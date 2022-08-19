Read full article on original website
Dance, Music & Merriment at Dubuque’s 17th Annual Irish Hooley
It's time for the 17th Annual Irish Hooley Music Festival in Dubuque! So what the heck is a hooley? A hooley is typically a festive day filled with dance, song, and high-spirited fun in traditional Irish fashion.
Ribbon Cutting Friday (Aug 26) for Another Excursion Riverboat in Dubuque
Just about every other week, there's a riverboat making its first stop of the season in Dubuque. Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. And this week it's happening again.
Drive-Thru Free Food Giveaway This Saturday (Aug 27) in Dubuque
While my family and I have been fortunate over the years to be able to afford to put food on the table, this isn't the case for many people in the Dubuque and tri-state area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than you think. In fact, experts say 1 in eight...
Dubuque’s Veterans Freedom Center is a Necessary Haven for Heroes
In July, I spent time at Kwik Stop on JFK Road and the BP on East 16th Street helping collect donations for the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque. The consistent presence at these events was Jim Wagner, the center's founder, who turned his garage-operation into a full-blown brick-and-mortar organization that now lives on Kerper Boulevard.
ZZ Top & Gov’t Mule; Tonight At The Five Flags Center In Dubuque
“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, and tonight you can see them in Dubuque at the Five Flags Center! ZZ Top, delivers rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. Catch the beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend the classic rock world!
Bownanza On The Mountain At Sundown Mountain
Bownanza On The Mountain is coming to Sundown Mountain Resort on Friday September 23rd and Saturday September 24th, bringing with it the BIGGEST 3D archery party in Iowa! This exciting two-day 3D archery event is sponsored By Gator Outdoors and Travel Dubuque. You can enjoy 30 targets between two on-the-mountain courses. There will also be a children’s archery practice range. Throughout the weekend you can partake in primitive camping, a night shoot, chairlift rides, food trucks, industry archery vendors, a money shoot contest, live music, and more! Swing in and see the Working Class Bowhunter Podcast in action on Saturday, September 24th!
Free Movie Night at the Carnegie-Stout Library
I'll be the first to admit, that I don't go to many movies. I used to when I was younger, but between work, kids, and now grandkids there doesn't seem to be enough time for movies. I'll still watch a flick or two from the comfort of my couch but haven't been inside a movie theatre in a while.
Pete’s Thai Kitchen is Dubuque’s Authentic Thai Food Hot Spot
On Dubuque's Northend, you'll find a burgeoning restaurant and food scene sprouted up along or near the new Bee Branch watershed. I try to make a regular visit for the Tri-State's most authentic Thai food at Pete's Thai Kitchen, located at 609 E 22ND ST. DUBUQUE, IA, just a short block from the Bee Branch.
Discounted Trees Available to Dubuque Residents
Dubuque residents still have the opportunity to purchase trees at a discount. It's an opportunity for residents to participate in climate action at the local level with help from the City of Dubuque Sustainability office, Dubuque Trees Forever, and local nurseries. Dubuque residents interested in receiving a discount for a...
10th Annual Cuffs and Hoses Make-A-Wish Tourney & Benefit, This Weekend
The annual “Cuffs and Hoses” Co-Ed Softball and Volleyball Benefit will be held this weekend; August 19th, 20th, and 21st at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa. Gate admission is $1. All proceeds will benefit Special Spaces Dubuque. It is going to be a fun filled weekend you don’t want to miss!! More details are available on their Facebook page.
McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson Bike Night Winner! Photos/Video
Thank you to all our listeners and the Harley fans that made all the Bike Nights, and the huge bike giveaway at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson, a huge success! We rocked the night away with killer band Rocksteady and enjoyed some ice-cold brews and great food thanks to Catfish Charlies. Kevin and the staff were rockin' and the prizes were flowing! Another Big thank you to everyone that came out and our awesome prize sponsors in; Five Flags for the ZZ Top Tickets, First Gear for the AC/DC Collectable Diecast, and Crows Nest Tattoo for the $500 gift cards. Of course the reason for the night was the 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster 48! Huge Congratulations to Linda Lake our Grand Prize winner on the evening.
Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!
The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
Fantastic Music, Food & Fun at Thursday’s Millwork Night Market
Dubuque's Millwork Night Market rearranged its schedule to avoid conflicting with the big baseball game this past week at the Field of Dream in Dyersville. So it's game on this Thursday evening for one of Dubuque's top summer evening events!. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, except...
Krumpets Restaurant & Bakery Starts Your Morning with Sweetness
I think one of the subtle charms of bakeries and diners is the fact that no matter where in the country you might find yourself, you're never that far from a blissful little eatery offering an omelet, pancakes, or bakery. For residents of Fulton, IL — a sleepy river town...
Do the Tri-States Need a 21st Century Transportation Upgrade?
For many years, there have been rumblings about restoring rail service between Dubuque, Galena & Rockford, and Chicago. I wrote about it earlier this spring in an article titled: All Aboard! Is it Time to Restart Passenger Rail Between Dubuque and Chicago?. The Tri-States and Dubuque Regional economies are vibrant...
Win Potosi Brewfest Tickets on the Good Morning Rodeo!
The Village of Potosi, Wisconsin, will be hopping with the 14th Annual Brewfest happening Saturday, August 27th, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm at the Holiday Gardens Event Center. If you haven't purchased your tickets yet, you're still in luck because I'll give listeners a chance to win pairs of tickets starting Thursday on the Good Morning Rodeo. Listen and call in at 7:10 am for a chance to win with the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Question. I have five pairs of tickets to give away. Be caller #5 with the correct answer, and you'll win Brewfest passes. Hot Diggity, that's a prize package close to $100 in value!
As Dubuque Students Return to Class CDC Returns Dubuuqe’s COVID-19 level to HIGH
Just as area students return to in-person learning this week, CDC has changed the Dubuque County COVID Community Level Back to High. The CDC switched Dubuque County's COVID Community Level from medium back to high on August 18. Residents are encouraged to follow the CDC's guidance for this level:. Wear...
Last (Potluck) Supper Dishes Up the Laughs at Bell Tower Theater
Miki Robinson, Marketing Director for the Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque, has been a frequent and enthusiastic guest at the Good Morning Rodeo whenever a new production is in the works. She stopped by most recently to share the latest and greatest play underway, The Last (Potluck) Supper, at what...
Cascade, Iowa Hometown and Country Days This Weekend (Aug 19- 21)
There's just something special about a small town. Whether it's the way the whole community comes together to help during weather disasters or to raise money to help with a family's medical emergency. You just can't beat small-town living. Neatly nestled between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids along Highway 151, one...
See World-Class Performances at U of Dubuque Heritage Center!
Dubuque, Iowa is home to one of the midwest's premier performing arts spaces, where you can see top-tier entertainment. Take advantage of a limited-time 50% discount offer while supplies last!. Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque is a state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot venue anchoring the historic and beautifully maintained campus. Since...
