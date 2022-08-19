After seeing two massive oil shocks and associated fuel shortages during the 1970s, GM's Cadillac Division looked at the success of the Chevy Nova-derived Seville and decided that an even smaller Cadillac based on the Cavalier's platform would be a fine idea. Thus was the Cadillac Cimarron created, and sales began in the 1982 model year. A couple of years later, Cadillac created the d'Oro appearance package, making the Cimarron d'Oro the ultimate Cimarron (and therefore the most expensive J-Body GM ever made). I managed to find this rare d'Oro in a Denver-area yard recently.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO