship Banquet, Saturday August 27th at 5:00 at Vidalia Community Center with speaker is Rev. Dr. H. Bernard Young Sr. Pastor Rev. Willie Edwards Jr.
Alexandria Paige Cannon (Rizzo), Hagan, Georgia
Alexandria Paige Cannon (Rizzo), age 21, of Hagan, Georgia, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on August 11, 2022. Paige was a bright spot in the lives of so many. Her warm hugs and sweet smile...
Eastman homicide under GBI purview
EASTMAN, GA- Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirm they are looking into the death of an Oglethorpe man, found deceased in a Dodge County traffic accident. Agents say early Sunday evening, the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. The call is in relation to what officers...
Here is who was granted and denied bond in hearings this week
Several people were released from the Coffee County Jail this week following bond hearings, where many defendants with pending charges appeared before Judge Andy Spivey. Several interesting statements were made during the hearings, including a man attempting to list a victim's address as the home he would reside in if granted bond. Many other individuals who recently made local headlines were also granted and denied release.
GBI Investigates Homicide in Eastman
Eastman, GA (August 22, 2022) – The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21 of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
Area Police Blotter
Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Thomas, Dominick Jimmy – Vidalia – Warrant served (Bulloch Co./Toombs Co.) Bostic, Fondanius O’Brian – Vidalia – Warrant served (Toombs Co./Vidalia) McKinney, Keith Bernard – Vidalia – Warrants served (Toombs County/Vidalia) Hunt, Marshall – Vidalia –...
Jury selected: here's the breakdown of the jurors who will decide Marc Wilson's fate
STATESBORO, Ga. — A panel of 12 jurors and three alternates has been selected for the murder trial of Marc Wilson. Jury selection began Monday morning and continued for nearly 12 more hours Tuesday before the panel was set. The panel includes eight white males, four white females, two...
Overnight fire destroys processing plant for Vidalia onions
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An overnight fire in Tattnall County destroys one farm’s processing plant for Vidalia onions. Some flames are still popping up from the fire they’ve been battling since the middle of the night. Firefighters got to Dry Branch Farm just before 3 a.m. to...
LPD Makes Arrests in Entering Autos
One juvenile, age 15, and one adult, age 16, were arrested Sunday by the Lyons Police and charged with enter autos illegally. According to Chief of Police Wesley Walker, offices have reports where the pair perpetrated their crimes once on August 17, twice on August 21, and once on August 22. Reports were filed from S. State Street, Leo Trapnell Street, and two reports on N. Lanier Street.
Special News Report: Vidalia church disaffiliates from UMC
"Vidalia First United Methodist Church becomes Vidalia Cornerstone Church" On July 17, 2022, the members of Vidalia First United Methodist Church made a historic, faith-filled decision. After a prayerful and lengthy process of discernment, members voted at a Church Conference to amicably disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church pursuant to ¶ 2553 of the UMC Book of Discipline. We did so, acting in faith to stand on the truth of God’s Word, and maintain the Wesleyan Methodist heritage that this church was built on. The primary factor was the growing theological movement away from biblical, apostolic Christianity.
NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer
Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
Pembroke family’s home damaged by fallen tree
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Storms rolled through the area Saturday night, bringing lots of thunder and lightning with them. And for one couple in Pembroke, it brought down a tree right on to the roof of their home. “I heard a loud boom, thinking it was the transformer. Come to...
Police looking for two burglary suspects in Vidalia
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A Vidalia business targeted by two men who police say broke into the store in the middle of the night. Now, police are working to identify them and make an arrest. You can see the door behind me has been repaired, but the owner here at...
Deadly Statesboro shooting trial to begin again on Monday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A trial will start again in Bulloch County on Monday more than two years after a deadly shooting. Jurors in this case must compare the danger Marc Wilson faced on the road that evening with danger he perceived when he fired his gun. Wilson faces murder...
