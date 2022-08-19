LEWISTON - On Thursday, the Idaho Lottery will make a special 'Back-to-School' Classroom Wishlist delivery to Webster Elementary School. Through the Classroom Wishlist initiative, the Idaho Lottery awards up to $10,000 in projects to classrooms across Idaho with the help of their VIP Club players. Public school teachers are able to submit proposals to the Idaho Lottery for items they need to improve education in their classroom.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO