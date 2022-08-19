ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque’s Veterans Freedom Center is a Necessary Haven for Heroes

In July, I spent time at Kwik Stop on JFK Road and the BP on East 16th Street helping collect donations for the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque. The consistent presence at these events was Jim Wagner, the center's founder, who turned his garage-operation into a full-blown brick-and-mortar organization that now lives on Kerper Boulevard.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque, IA
Eagle 102.3

ZZ Top & Gov’t Mule; Tonight At The Five Flags Center In Dubuque

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, and tonight you can see them in Dubuque at the Five Flags Center! ZZ Top, delivers rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. Catch the beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend the classic rock world!
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Bownanza On The Mountain At Sundown Mountain

Bownanza On The Mountain is coming to Sundown Mountain Resort on Friday September 23rd and Saturday September 24th, bringing with it the BIGGEST 3D archery party in Iowa! This exciting two-day 3D archery event is sponsored By Gator Outdoors and Travel Dubuque. You can enjoy 30 targets between two on-the-mountain courses. There will also be a children’s archery practice range. Throughout the weekend you can partake in primitive camping, a night shoot, chairlift rides, food trucks, industry archery vendors, a money shoot contest, live music, and more! Swing in and see the Working Class Bowhunter Podcast in action on Saturday, September 24th!
ASBURY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Free Movie Night at the Carnegie-Stout Library

I'll be the first to admit, that I don't go to many movies. I used to when I was younger, but between work, kids, and now grandkids there doesn't seem to be enough time for movies. I'll still watch a flick or two from the comfort of my couch but haven't been inside a movie theatre in a while.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Discounted Trees Available to Dubuque Residents

Dubuque residents still have the opportunity to purchase trees at a discount. It's an opportunity for residents to participate in climate action at the local level with help from the City of Dubuque Sustainability office, Dubuque Trees Forever, and local nurseries. Dubuque residents interested in receiving a discount for a...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

10th Annual Cuffs and Hoses Make-A-Wish Tourney & Benefit, This Weekend

The annual “Cuffs and Hoses” Co-Ed Softball and Volleyball Benefit will be held this weekend; August 19th, 20th, and 21st at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa. Gate admission is $1. All proceeds will benefit Special Spaces Dubuque. It is going to be a fun filled weekend you don’t want to miss!! More details are available on their Facebook page.
FARLEY, IA
Eagle 102.3

McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson Bike Night Winner! Photos/Video

Thank you to all our listeners and the Harley fans that made all the Bike Nights, and the huge bike giveaway at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson, a huge success! We rocked the night away with killer band Rocksteady and enjoyed some ice-cold brews and great food thanks to Catfish Charlies. Kevin and the staff were rockin' and the prizes were flowing! Another Big thank you to everyone that came out and our awesome prize sponsors in; Five Flags for the ZZ Top Tickets, First Gear for the AC/DC Collectable Diecast, and Crows Nest Tattoo for the $500 gift cards. Of course the reason for the night was the 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster 48! Huge Congratulations to Linda Lake our Grand Prize winner on the evening.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!

The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
PEOSTA, IA
Eagle 102.3

Fantastic Music, Food & Fun at Thursday’s Millwork Night Market

Dubuque's Millwork Night Market rearranged its schedule to avoid conflicting with the big baseball game this past week at the Field of Dream in Dyersville. So it's game on this Thursday evening for one of Dubuque's top summer evening events!. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, except...
Eagle 102.3

Do the Tri-States Need a 21st Century Transportation Upgrade?

For many years, there have been rumblings about restoring rail service between Dubuque, Galena & Rockford, and Chicago. I wrote about it earlier this spring in an article titled: All Aboard! Is it Time to Restart Passenger Rail Between Dubuque and Chicago?. The Tri-States and Dubuque Regional economies are vibrant...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Win Potosi Brewfest Tickets on the Good Morning Rodeo!

The Village of Potosi, Wisconsin, will be hopping with the 14th Annual Brewfest happening Saturday, August 27th, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm at the Holiday Gardens Event Center. If you haven't purchased your tickets yet, you're still in luck because I'll give listeners a chance to win pairs of tickets starting Thursday on the Good Morning Rodeo. Listen and call in at 7:10 am for a chance to win with the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Question. I have five pairs of tickets to give away. Be caller #5 with the correct answer, and you'll win Brewfest passes. Hot Diggity, that's a prize package close to $100 in value!
POTOSI, WI
Eagle 102.3

Cascade, Iowa Hometown and Country Days This Weekend (Aug 19- 21)

There's just something special about a small town. Whether it's the way the whole community comes together to help during weather disasters or to raise money to help with a family's medical emergency. You just can't beat small-town living. Neatly nestled between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids along Highway 151, one...
Eagle 102.3

See World-Class Performances at U of Dubuque Heritage Center!

Dubuque, Iowa is home to one of the midwest's premier performing arts spaces, where you can see top-tier entertainment. Take advantage of a limited-time 50% discount offer while supplies last!. Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque is a state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot venue anchoring the historic and beautifully maintained campus. Since...
Dubuque, IA
Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa.

