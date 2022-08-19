ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska needs luck in 2022

Nebraska opens its football season in Ireland with a match up against Northwestern. And that’s appropriate because Nebraska needs what Ireland is known for—a heavy dose of luck. It’s going to be the difference between a good season and a fifth disappointment for Coach Scott Frost. Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout Streak News

Nebraska football's incredible sellout streak will continue into the 2022 season. On Monday afternoon, Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts announced that the first three home games of the 2022 season have already sold out. The games come against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022

Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Creighton completes baseball coaching staff with hire of Johnson

(Omaha) -- Creighton baseball has announced the addition of Cam Johnson to the coaching staff. Johnson most recently served as an assistant coach at Des Moines Area Community College for the past four seasons. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Where to watch the Huskers take on Northwestern in Ireland

OMAHA, Neb. — Several Omaha metro bars and restaurants will host Huskers game day watch parties as Nebraska takes on the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. The kickoff for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Omaha time. The game will also...
fox42kptm.com

Blackshirts have new energy as Huskers land in Ireland for season opener

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska football team landed in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against Northwestern this Saturday at Aviva Stadium. With a new college football season once again upon us, Husker fans will be hoping the team can finally get back to winning ways after some dubbed last seasons squad as "the best 3-9 team ever."
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Are the Huskers a ‘Fraud Squad’?

Earlier this summer, we talked about whether or not the Nebraska football team could be a “chaos team.” In other words, could the Huskers create chaos in the Big Ten and college football landscape even if their season didn’t go the way NU fans hoped. Now it’s...
Corn Nation

Doomed to Fail: Predicting Nebraska Football’s 2022 Schedule

One of my least favorite parts of this job is making predictions about the season record. For what it’s worth my prediction last season was 5-7. So I wasn’t too far off. I know that my predictions are probably going to be way off. Nebraska will likely lose at least one game that it should win. Unfortunately, it could lose multiple games it should win. Nebraska might end up pulling off an upset and beat either Wisconsin and/or Iowa.
norfolkneradio.com

Husker volleyball's Sept. 1 match to be televised

Nebraska's volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Loyola Marymount has moved up one hour to a 6 p.m. start time and will now be televised statewide by Nebraska Public Media. The match was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start with no television broadcast. The Huskers now have 19...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker guard suffers season-ending knee injury

A young player in the Husker men's hoops program suffered a setback that will have him out for the season. Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed redshirt redshirt freshman guard Quaran McPherson recently suffered a season-ending knee injury. The native of Queens, N.Y., suffered the injury in training prior to...
LINCOLN, NE
beckersasc.com

Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates

Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
LINCOLN, NE
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 65,413-square-foot supermarket in Omaha

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Family Fare Supermarket, a 65,413-square-foot net-leased property in Omaha, Nebraska. The supermarket sold for more than $4.6 million. Brennan Clegg, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Jon Ruzicka, broker, assisted in closing this transaction.
OMAHA, NE
