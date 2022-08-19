Read full article on original website
spotonidaho.com
Kayaker rescued after going over diversion dam
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, reports came in of a female kayaker stuck under the diversion dam on the west side of the Snake River in Idaho Falls near the Snake River Animal Shelter. The Fire Department says the victim was kayaking with three other adults...
spotonidaho.com
Fatality crash near American Falls
AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. on Monday on eastbound I86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. A 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound...
spotonidaho.com
Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 5:01PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Taber to 16 miles west of Springfield to 14 miles northwest of Minidoka to 16 miles north of Gooding, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Brief moderate rain, wind gusts to 40 mph,...
spotonidaho.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 21 at 7:21PM MDT until August 21 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 721 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockland, or 18 miles south of Neeley, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.... Posted in:. Places:. 06:20.
spotonidaho.com
Man pleads not guilty to stalking, strangulation and more
Michael John Eatinger, 47 | Bonneville County Jail IDAHO FALLS - A Shelley man has pleaded not guilty to all charges after allegedly breaking into a woman's home who had a protection order against him, strangling her and threatening to shoot her. Michael John Eatinger, 47, pleaded...
spotonidaho.com
Man charged with assault after allegedly hitting officer during bar fight
Nevin Ray Goodrum | Bonneville County Jail IDAHO FALLS - A man is in custody following a bar fight in downtown Idaho Falls early Saturday morning. Nevin Ray Goodrum, 22, of Martin Alma, Washington, is charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting and obstructing....
