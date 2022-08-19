Read full article on original website
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
"Raksha Bandhan - Universal Oneness Day" celebration with Civic Leaders and First Responders in western ChicagolandVinod PandeyChicago, IL
Jim Peterik Joins Mackay In-Studio at 7am
Jim Peterik brings his guitars into the studio to promote his upcoming show at City Winery tomorrow night!. JIM PETERIK’S GUITAR MADNESS: SONGS AND STORIES ABOUT HIS GUITARS. “Jim Peterik’s Guitar Madness” at the City Winery Chicago. Weds Aug 24 at 8pm. 1200 W. Randolph. Chicago. Tickets...
A toy left behind at Joliet’s Pilcher Park Nature Center Becoming Social Media Sensation
A child’s toy stuffed animal named “Odie” has turned into a social media darling. Odie was left at Pilcher Park on Tuesday, August 10th and the staff at the park decided to post Odie’s journey on their Facebook page with the caption,”Please help me find my person! I was left at the park on Tuesday. The nice people who work at the Nature Center are taking good care of me, but I miss my owner.”
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
Mayor Lightfoot disagrees with her special commission’s recommendations to take down problematic monuments in Chicago. The mayor said she will set up a group to study the issue further. The commission found that 13 civic monuments should be permanently removed, including the city’s three statues of Christopher Columbus. Those statues were taken down during the civil unrest that followed the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.
Anodyne’s Dr. Olson rides for his Daughter Ava.
Dr. Kenneth Olson from Anodyne of Aurora is in the middle of a 785 mile ride. 7 century rides in 7 days. His personal goal is to raise $25,000. Every dollar raised goes towards research, all expenses for the ride are donated by a generous donor. The Ava Teams’ goal is $1 Million Dollars. Please help and donate at anodyneaurora.com look for the “Donate to WAR of Wheels” button in the top left corner.
Garage Sale to benefit United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services
Bargains galore on Christmas and other holiday decorations, children’s and adult clothing, housewares, and many other delightful treasures are waiting at the garage sale to benefit United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday – Friday, Aug. 24-26 at 311 S. Reed Street in Joliet.
Bolingbrook Police Department Raise Over $4,600 In One Day For Special Olympics: Photo Gallery
The Bolingbrook Police Department partnered with Dunkin’ and Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics for the 20th Anniversary Cop on a Rooftop. On Friday, August 19th Bolingbrook Police Department employees helped staff the Dunkin’ location at 245 S. Bolingbrook Drive to raise funds for Special Olympics Athletes.
Lockport: Beer Tasting Fundraiser For Local Hospital
The City of Lockport one of their newest restaurants is helping Silver Cross Hospital raise money. The Tangled Roots Beer Tasting will take place on September 8th between 5pm and 9pm at Lock & Mule in downtown Lockport. There will be complimentary valet provided by the City of Lockport. To register click here.
Young Highland Park Mass Shooting Victim No Longer On Painkillers
There is an update concerning the eight-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a mass shooting during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. The family of Cooper Roberts says he is no longer on painkillers and is now eating solid food. The youngster is rehabbing after he suffered gunshot injuries that severed his spinal cord and badly damaged his internal organs. Friends of the family have raised close to million dollars through GoFundMe.
Vacancy for Joliet Public Schools Board of School Inspector
The Board of School Inspectors is seeking applicants to fill an East Side seat on the school board of Joliet Public Schools District 86. The candidate would replace Antione Edwards who resigned from the Board. Qualified applicants must 18 years of age or older, citizen of the United States, resident...
Stolen Vehicle from Maine Recovered in Joliet After Chase
On Monday night, at 10:35 pm, Joliet Police were called near the area of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center after receiving a report of a stolen Land Rover SUV out of Maine that was being tracked by the vehicle’s owner via GPS. Officers located the vehicle with a female driver, later identified as 29-year-old Katelynn Dubois of Wales Maine, on the south end of the hospital property and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled as Officers approached the vehicle on foot. Police later located the SUV parked and unoccupied in the 1400 block of Mayfield Avenue. WJOL has been told that the SUV now had an Illinois registration plate that did not match the vehicle. The Maine registration plate that had previously been attached to the vehicle along with a screwdriver was located in the front passenger seat. Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 was deployed to conduct an extensive search of the area.
The Tradition Continues: Super Cool Senior Parking Spaces at St. Francis High School in Wheaton
Photos used with permission from St. Francis High School. I’m sure the community at St. Francis High School in Wheaton is intimately familiar with this tradition, but it’s new to me, so I wanted to share it!. Apparently it’s a tradition for Spartan seniors to decorate their parking...
Former Major League Umpire And Native Of Lockport Dies
Lockport native and former Major League baseball umpire has died. Bill Haller died just four days after being transported to a Veterans facility in Marion, Illinois. Haller became infamous for an animated tirade between him and Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver during a major league game. Long time friend of...
Leslie’s Favorite Art Festival is Back!
Hi, it’s Leslie, and my favorite Art festival is coming to Aurora this weekend. The Aurora Alley Art festival is happening on Saturday from noon to 5:00 in downtown Aurora. I love this Art festival because it’s different from any other Art festival I’ve been to. This...
Will County Seeking Feedback on Paratransit and Dial-a-Ride Services
Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant has announced the opening of the public engagement period for Access Will County, which will evaluate county-wide paratransit and dial-a-ride services and mobility options. Residents are invited to take a survey if they use paratransit or dial-a-ride services, or if they are interested in using a similar service in the future. The survey will be open until October 5, 2022. The survey is part of the public engagement period of the Paratransit Integration and Efficiency Study, which will evaluate existing services, identify gaps in service relative to community needs, and evaluate alternatives for coordination of services. The study is funded by a $200,000 grant from Pace Suburban Bus and is expected to be completed by May 2023.
Joliet Police Search For Missing Man
The Joliet Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing adult male from 26 West Clinton Street. Kevontay Williams is a 28-year-old, African American male, 5’08″/170 lbs., with brown eyes & black hair. A description of Williams’ clothing is unknown at this time. Williams was reported missing on August 18, 2022, and was last seen on August 4, 2022.
A Refresher on When to Stop, When NOT to Stop When Passing a School Bus
Hey, just a quick refresher here as we settle into our school year routines. When you see a bus, there are times when you must stop, and there are times when you do NOT stop!. Obviously, if you fail to stop when the law dictates, you are putting children in harms way. On the flipside, stopping when you are NOT supposed to – like on the opposite side of a four-lane road – can be just as dangerous!
Illinois State Police Arrest Man For Aggravated Battery With A Deadly Weapon
Suspect struck victim with his vehicle and fled the scene. Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Agents have arrested Jeffrey H. Pelegrin, a 30-year-old male of Cicero, IL for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon (Class 3 Felony). On July 17, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., ISP District Chicago...
Man Who Died at Will County Jail Had Threatened the Mayor of Crest Hill
The 78-year old inmate who died at the Will County jail over the weekend has been identified as the man who had previously threatened the mayor of Crest Hill. Richard Walkey was found unresponsive at the Will County Adult Detention Center on Saturday, August 20th. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers has announced that Walkey died as the result of natural causes. He had been in jail since July when he was arrested since threaten Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman.
Shooting in Lockport Township Under Investigation
The Will County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Lockport Township on Tuesday afternoon. At 3:15 pm, Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue in Lockport Township in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon deputies arriving on scene they discovered a male who had been shot in the let as well as numerous shell casings. For precautionary measures, the Fairmont Elementary School located at 735 Green Garden Place was placed on lock down at the Will County Sheriff’s Office direction. The shooting was unrelated to the school, and the lock down was based on the close proximity to the incident.
Photo Gallery: Blues Brothers Night at Old Joliet Prison
The Old Joliet Prison was packed on Friday night for the Blues Brother’s Con featuring Dan Aykroyd and James Belushi. The event was shortened on Saturday due to rain.
