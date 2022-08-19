Read full article on original website
Related
spotonidaho.com
Fatality crash near American Falls
AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. on Monday on eastbound I86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. A 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound...
spotonidaho.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 21 at 7:21PM MDT until August 21 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 721 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockland, or 18 miles south of Neeley, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.... Posted in:. Places:. 06:20.
spotonidaho.com
Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 5:01PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Taber to 16 miles west of Springfield to 14 miles northwest of Minidoka to 16 miles north of Gooding, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Brief moderate rain, wind gusts to 40 mph,...
spotonidaho.com
Man pleads not guilty to stalking, strangulation and more
Michael John Eatinger, 47 | Bonneville County Jail IDAHO FALLS - A Shelley man has pleaded not guilty to all charges after allegedly breaking into a woman's home who had a protection order against him, strangling her and threatening to shoot her. Michael John Eatinger, 47, pleaded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonidaho.com
Former Bingham County sheriff pleads guilty to assault charge (Video)
Craig Rowland was charged after a November 2021 incident involving threats against a church group. Read more here: KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
Comments / 0