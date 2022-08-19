Read full article on original website
A determined optimist since arrival, now captain Garrett Nelson hopes to help lead Huskers to brighter days
Garrett Nelson has without fail had that let's-do-that-ride-one-more-time quality as long as we've known him. From teenager Husker recruit motivated by anyone who saw him as a Nebraska scholarship overreach to mullet-wearing commit angling across the field on his lonesome to introduce himself to Ndamukong Suh. The latter may not...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska needs luck in 2022
Nebraska opens its football season in Ireland with a match up against Northwestern. And that’s appropriate because Nebraska needs what Ireland is known for—a heavy dose of luck. It’s going to be the difference between a good season and a fifth disappointment for Coach Scott Frost. Nebraska...
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout Streak News
Nebraska football's incredible sellout streak will continue into the 2022 season. On Monday afternoon, Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts announced that the first three home games of the 2022 season have already sold out. The games come against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022
Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
kmaland.com
Creighton completes baseball coaching staff with hire of Johnson
(Omaha) -- Creighton baseball has announced the addition of Cam Johnson to the coaching staff. Johnson most recently served as an assistant coach at Des Moines Area Community College for the past four seasons. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
KETV.com
Where to watch the Huskers take on Northwestern in Ireland
OMAHA, Neb. — Several Omaha metro bars and restaurants will host Huskers game day watch parties as Nebraska takes on the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. The kickoff for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Omaha time. The game will also...
fox42kptm.com
Blackshirts have new energy as Huskers land in Ireland for season opener
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska football team landed in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against Northwestern this Saturday at Aviva Stadium. With a new college football season once again upon us, Husker fans will be hoping the team can finally get back to winning ways after some dubbed last seasons squad as "the best 3-9 team ever."
Nebraska vs. Northwestern football preview, prediction
The 2022 college football season kicks off — where else? — in Dublin, Ireland, as Nebraska and Northwestern meet out of the Big Ten. Both teams are coming off a dismal 3-9 campaign and are hoping this fall will bring an opportunity to get their programs on stronger footing. Here's what ...
Nebraska Football: Are the Huskers a ‘Fraud Squad’?
Earlier this summer, we talked about whether or not the Nebraska football team could be a “chaos team.” In other words, could the Huskers create chaos in the Big Ten and college football landscape even if their season didn’t go the way NU fans hoped. Now it’s...
CBS Sports
College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 0: Nebraska, Illinois open 2022 season as big favorites
The 2022 season will get cranked up on Saturday when the Week 0 slate kicks off with a Big Ten matchup across the pond. Nebraska and Northwestern will tee it up at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, in what will be the Cornhuskers' second Week 0 game in as many years.
Corn Nation
Doomed to Fail: Predicting Nebraska Football’s 2022 Schedule
One of my least favorite parts of this job is making predictions about the season record. For what it’s worth my prediction last season was 5-7. So I wasn’t too far off. I know that my predictions are probably going to be way off. Nebraska will likely lose at least one game that it should win. Unfortunately, it could lose multiple games it should win. Nebraska might end up pulling off an upset and beat either Wisconsin and/or Iowa.
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analysts break down Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0
It is officially game week for the first action of the 2022 college football season! After a long offseason and plenty of talking, it is finally time to put the spotlight on the field with Week 0 action kicking off Saturday. In the B1G, 3 teams will be in action...
3 News Now
WATCH: Nebraska head coach Frost having some fun before Huskers head to Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Before the Nebraska football team left for Ireland on Monday, Huskers head coach Scott Frost had some fun sliding down the hand rail on the steps at Memorial Stadium. A camera caught the head coach before the Big Red took off for Dublin. Nebraska faces...
norfolkneradio.com
Husker volleyball's Sept. 1 match to be televised
Nebraska's volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Loyola Marymount has moved up one hour to a 6 p.m. start time and will now be televised statewide by Nebraska Public Media. The match was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start with no television broadcast. The Huskers now have 19...
Husker guard suffers season-ending knee injury
A young player in the Husker men's hoops program suffered a setback that will have him out for the season. Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed redshirt redshirt freshman guard Quaran McPherson recently suffered a season-ending knee injury. The native of Queens, N.Y., suffered the injury in training prior to...
Man Reels in 90 Million Year Old Fossil on Iowa-Nebraska Border
For some fishermen (like me), it's amazing when you just reel in a live fish. I enjoy the sport -- if you can call it that -- pretty much only when I actually catch something. Other than that, I can't agree with the sentiment that "a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work."
beckersasc.com
Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates
Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 65,413-square-foot supermarket in Omaha
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Family Fare Supermarket, a 65,413-square-foot net-leased property in Omaha, Nebraska. The supermarket sold for more than $4.6 million. Brennan Clegg, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Jon Ruzicka, broker, assisted in closing this transaction.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
KETV.com
Elkhorn fisherman finds 90-million-year-old fossil in Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. — "The catch of a lifetime" is what an Elkhorn man says he found while competing in a fishing competition on the Missouri River. It was a cast that led him to something prehistoric!. Andy Moore's garage is filled with fishing poles. He's been fishing his whole...
