Gainesville, FL

ocala-news.com

Man jailed after being accused of stealing several four-wheelers from NE Ocala residence

A 19-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of stealing several four-wheelers from a residence in northeast Ocala. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence in the 1300 block of NE 70th Street in reference to a theft investigation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that she woke up at approximately 7 a.m. and noticed that the four-wheelers were missing from her property.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man charged with theft of golf cart and numerous burglaries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Timothy Redic, 23, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with golf cart theft. Burglary and theft charges were added later in the evening. Royal Park Village Apartments reported the theft of the golf cart yesterday around 6:00 p.m....
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Dollar General robber arrested in Lake City

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detectives arrested a man on Tuesday who allegedly robbed two Dollar General stores last week. According to a CCSO report, detectives apprehended Emmanuel Ratliff, 32, at the Windsong Apartments complex in Lake City after gathering forensic and physical evidence from both crime scenes and receiving information from a witness.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry woman arrested for stealing almost $170k from employer

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Sheila Lynn Harrison, 39, was arrested yesterday and charged with stealing $168,984.59 from her employers. Harrison was the Payroll Supervisor and Office Manager and did the bookkeeping for two companies owned by the victims, and she allegedly paid herself more than the agreed rate, sometimes double and triple payroll payments. She also allegedly paid herself as a contractor 33 times and made $36,815.33 in personal purchases on a company credit card, including divorce costs, gas, dining out, and vacations. The total loss to her employers was $168,984.59.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Palatka man arrested for mugging at gas station

PUTNAM, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Palatka was arrested after he robbed a gas station customer at gunpoint. Palatka police officers arrested 21-year-old Derric Monts after video footage appears to catch him mugging a man at a Walmart gas station. Monts, who was wearing a neon ski mask, fled...
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

Man now charged with vehicular homicide in Clay County crash

A new charge of vehicular homicide was filed Tuesday against a 40-year-old man in connection with an April crash in Clay County that left a 23-year-old man dead, according to court records. Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, is also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license with a third...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Second arrest made in connection to Dunnellon operation to breed fighting roosters

A second person was jailed in connection to an alleged operation near Dunnellon to breed and sell fighting roosters. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Edmundo Cuyos Sonza Jr. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a warrant charging the Inverness 56-year-old with 23 counts of possessing fighting animals. Sonza’s apprehension is...
DUNNELLON, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested after drugs found in stolen car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher Kajuan Boykins, 29; Aubreyona Jani Cross, 24; and Monique Simoune Curtis, 26, were arrested last night after deputies found drugs in a stolen car that they had driven to a gas station. At about 8:40 p.m. last night, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office received a notification...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Dixie County woman arrested after trying to traffic Fentanyl, being held on $1.8M bond

The Dixie County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested a woman on Saturday, Aug. 20th, for trying to traffic Fentanyl into the Cross City Correctional Institution. The Sheriff's Office says, in a joint effort with the Department of Corrections, they were able to stop more than 50 grams of Fentanyl and approximately 100 Suboxone strips from going into the institution.
alachuachronicle.com

Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
WILLISTON, FL

