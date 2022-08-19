Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Summit Exploring Benefits of Re-establishing Passenger Rail Services
BILLINGS, Mont.--The re-establishment of passenger rail services is in talks again after their discontinuation 42 years ago in October, 1979. The Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit in Billings continues to examine everything from social benefits to environmental advantages of having the rail network in our region, especially for our rural and native communities.
KULR8
Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit looking to reinstate passenger train service to Montana
BILLINGS - The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is holding its first Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit to discuss restoring transformational rail services across the region. The summit started early Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday to discuss possible efforts to re-establish and expand passenger rail services through the...
KULR8
Vitalant Declares "Blood Emergency"
Billings, MT- Vitalant, a nationwide blood donation center, has declared a blood emergency for their Billings location. The center has been operating at only half of it's needed blood supply since the start of the summer. Tori Robbins, Vitalant's Communication's Manager, believes that this scarcity is unlike anything Billings has...
KULR8
Hardin Schools fill some positions ahead of school year
Hardin, MT- One Montana school district has nearly filled its positions after facing a shortage two weeks ago. Hardin School Districts 17H and 1 had several empty spots for teachers just had a month before the first day of school on August 24, 2022. This shortage is reflected outside of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
'It's really grown faster than we ever thought it would:' Billings Christian School celebrates first day on new high school campus
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Christian School welcomed high school students back to school on a new campus at 1515 Shiloh Road. The campus used to be the home of Yellowstone Christian College. "We needed some classrooms," Head of School for Billings Christian School Diann Floth said. "Our elementary grades were...
KULR8
Billings Senior's Walsh, Laurel's Hackmann claim wins at Billings Invitational
BILLINGS--Some of the best golfers in the state wrapped up the Billings invitational here at Lake Hills Golf Course. On the women's side, Kenzie Walsh upset the reigning state champion to take home the trophy. Reigning state champion Bella Johnson came into today with the lead, but Walsh made up...
KULR8
Roundup works to represent community through football
Roundup High School had a bit of a tough season last year after another major transition in their coaching staff. But this year, after a year of experience under their new head coach, Tom Cliff, they're excited to get back on the field and give their community something to be proud of.
KULR8
No Summers Off: Breanna Williams, Taylee Chirrick lead AAU team to national title
BILLINGS- As we prepare for the first fall sporting events of the academic season this week, we take a final look back at the summer, and what a summer it was for Billings basketball standouts Breanna Williams and Taylee Chirrick. Williams from Billings Skyview, and Chirrick from Billings West are...
Comments / 0