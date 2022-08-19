ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Top Dallas agent joins Compass in interesting times

The Jansen Klefeker Group, which did over $30 million in residential deals in the DFW metro in 2021, is joining the once high-flying brokerage, focusing on the city’s luxury market. Klefeker has spent the past five years at Rogers Healy and Associates, where he was recognized by D Magazine...
DALLAS, TX
therealdeal.com

Forest Theater reboot could ‘transform’ South Dallas

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson touted the potential of the renovation of the historic Forest Theater to raise the curtain on a renaissance for South Dallas during a recent tour of the ongoing project. A revitalized Forest Theater — situated at the opposite end of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from...
DALLAS, TX
therealdeal.com

HUD complaint filed over Dallas’ ‘Shingle Mountain’

A coalition of housing advocacy groups have filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, accusing the city of Dallas of discriminatory zoning practices. The complaint filed Thursday alleges that Dallas’ industrial zoning policies and practices violate the Fair Housing Act by effectively barring Black...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy