Lewiston, ID

Lewiston, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Lewiston, ID
Big Country News

20-Year-Old Kendrick Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery After Allegedly Shooting Juliaetta Man Makes Initial Court Appearance

JULIAETTA - A 20-year-old Kendrick man made his initial appearance in court Wednesday after allegedly shooting another man in the chest earlier this week during an altercation. Wyatt Roetcisoender, of Kendrick, ID, is charged with Aggravated Battery, a felony. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News...
KENDRICK, ID
Big Country News

Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise

ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
ENTERPRISE, OR
#Prison#Violent Crime#Lewiston Man Sentenced#Lpd
Big Country News

Bart Jones Sworn in as New Orofino Fire Chief

OROFINO - During Tuesday night's Orofino City Council meeting, Bart Jones was sworn in as the new Orofino Fire Chief. Jones will take command from former Fire Chief Zach Taylor, who recently submitted his letter of resignation. Taylor had been in the position since May. Earlier this year, prior to Taylor's appointment, the Orofino City Council unanimously voted to terminate then Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt. Hoyt was removed for a reported policy violation.
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

2022 LC Valley Veterans Council Food Drive

LEWISTON - The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Veterans Council will host their 2022 Food Drive on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17, 2022. On both days, donation sites will be set up at Rosauers Supermarket, A&B Foods and Grocery Outlet in Lewiston. All food donations will be given to Community Action...
LEWISTON, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Big Country News

Idaho Lottery to Grant Classroom Wishlist to Webster Elementary First Grade Teacher

LEWISTON - On Thursday, the Idaho Lottery will make a special 'Back-to-School' Classroom Wishlist delivery to Webster Elementary School. Through the Classroom Wishlist initiative, the Idaho Lottery awards up to $10,000 in projects to classrooms across Idaho with the help of their VIP Club players. Public school teachers are able to submit proposals to the Idaho Lottery for items they need to improve education in their classroom.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program

LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
LAPWAI, ID
Big Country News

State Fire Assistance Authorized for Wagner Road Fire Burning Near Ewan in Whitman County, Fire Last Estimated at 800 Acres

WHITMAN COUNTY - State fire assistance has been mobilized in support of local firefighters working to contain the Wagner Road Fire located in Whitman County, near the city of Ewan. The fire, which is burning in cropland and rangeland, was last estimated to be 800 acres and is threatening structures, utilities and farmland.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Lewiston, ID
