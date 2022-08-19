ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Falls, ID

spotonidaho.com

Fatality crash near American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. on Monday on eastbound I86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. A 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

Man pleads not guilty to stalking, strangulation and more

Michael John Eatinger, 47 | Bonneville County Jail IDAHO FALLS - A Shelley man has pleaded not guilty to all charges after allegedly breaking into a woman's home who had a protection order against him, strangling her and threatening to shoot her. Michael John Eatinger, 47, pleaded...
SHELLEY, ID
