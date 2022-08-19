Read full article on original website
Where today’s DEXs are falling short, explained
What are the benefits a decentralized exchange has over a centralized one?. Decentralization means that a user remains in full control of their funds at all times. On a centralized exchange (CEX), transactions are facilitated by an intermediary, the platform itself. By contrast, a decentralized exchange (DEX) enables users to...
BTC to lose $21K despite miners’ capitulation exit? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week fresh from a new multi-week low amid a return of highly nervous sentiment. After dipping below $21,000 over the weekend, the largest cryptocurrency is consolidating around 10% lower than a week ago, and the fear across crypto markets is clearly visible. As some call...
Bitcoin addresses in loss hit 1-month high as BTC price retests $21K
Bitcoin (BTC) hodlers are feeling the squeeze this week as repeated tests of lower levels spark increasing losses. Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows more wallets are in the red as of Aug. 23 than at any time in the past month. Over 17.5 million wallets in the red.
Bitcoin mining to cost less than 0.5% of global energy if BTC hits $2M: Arcane
Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, has the potential to be a significant energy consumer in the future, but only if it reaches several million dollars, according to new estimates by Arcane Research. Crypto research and analytics firm Arcane Research on Monday released a report estimating the development in...
What crashed the crypto relief rally? | Find out now on The Market Report
On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss some of the main factors that contributed to the collapse of this bear market rally. To kick things off, we broke down the latest news in the markets this week. Bitcoin (BTC) to lose $21K...
Warren Buffett pivots to US Treasurys — A bad omen for Bitcoin price?
Warren Buffett has put most of Berkshire Hathaway’s cash in short-term United States Treasury bills, now that they offer as much as 3.27% in yields. But while the news does not concern Bitcoin (BTC) directly, it may still be a clue to the downside potential for its price in the short term.
Monthly Ethereum options data suggests $2K will remain an elusive target
Since failing to close above the $2,000 mark, Ether (ETH) price has faced a steep 16.8% correction, but this was not enough to give bears an edge in the August $1.27 billion monthly options expiry. Currently, there are mixed feelings about the network’s upcoming change to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus...
Summer doldrums? Crypto volumes are down 55%, according to CoinShares
Crypto investment products registered minor weekly outflows last week as volumes plunged to their second-lowest levels of the year, signaling weak demand among institutional investors during the tail end of summer. Outflows from digital asset investment products totaled $8.7 million in the week ending Sunday, CoinShares reported Monday. Bitcoin (BTC)...
Here’s why holding $20.8K will be critical in this week’s $1B Bitcoin options expiry
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 16.5% correction between Aug. 15 and Aug. 19 as it tested the $20,800 support. While the drop is startling, in reality, a $4,050 price difference is relatively insignificant, especially when one accounts for Bitcoin's 72% annualized volatility. Currently, the S&P 500’s volatility stands at 31%, which...
Hodl until mega yacht: Mintable founder shares crypto journey
While other traders may be quick to take profits once they see gains, some are willing to hold on to their digital assets until they can pursue bigger goals, like a “mega yacht.”. In a Twitter thread, Mintable founder Zach Burks shared how he found Web3 and went from...
Acala community votes to burn 2.97 billion of erroneously minted aUSD stablecoin
According to a new post by Acala Network co-founder Bette Chen, the community has voted to burn 2.97 billion worth of Acala USD (aUSD) stablecoin. Acala is a decentralized finance platform built on the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem. The week prior, the price of aUSD fell to less than $0.01 from its dollar peg after it was discovered that 3.022 billion aUSD had been erroneously minted through a misconfiguration of the iBTC/aUSD liquidity pool, which went live on August 14.
DBS bank reports 4x growth in Bitcoin buys on DDEx exchange in June
A major cryptocurrency selloff in June 2022 has sparked more interest in Bitcoin (BTC) from institutional investors, according to data from one of the biggest banks in Singapore. The total number of trades on DDEx more than doubled in June 2022 as compared to April 2022 amid investors' growing appetite...
Bitcoin breakout possible as whales close in on sideways BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed strictly rangebound on Aug. 24 as buyers and sellers attempted to spark a breakout. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering near $21,500 at the Wall Street open. The pair had seen little action in the 24 hours prior, entering the fifth day of...
Seedify announces cross-chain integrations with the Ethereum network to boost growth
The long-awaited Ethereum merge will most likely occur in September this year. This will be the largest fundamental shift in the history of crypto. The network has suffered an immense increase in traffic and uncontrolled spikes in gas fees. The merge will ultimately alleviate these bottlenecks, making the network even more secure and less energy-intensive by switching from the proof-of-work to the proof-of-stake framework.
Coinbase introduces wrapped staked ETH asset ahead of the Merge
Coinbase has launched a new asset in which Ether tokens are staked and wrapped through the crypto exchange. In a Wednesday announcement, Coinbase said it will be listing Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 token, allowing customers to use their staked Ether (ETH) while earning rewards on the exchange. According to its website, users can withdraw the tokens to Coinbase, stake them, and then wrap the ETH2 into cbETH, with the new wrapped staked token balance visible on their accounts. The tokens are expected to be available for trading on Aug. 25 “if liquidity conditions are met.”
Cryptocurrencies react to Jackson Hole, Fed rate hike plans and a weakening bear market rally
The European stock markets and the United States equities markets are both deep in the red on Aug. 22 as investors fear that aggressive rate hikes may not be off the table. Another thing keeping investors nervous could be the upcoming Jackson Hole economic symposium, which is scheduled to begin on Aug. 25. Investors are concerned that Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell could further elaborate on the Fed's hawkish stance and plans for future interest rate hikes.
Bitcoin whales attack sellers at $22.3K as euro drops below USD parity
Bitcoin (BTC) drifted near $21,000 on the Aug. 22 Wall Street open as the new week began without a rebound. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD failing to summon a comeback after last week’s 11.6% losses. The pair put in fresh multi-week lows under $20,800 over...
Canaan exec says opportunity outweighs crisis as Bitcoin miners struggle with shrinking profits
2022 has been an exceptionally rough year for the crypto market, and the last few months of Bitcoin’s (BTC) price action could be a sign that bears aren’t even close to being ready to let up. Crumbling crypto prices also equate to diminishing profits for Bitcoin miners and this week’s regulatory action by the United States lawmakers requesting energy consumption data from four major BTC mining companies is bound to exert a bit more pressure on an already fragile situation.
Data shows Bitcoin and altcoins at risk of a 20% drop to new yearly lows
After the rising wedge formation was broken on Aug. 17, the total crypto market capitalization quickly dropped to $1 trillion and the bulls' dream of recouping the $1.2 trillion support, last seen on June 10, became even more distant. The worsening conditions are not exclusive to crypto markets. The price...
Tornado Cash saga highlights legal issues affecting the crypto market
Things have not been looking too good for the crypto market in recent months, with the market seemingly being gripped by one piece of bad news after another. To this point, on Aug. 8, the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued legal sanctions against digital currency mixer Tornado Cash.
