"Vidalia First United Methodist Church becomes Vidalia Cornerstone Church" On July 17, 2022, the members of Vidalia First United Methodist Church made a historic, faith-filled decision. After a prayerful and lengthy process of discernment, members voted at a Church Conference to amicably disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church pursuant to ¶ 2553 of the UMC Book of Discipline. We did so, acting in faith to stand on the truth of God’s Word, and maintain the Wesleyan Methodist heritage that this church was built on. The primary factor was the growing theological movement away from biblical, apostolic Christianity.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO