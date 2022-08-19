Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Man jailed after being accused of stealing several four-wheelers from NE Ocala residence
A 19-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of stealing several four-wheelers from a residence in northeast Ocala. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence in the 1300 block of NE 70th Street in reference to a theft investigation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that she woke up at approximately 7 a.m. and noticed that the four-wheelers were missing from her property.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man charged with theft of golf cart and numerous burglaries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Timothy Redic, 23, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with golf cart theft. Burglary and theft charges were added later in the evening. Royal Park Village Apartments reported the theft of the golf cart yesterday around 6:00 p.m....
click orlando
VIDEO: Florida man arrested after multi-county crime spree, chase on I-75, troopers say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that started with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, according to investigators. Brandon Baker, 33, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County jail...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Dollar General robber arrested in Lake City
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detectives arrested a man on Tuesday who allegedly robbed two Dollar General stores last week. According to a CCSO report, detectives apprehended Emmanuel Ratliff, 32, at the Windsong Apartments complex in Lake City after gathering forensic and physical evidence from both crime scenes and receiving information from a witness.
Putnam County deputy, woman arrested after alleged fight in Duval County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County deputy has been arrested after an alleged fighting incident in Duval County Tuesday morning, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Law was initially charged with misdemeanor battery, PCSO says. The arrest resulted from an investigation conducted by the Jacksonville...
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry woman arrested for stealing almost $170k from employer
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Sheila Lynn Harrison, 39, was arrested yesterday and charged with stealing $168,984.59 from her employers. Harrison was the Payroll Supervisor and Office Manager and did the bookkeeping for two companies owned by the victims, and she allegedly paid herself more than the agreed rate, sometimes double and triple payroll payments. She also allegedly paid herself as a contractor 33 times and made $36,815.33 in personal purchases on a company credit card, including divorce costs, gas, dining out, and vacations. The total loss to her employers was $168,984.59.
WCJB
Palatka man arrested for mugging at gas station
PUTNAM, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Palatka was arrested after he robbed a gas station customer at gunpoint. Palatka police officers arrested 21-year-old Derric Monts after video footage appears to catch him mugging a man at a Walmart gas station. Monts, who was wearing a neon ski mask, fled...
Man Arrested In Gainesville After Three Tampa Carjackings Tuesday Morning
TAMPA, Fla. – Early Tuesday morning Tampa Police responded to the report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of Enclave Village Dr. A female victim was confronted by an armed subject as she entered her car while preparing to leave for work. The
New video shows former deputy pulling bail bondsman out of a truck in Bradford County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — New video of former Bradford County Sheriff Deputy Jacob Desue shows him pulling a bail bondsman out of a truck at a gas station in Bradford County. Desue is the same deputy who handcuffed and held ebony Washington, a Jacksonville mother at gunpoint during a traffic stop.
News4Jax.com
Man now charged with vehicular homicide in Clay County crash
A new charge of vehicular homicide was filed Tuesday against a 40-year-old man in connection with an April crash in Clay County that left a 23-year-old man dead, according to court records. Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, is also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license with a third...
Lake City Police Department arrests teen for possession of firearm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department arrested a 17-year-old accused of having a firearm. LCPD received a warrant for the arrest on Monday after a judge found probable cause for arrest. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as...
Citrus County Chronicle
Second arrest made in connection to Dunnellon operation to breed fighting roosters
A second person was jailed in connection to an alleged operation near Dunnellon to breed and sell fighting roosters. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Edmundo Cuyos Sonza Jr. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a warrant charging the Inverness 56-year-old with 23 counts of possessing fighting animals. Sonza’s apprehension is...
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested after drugs found in stolen car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher Kajuan Boykins, 29; Aubreyona Jani Cross, 24; and Monique Simoune Curtis, 26, were arrested last night after deputies found drugs in a stolen car that they had driven to a gas station. At about 8:40 p.m. last night, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office received a notification...
mycbs4.com
Dixie County woman arrested after trying to traffic Fentanyl, being held on $1.8M bond
The Dixie County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested a woman on Saturday, Aug. 20th, for trying to traffic Fentanyl into the Cross City Correctional Institution. The Sheriff's Office says, in a joint effort with the Department of Corrections, they were able to stop more than 50 grams of Fentanyl and approximately 100 Suboxone strips from going into the institution.
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies say
Clay County man arrested for possession of narcotics.Getty Images. A Clay County man was arrested Friday for the possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.
ocala-news.com
Man driving stolen box truck arrested after fleeing troopers, deputies on I-75
A 34-year-old Riverview man driving a stolen box truck was arrested after he fled from Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Interstate 75. On Tuesday, at around 7 a.m., a 2015 Isuzu box truck was traveling northbound on I-75, according to the FHP incident...
alachuachronicle.com
Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
fox35orlando.com
Women accused of 'distraction-style' theft at Ross, other Central Florida stores
OCALA, Fla. - Police are asking the community for help identifying three women they said are linked to a ‘distraction-style’ theft at a Ross and similar thefts at another Central Florida retail store. Ocala police say on Aug. 9, the women entered Ross department store, located at 2701...
WCJB
Jacksonville man arrested for crashing into FHP vehicle in Bradford County
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol arrested a hit-and-run suspect after he crashed into a patrol vehicle in Bradford County while fleeing a traffic stop. State Troopers say on Saturday, troopers tried to pull over Corbett Williams, 21, of Jacksonville, in the area of State Road 100 West near the bypass. Williams refused to pull over.
WCJB
Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
