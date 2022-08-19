ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avient to Sell Distribution Business for $950M

CLEVELAND — Avient Corp., a leading global provider of sustainable and specialized material solutions, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its distribution business to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $950 million in cash, subject to regulatory approval. The company announced in April that...
Shurtape Technologies Announces Partnership with Nastro Technologies

HICKORY, N.C. — Shurtape Technologies LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, announced a partnership with Nastro Technologies, a tech startup specializing in asset tracking technology located in San Antonio, Texas. The two companies have combined their expertise to launch an...
Optimas Solutions Joins AWESOME A-List Alliance

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and supply chain solutions provider, announced Monday that it joined the AWESOME A-List Alliance as an Accelerator sponsor. Founded in 2013, AWESOME was created to advance and transform the future of supply chain leadership by bringing together senior women...
Allied Electronics & Automation Introduces 4 New Industrial Suppliers

The company said the additions further expanded its selection of more than 250,000 ready-to-ship solutions in categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active and electromechanical components. The four newest Allied suppliers are all internationally recognized for designing and developing high-quality component and equipment solutions vital to the continued expansion of Industry 4.0 in the global manufacturing industry.
NEFCO Acquires Newman Associates

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — NEFCO, a leading partner to the professional construction trades, has completed the acquisition of Newman Associates, headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts. This is NEFCO’s seventh acquisition since 2017 and third acquisition in 2022. Founded in 1964, Newman Associates is a value-added distributor of pipe hangers...
Jergens Inc. Sells JIS to PT Solutions

CLEVELAND – Jergens Inc., a leading manufacturer of standard tooling components, fasteners, hoist rings, vises and other work holding equipment, on Monday announced that the sale of subsidiary JIS Distribution LLC to diversified holding company PT Solutions is formally complete. “Today’s announcement is a bittersweet one, but marks an...
Tencarva Machinery Acquires Fischer Process Industries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tencarva Machinery Company, the Southeast's premier value-added distributor of flow control and process equipment solutions and services to the industrial and municipal end-markets, announced Monday that it has acquired Fischer Process Industries, a leading distributor of pumps, valves and process equipment. Fischer Process's existing management team,...
PTDA Foundation Initiative Adds Hiring, Retention Resources

CHICAGO — Finding employees in today’s labor market isn’t getting any easier. With quit and retirement rates near all-time highs, demand for qualified employees is outpacing labor supply. Two added resources from the PTDA Foundation’s PT WORK Force initiative can equip employers with essential tools to attract...
Industrial Safety: Preventing Slips and Falls Virtually Everywhere

Industrial manufacturing, warehouse and distribution centers can have hundreds of thousands of square feet of production and storage space that is prone to dangerous slips, trips and falls. The risk is heightened when surfaces are wet from cleaning, spills are present and personnel are busy with work tasks. Cold storage can be slippery due to condensation or ice melt. Other areas can be also susceptible to slip and fall risk when subject to wet weather outdoors.
