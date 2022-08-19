ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Southern California Has A Plan To Ease The Colorado River Crisis. And It Starts Right Under Your Feet

By Erin Stone
LAist
LAist
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W18L2_0hNjvLWs00
Lake Mead, the Colorado River's largest reservoir, on June 28, 2022 at the Nevada and Arizona state border. The reservoir has fallen to historic lows due to drought made worse by the climate crisis. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

The Colorado River is the backbone of the West’s water supply. The river provides water to hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland and 40 million people in seven U.S. states (California, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada) and northern Mexico. But overuse, a 23-year “megadrought” and aridification fueled by the climate crisis has left the river stretched far too thin.

The situation is reaching unprecedented crisis levels. Last summer, the federal government declared a water shortage for the first time and slashed water deliveries to Arizona and Nevada. But that hasn’t been enough–Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the river’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels .

Due to a complicated set of legal agreements (that many water managers and experts say aren’t keeping up with the pace of the climate crisis), California has yet to face further cuts to its share of the river. Arizona and Nevada, however, will see their shares slashed again next year.

California’s Share

California gets more water from the river than any state . And most of that goes to farms and cities here in southern California. The largest bucket goes to farmland in the arid Imperial Valley.

The second-largest bucket goes to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, or MWD, which provides water to millions of people in Los Angeles and cities across the Southland. The Colorado provides about a third of all the water we use here.

For nearly a century, the river has been the backbone of MWD’s water supply, but the climate crisis is making it clear that our traditional, imported water supplies can’t be the way of the future.

Water Purification's Role

“Water purification will become a backbone of water systems,” said MWD assistant general manager Deven Upadhyay.

Water purification is a more palatable way to describe the process of purifying and reusing wastewater , or all the water that goes down our drains and yes…toilets, too.

Currently, most wastewater is treated to a certain level before being dumped in the ocean. Water purification involves several additional steps to get the water to drinkable quality. (More on that here ).

MWD has partnered with the L.A. County Sanitation District, to build what would be the nation’s largest wastewater recycling facility .

By 2032, Upadhyay says they’ll recycle enough water to replace as much as 15% of the agency’s imported water supply, though he said recycled water deliveries to some cities could start as soon as 2027. Currently, recycled water offsets about 9% of California’s water needs. This project alone would triple that number, Upadhyay said.

“It is truly a structure that will help the Southwest in terms of water management,” said Upadhyay. “What we see is a path for this program to benefit the Southern California region, but in turn, through our link to these partners on the Colorado River, benefit the river as a whole.”

Though contracts still need to be signed, Arizona and Nevada have agreed to help fund the multi-billion-dollar project in exchange for a slice of California’s sizable Colorado River share.

“This project is a great example of the collaboration that's possible in California and more broadly to address our water challenges,” said Heather Cooley, research director for non-profit, nonpartisan water research group Pacific Institute.

Funding for water recycling is growing. On Thursday, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Irvine to announce funding from the federal infrastructure bill.

The bill allocates more than $310 million dollars to water infrastructure projects across the West, with $267 million going to California. Haaland announced funding for 25 water recycling projects (20 of them are in the state).

Haaland made the announcement from a wastewater recycling facility in Irvine, which will get $12 million to bolster its storage capacity. Riverside County's largest wastewater recycling facility will get $10 million, and more than $25 million will go to water recycling projects in L.A. County.

Waste Into Resource

Nearly 75% of treated wastewater in California is currently dumped in the ocean. L.A. alone dumps nearly 230 million gallons of it per day in the Santa Monica Bay. According to the Pacific Institute , California could more than triple its use of recycled water, lowering its reliance on imported water from both northern California and the Colorado River.

“There are water quality benefits as well if we're not discharging as much wastewater into our oceans, for example,” Cooley said. “We've identified significant opportunities to develop these local supplies and reduce our reliance on these increasingly vulnerable imported sources of water.”

Those opportunities, according to the Pacific Institute , include continuing to improve urban water use efficiency and conservation (that could reduce use as much as 48%), recycling more wastewater (California alone could create as much as 910 billion gallons per year) and capturing more stormwater (could get us 970 billion gallons of water in a wet year).

From Santa Monica , to Long Beach , to Fountain Valley to L.A. and beyond, cities across the Southland are heavily investing in local water supplies, particularly through water recycling, to lessen their reliance on the Colorado River and northern California supplies.

But Cooley emphasized the need for more long-term and collaborative planning, especially given the money and time it takes to get these projects online.

“There’s a need to really do better integrated planning so that when we build a recycled water facility, we're doing it based on realistic projections of how much water demand is going to be and how much wastewater we're generating,” she said. “That will ensure that we are right-sizing our recycled water investments.”

Amid the rhetoric of “water wars” in Colorado River discussions, Cooley said the MWD recycled water project is one example of getting out of silos and thinking more creatively and collaboratively about water management across the basin.

“I think it's the type of project we need to be pursuing more of,” she said, “given the challenges we face.”

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

Comments / 14

Mike Chronoviat
5d ago

The solution to many of these things in question,lies right of our coast it is called the Pacific Ocean.desalition plants can be built with time and solve many of our problems.It wont come cheap so the public needs to stop complaining about increased taxes and buckel down,before it gets worse and we rin dry,We cant a wait for one good rainy period.

Reply
8
Frank Zipper
5d ago

How about stop blocking the storms coming up from the south right now? Man made drought. We are sick of your lies.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Wyoming State
City
Fountain Valley, CA
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
Local
Nevada Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
MONO COUNTY, CA
GreenMatters

The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why

While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Two of largest U.S. reservoirs on brink of "dead pool status"

Millions of people in the Western U.S. are at risk of seeing reduced access to both water and power as two of the nation's biggest reservoirs continue to dry up inch by inch. The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday that the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest ever and are getting perilously close to reaching "dead pool status." Such a status means that the water levels are so low that water can't flow downstream to power hydroelectric stations. At Lake Mead, located in Nevada and Arizona, the country's largest artificial body of water, levels...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Water Management#Water Purification#Water Recycling#Getty Images
AOL Corp

Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities

A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
YREKA, CA
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Anita Durairaj

The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts

Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

More human remains surface at shrinking Lake Mead

A fourth set of human remains has surfaced at Lake Mead, which straddles the Arizona and Nevada border, as its waters continue to recede.The National Park Service said Saturday that the remains -- the fourth such discovery since May -- were found at the Swim Beach area, CNN reported. NPS did not immediately return a request for comment on Sunday from The Independent.Surfacing bodies have created a massive buzz in the region since the first remains were found May 1 in the drought-depleted lake.Boaters enjoying Lake Mead first discovered human remains in a barrel on 1 May near Hemenway...
LAS VEGAS, NV
LAist

LAist

Los Angeles, CA
291
Followers
95
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

 https://laist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy