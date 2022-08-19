Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Communicate Visually With 59% Off a Markup Hero Plan
What once may have required a simple visit to a colleague's cubicle could now involve a lengthy Slack or email chain to illustrate a simple request. Therefore, whether you've just joined the workforce or are a seasoned veteran, it's paramount that you get your point across as quickly as possible.
What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?
There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period
A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
technewstoday.com
How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?
Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
makeuseof.com
Google Meet vs. Skype: Which Video Calling App Is Better?
Video calls are becoming more popular in recent years, whether for work, school, or personal use. Not everyone has an iPhone and is able to FaceTime when they want to see a friend's face, and services like Snapchat that enable video calling among all users aren't super fleshed out. Google...
Business Insider
How to see your iPhone call history to view details or delete calls
To see your call history on iPhone, open the Phone app and check the “Recents” tab. You can also view additional details of a phone call by tapping the info icon next to a phone number. While in the “Recents” tab, you can also delete a single call...
CNBC
How to quickly scan, sign and send documents with your iPhone
The Notes app on your iPhone or iPad can turn your device camera into a scanner. You can capture multiple pages and turn them into one PDF that you can send. And you can create an e-signature and add it to any document before sending. You don't need a bulky...
technewstoday.com
How to Print Double Sided on Mac?
As Mac supports duplex printing, it lifts off the burden of rummaging through your pages and you no longer have to manually flip individual pages over and over again. All you have to do is determine what you want to print on which side, and it automatically does the work for you!
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Chat or Message in Microsoft Teams?
Microsoft Teams is one of the applications that digitalized our workspace. With digitalization, users get to enjoy several features such as meeting alerts, real-time chats, and file sharing. Additionally, you also get to delete chats that are no longer useful to you. It’s a big contrast to what we’re used...
The Windows Club
Windows Speech Recognition doesn’t work [Fixed]
Speech recognition is a relatively new but important feature in Windows computers. This option allows you to voice type and give commands to use applications in Windows. However, in some cases, the Speech Recognition Setup may not work. If speech recognition doesn’t work on your Windows 11/10 computer, then please read this article for the resolutions.
technewstoday.com
How to Add Text to a Photo on iPhone or Android
If you are a blogger or a YouTuber, you know the importance of adding text to a photo. It gives a photo better meaning and helps communicate with the audience more effectively. As a content writer, I always use this feature to add more clarity to the images in my article.
Android Authority
How to turn iPhone read receipts on and off
You may consider read receipts an invasion of your privacy. An iPhone read receipt is the Apple equivalent of WhatsApp’s blue checkmarks. They show someone on iMessage that you have viewed their message. However, this feature may annoy you because you may not be ready to respond, or you may not want to respond. So having your phone tell the other person you’ve seen the message, then ignored it, may cause some unintended friction. Here is how to turn iPhone read receipts on and off, for both everyone and for only specific people.
The Verge
Microsoft is putting more ads in Outlook on iOS and Android
Microsoft has started putting more ads in Outlook mobile for iOS and Android in recent months. The Outlook mobile app gives users two options for organizing their inbox: a single inbox with everything in it or a tabbed inbox split into two categories — “focused” with important mail and “Other” with all the rest. Previously, Microsoft only put ads in the “Other” tab for free users, but it’s now adding them to the single-inbox mode, too.
inputmag.com
How to merge duplicate photos and videos on iPhone with iOS 16
If your iPhone's Photos app is full of duplicate images and videos, iOS 16 has a new feature that will help you find the multiples so you can delete them and reclaim storage back on your device. It’s been a long time coming, but your iPhone can finally find those...
