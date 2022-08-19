Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
Audi Activesphere Imagines the Next-Gen Allroad
Audi previews Activesphere concept, following up on three earlier EV concept cars, due to be shown in 2023. The concept features a coupe-like profile coupled with off-road underpinnings; the automaker also suggests automated driving will play a role. Audi is working to expand its battery-electric offerings, with the recent debuts...
Autoweek.com
Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Picks a Duesy of a Duesenberg
A one-of-a-kind 1932 Duesenberg J Figoni Sports Torpedo won Best of Show at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The car had been separated into two, with its Figoni body going to another chassis and its Duesenberg chassis and powertrain accepting a new body. RM Sotheby's reunited the two for owner Lee R. Anderson.
Autoweek.com
The ID.4 Pro S Upholds the VW Brand Identity
Volkswagen has carved out its brand identity and its portfolio’s familiarity over decades of carefully navigating the often-stormy automotive seas. This experience helps folks set their expectations when climbing behind the wheel of their next VW, and it helps give the company’s fans more of what they crave.
Autoweek.com
Street-Spotted: Peugeot 505 S
Just over 15 years ago it was still possible, with modest effort, to see a Peugeot in those states that at one point had a large enough number of dealers. But that's far from the case these days. Around 2006, the youngest Peugeots would have been a decade and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Lap Around America Project
A Father and Daughter's Journey in Search for the Heart of Auto Racing
Autoweek.com
F1 Veteran Antonio Giovinazzi to Run Practice Sessions with Haas
Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi is slated to participate in a couple of practice sessions with Haas during the second half of the Formula 1 season. Giovinazzi, 28, will drive Haas’ VF-22 during the opening practice sessions at Grands Prix in Italy (September 9) and Austin, Texas in the United States (October 21). Haas team officials have outlined that regular racers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher will each be benched for one practice session apiece when Giovinazzi drives.
Autoweek.com
Pat Ganahl, Rodder and Writer, Killed in Drag Racing Accident
Pat Ganahl was the former editor (and frequent contributor to) Street Rodder, Hot Rod, and (most notably) Rod & Custom magazines, a central figure in Rodder's Journal, and the author of numerous books on hot rodding, customs, and drag cars. "He was in the Iacono dragster when it happened. He...
Autoweek.com
1986 Cadillac Cimarron d'Oro Is Junkyard Treasure
After seeing two massive oil shocks and associated fuel shortages during the 1970s, GM's Cadillac Division looked at the success of the Chevy Nova-derived Seville and decided that an even smaller Cadillac based on the Cavalier's platform would be a fine idea. Thus was the Cadillac Cimarron created, and sales began in the 1982 model year. A couple of years later, Cadillac created the d'Oro appearance package, making the Cimarron d'Oro the ultimate Cimarron (and therefore the most expensive J-Body GM ever made). I managed to find this rare d'Oro in a Denver-area yard recently.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Autoweek.com
Lucid Air Sapphire Targets Tesla Model S Plaid
Lucid Motors announces tri-motor version of the Air sedan, dubbed Sapphire, that will offer over 1200 hp and 0-to-60-mph launches in under two seconds. The sedan will be able to top 200 mph, according to Lucid, but is likely to pay a range penalty with EPA numbers to be announced later.
Autoweek.com
Daniel Ricciardo Out at McLaren F1 at Season's End
The team announced in a press release on Wednesday that McLaren F1 and Daniel Ricciardo had mutually agreed to a contract termination. Ricciardo joined McLaren Racing in 2021 and won the 2021 Italian Grand Prix in Monza. Ricciardo was under contract with McLaren for 2023, and he recently received a...
Autoweek.com
Polestar Will Supply Candela Boats with Batteries
EV maker Polestar will supply Sweden's Candela, manufacturer of electric hydrofoils, with batteries and charging systems. Candela offers small hydrofoils powered by 40-kWh batteries, with a range of 50 nautical miles. Polestar is expected to rely on a new gigafactory being built by Northvolt in Gothenburg, Sweden, for EV batteries...
Autoweek.com
VW Looks to Canada for EV Battery Raw Materials
VW and Canada will jointly investigate opportunities for the country to contribute to VW's regional and global battery supply chains. The automaker seeks to rely on Canadian mining, refining, and processing in the longer term to shorten and simplify its current battery supply chains. The sourcing of raw materials for...
Autoweek.com
President Is Eager to Drive the Electric Chevy Corvette e-Ray
After Biden won the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, he famously broke embargo on GM’s plans for an all-electric, 200-mph version of the new Chevrolet C8 Corvette. The president says he’s looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the C8 e-Ray Corvette EV, and that he expects to be first in line to purchase one.
Autoweek.com
1973 Lincoln Mark IV Comes in Silver, like Moonlight
Ford's Lincoln Division built Continental Mark IIs for 1956 and 1957, then returned to the idea of a big personal luxury coupe with the Mark III for 1969. That car shared a chassis with the Thunderbird, which it kept when it became the Mark IV starting in the 1972 model year. Since that wasn't quite exclusive enough, Lincoln created the Silver Luxury Group for 1973, allowing the most well-heeled of Lincoln-driving oligarchs to one-up those who bought ordinary Mark IVs. Here is a magazine advertisement for that car, printed on unscannably reflective silver paper.
Comments / 0