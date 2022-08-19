Read full article on original website
Grangeville Man Arrested After Allegedly Violating Civil Protection Order
STITES, ID - On Saturday, August 20, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to the Stites area for a call regarding an alleged violation of a civil protection order. According to a release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene, where 38-year-old Jason...
Reported Medical Emergency in Cottonwood Leads to DUI Arrest
COTTONWOOD - On Saturday, August 20, at around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to assist with a medical call in Cottonwood. It had been reported a male fell out of a pickup and was unconscious and barely breathing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male fell out of...
Pullman Hill Serial Rapist Sentenced to Life in Prison, Eligible for Parole After Nearly 24 Years
PULLMAN - Kenneth Downing, the Pioneer Hill serial rapist who terrorized Pullman 20 years ago, has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of four counts of first-degree Rape and one count of second-degree Assault with Sexual Motivation. Downing is not eligible for parole for 283 months. If...
39-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Multiple Windows at Two Downtown Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:46 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to Bob Jackson Auto (856 F Street) in Lewiston for reports of a possible burglary. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the caller advised dispatch that a window...
20-Year-Old Kendrick Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery After Allegedly Shooting Juliaetta Man Makes Initial Court Appearance
JULIAETTA - A 20-year-old Kendrick man made his initial appearance in court Wednesday after allegedly shooting another man in the chest earlier this week during an altercation. Wyatt Roetcisoender, of Kendrick, ID, is charged with Aggravated Battery, a felony. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News...
Clarkston Man Who Allegedly Stole Dump Truck in Lewiston Scheduled for Arraignment on August 22
CLARKSTON - A 50-year-old Clarkston resident was arrested last week after allegedly stealing a large, white dump truck from A&B Foods in Lewiston. Raymond Wetmore-Tinney was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the Asotin County Jail on $10,000 bond. The incident reportedly occurred on the afternoon of August 9.
Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise
ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
Pair Arrested After Idaho County K9 Helps Deputies Locate Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on routine patrol in Grangeville when they pulled a vehicle over for a vehicle for a traffic violation. According to a release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, during the stop,...
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of 30-Year-Old Harpster Man for Driving Without Privileges, Possession of Methamphetamine
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 12:15 p.m., Idaho County deputies were on Highway 13 near milepost 10 conducting routine patrol when they pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, 30-year-old Daniel...
Bart Jones Sworn in as New Orofino Fire Chief
OROFINO - During Tuesday night's Orofino City Council meeting, Bart Jones was sworn in as the new Orofino Fire Chief. Jones will take command from former Fire Chief Zach Taylor, who recently submitted his letter of resignation. Taylor had been in the position since May. Earlier this year, prior to Taylor's appointment, the Orofino City Council unanimously voted to terminate then Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt. Hoyt was removed for a reported policy violation.
'Top Gun Maverick' Returns to Sun Set Auto Vue Drive-in Theater in Grangeville August 26-27
GRANGEVILLE, ID - On Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, 2022, 'Top Gun Maverick' (PG-13) will return to the Sun Set Auto Vue Drive-In Theater in Grangeville!. Gates will open at 7:00 p.m., and showtime will be around 8:05 p.m. Ticket Prices are as follows: Adults $8.00, Seniors $7.00 and Kids 10 & under $2.00.
2022 LC Valley Veterans Council Food Drive
LEWISTON - The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Veterans Council will host their 2022 Food Drive on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17, 2022. On both days, donation sites will be set up at Rosauers Supermarket, A&B Foods and Grocery Outlet in Lewiston. All food donations will be given to Community Action...
Idaho Lottery to Grant Classroom Wishlist to Webster Elementary First Grade Teacher
LEWISTON - On Thursday, the Idaho Lottery will make a special 'Back-to-School' Classroom Wishlist delivery to Webster Elementary School. Through the Classroom Wishlist initiative, the Idaho Lottery awards up to $10,000 in projects to classrooms across Idaho with the help of their VIP Club players. Public school teachers are able to submit proposals to the Idaho Lottery for items they need to improve education in their classroom.
Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program
LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
Lewis-Clark State Kicks Off In-Person Classes at Corrections Facility in Orofino
OROFINO - On Tuesday a pilot program administered in part by Lewis-Clark State College to help incarcerated individuals at the Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino (ICIO) earn college credits and degrees held its first day of classes. President Cynthia Pemberton and other LC State administrators were on hand to celebrate the occasion.
Students Enrolled in Clarkston School District to Receive Free Breakfast and Lunch During 2022-23 School Year
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston School District has announced that ALL enrolled students in the Clarkston School District will receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at school during each day of the 2022-23 school year, at no cost. The School District announced it would be implementing the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP)...
60 Acre Graves Creek Fire Located West of Grangeville Considered 50% Contained
GRANGEVILLE - On the evening of Saturday, August 20, fire units responded to a new start wildfire between Graves Creeks and Gill Point, just west of Grangeville in Idaho County. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, initial attack on the fire Saturday night proved successful and crews have largely...
State Fire Assistance Authorized for Wagner Road Fire Burning Near Ewan in Whitman County, Fire Last Estimated at 800 Acres
WHITMAN COUNTY - State fire assistance has been mobilized in support of local firefighters working to contain the Wagner Road Fire located in Whitman County, near the city of Ewan. The fire, which is burning in cropland and rangeland, was last estimated to be 800 acres and is threatening structures, utilities and farmland.
Crews Achieve 60 Percent Containment of Wildland Fire off Tammany Creek Road Sunday Night
LEWISTON - Firefighters were called to the scene of a wildland fire reported around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon just south of Lewiston off Tammany Creek Road, near 5 Mile Lane. As of about 8:00 p.m. Sunday, the fire was estimated at about 50 acres in size, and 60% contained.
Asotin County Tied for Second Lowest Unemployment Rate in Washington
CLARKSTON - According to monthly unemployment numbers for July 2022 released by the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD), Asotin County is tied for the second lowest unemployment rate in the entire state. Asotin County's 3.0% unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) came in tied with Chelan County (3.0%) and behind...
