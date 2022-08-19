ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Family said they couldn’t visit gravesite because of cemetery car show

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVSHf_0hNjzHZS00

Car show prevents family from visiting gravesite The cemetery officials said the memorial park is not “a traditional cemetery” and it was a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, which raised $2,200. (NCD)

Bill Petrosky Jr. said his father wanted to place flowers on the grave of Petrosky’s mother, but when his father tried to get to the grave, he wasn’t able to.

Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, near Pittsburgh, was holding its 10th annual car cruise, WPXI reported.

“There was someone directing traffic and he had to reroute,” Petrosky told WPXI. “They said, ‘Move along, move along.’ They were real ignorant with him.”

Petrosky took his complaints to social media, where others shared their experiences, including one woman, whom he said told him that she wasn’t able to visit her husband’s grave and left the cemetery crying.

WPXI reached out to the cemetery’s officials, who said in a statement that the memorial park is not “a traditional cemetery” and that the event was a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, but added, “We are incredibly careful to only use non-burial property to host this event.” The event raised $2,200.

But Petrosky said that there were chairs close to the gravesites and selfies showed tombstones behind the people.

“It’s rest in peace, right? Who sees a beer tent in a cemetery?” Petrosky said.

But not everyone agrees with Petrosky, who said he was never told that the memorial garden would be used in this way. Some people support the use of the grounds, saying they had an “awesome time” at the show in a post on the memorial park’s Facebook page. Others pointed out that other cemeteries and memorial parks also hold events similar to this one and that the events can be “celebrating life.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

One person dead after weekend shooting in Beaver County

The Beaver County coroner's office has confirmed one of two people injured in a shooting in Center Township has died. That shooting happened Saturday on Cedar Ridge Drive. The coroner's office identified the person who died as 32-year-old Will Dawkins, of Aliquippa. Dawkins died of gunshot wounds to the head and trunk.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Pleasant Hills, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh woman severely injured by shark bite at Myrtle Beach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh woman is recovering after being bit by a shark while visiting Myrtle Beach.According to WPDE, Karren Sites was swimming in waist-deep water with her 8-year-old grandson near 75th Avenue North when a shark bit her on the arm. The incident occurred on Monday. Sites was taken to the hospital and received hundreds of stitches. Sites told WPDE that the incident won't deter her from visiting the beach in the future.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Car Show#Gravesite#Tombstones#Wpxi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
wtae.com

One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
CBS Pittsburgh

Body found in Monongahela River near Mon Wharf

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A body was found in the Monongahela River near the Mon Wharf on Thursday.Pittsburgh Public Safety said crews responded to the area around 9:30 a.m. Medics pulled the body from the water and determined the woman was dead. A cause of death and identity will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

WAMO DAY! in Highland Park

WAMO 107.3 AFTERNOON PERSONALITY KIKI BROWN, LEFT, at the annual WAMO DAY CELEBRATION, JUNE 26, at HIGHLAND PARK. (PHOTOS BY COURIER PHOTOGRAPHER DAYNA DELGADO) WAMO 107.3 EMPLOYEES JAMAL WOODSON, LOUIS WINGFIELD.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy