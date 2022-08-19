ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Summit Exploring Benefits of Re-establishing Passenger Rail Services

BILLINGS, Mont.--The re-establishment of passenger rail services is in talks again after their discontinuation 42 years ago in October, 1979. The Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit in Billings continues to examine everything from social benefits to environmental advantages of having the rail network in our region, especially for our rural and native communities.
Vitalant Declares "Blood Emergency"

Billings, MT- Vitalant, a nationwide blood donation center, has declared a blood emergency for their Billings location. The center has been operating at only half of it's needed blood supply since the start of the summer. Tori Robbins, Vitalant's Communication's Manager, believes that this scarcity is unlike anything Billings has...
Hardin Schools fill some positions ahead of school year

Hardin, MT- One Montana school district has nearly filled its positions after facing a shortage two weeks ago. Hardin School Districts 17H and 1 had several empty spots for teachers just had a month before the first day of school on August 24, 2022. This shortage is reflected outside of...
Roundup works to represent community through football

Roundup High School had a bit of a tough season last year after another major transition in their coaching staff. But this year, after a year of experience under their new head coach, Tom Cliff, they're excited to get back on the field and give their community something to be proud of.
