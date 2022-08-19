Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
80% of Investors View Venture Capital As Overvalued – Preqin Reports
Allocations to hedge funds are likely to increase, while higher-risk venture capital and private equity allocations are likely to suffer. Today Preqin, the global leader in alternative assets data, tools, and insights, has published its H2 2022 Investor Outlook report. The exclusive survey hears from more than 300 LPs, interviewed in June 2022, investing across alternative assets — breaking down global investor sentiment in the following categories: ESG, private equity, venture capital, private debt, hedge funds, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources.
ValueWalk
Capital Markets Issuance By US Banks Jumped In July
The overall total value of capital markets issuance from U.S. banks more than doubled month-over-month in July, despite sizable sequential decreases in common equity and preferred equity offerings. Capital raised by U.S. banks increased during the month to $12.86 billion, a 111.5% increase from June and a 77.7% boost year...
ValueWalk
Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is a well-established blue-chip quality tech player and yet still a driving force in next-generation cyber security technologies. The company’s Q4 results and outlook prove that not only is demand for cyber security still strong but the company is in one of the best positions it has ever been in. Trading at 69X its earnings, it may seem like an expensive stock but remember, the company is growing at a solid and sustained high-double digit rate and its competitors are trading at much higher valuations. Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), which is closest in size by market cap but still trailing revenue by a large margin, trades at over 150X its earnings while newcomer Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) trades at a whopping 251X its earnings. Both Crowdstrike and Zscaler are growing at a much faster rate but, as stated, lagging in terms of total revenue and their growth is well-priced into the market.
ValueWalk
Substantive Research Publishes Buy-Side Reaction To SEC MiFID II No-Action Letter Expiry
Latest asset management survey examines attitudes to impending structural market changes that put over $100m of annual research payments at risk. Views are split on whether brokers becoming Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) solves research payment challenges, while Research Payment Accounts (RPAs) for the buy side are not considered a desirable option. Either way, they cannot be implemented in time.
ValueWalk
These Are The 10 Biggest Real Estate Cryptocurrencies
Real estate blockchain has already gained popularity among buyers, sellers and investors as a way to interact with each other and get information on properties. Additionally, blockchain can help the real estate industry with the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT) to ensure greater transparency. Also, the use of blockchain in real estate can help to expedite contract processes, as well as save time and cost. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest real estate cryptocurrencies.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
ValueWalk
UK Alternative Investments Rising In Popularity Amid Inflation Fears
A new survey of UK-based investors has uncovered their sentiment towards alternative investments as inflation skyrockets:. 18% of UK investors have made alternative investments in 2022, with the figure rising to 41% among those aged 18-34. A further 32% are either considering making alternative investments within the next six months...
ValueWalk
Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It’s Paying Investors Millions
Some investors will be getting a bit of money back soon, the result of a big settlement between financial firm Vanguard and the Massachusetts Secretary of State. The $6.25 million settlement has to do with allegations that the firm failed to warn investors they’d be facing large tax bills.
ValueWalk
Port Strikes Threaten Supermarket Supplies, China Tries To Revive Borrowing
Port strike could lead to months of disruption and fewer items on supermarket shelves. The People’s Bank of China lowered its key loan prime rates for the second time, in an effort to revive borrowing demand. FTSE 100 opens lower following tough Asian and US trading sessions. Potential Iranian...
ValueWalk
How To Prepare For Rising Interest Rates
With the prime borrowing rate soaring to new heights, some borrowers are beginning to feel the crunch. In July, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points in its latest attempt to beat inflation. July’s hike follows on the coattails of June’s 0.75 increase, which was the largest growth in nearly 30 years.
ValueWalk
The Upside And The Downside Of A Strong U.S. Dollar
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. There is one thing that Wall Street is more afraid of than China and Russian aggression, which is rising Treasury bond yields. During Monday’s big sell-off, the 10-year Treasury bond yield rose back above 3%. The higher Treasury yields soar, the more the Fed must raise key interest rates to get to “neutral.” The initial decline in Treasury yields since mid-June was caused by bond investors believing that inflation had peaked as well as a strong U.S. dollar attracting foreign capital that was pushing down Treasury yields.
ValueWalk
$500 Stimulus Check From Credit Union To Help Employees Offset Inflation
Rising food and gas prices have made life difficult for many people. Though inflation is showing signs of easing, it still is high enough to disrupt the budget of many. We have already seen several states and counties offering monetary aid to residents to help them offset some of the impacts of inflation. Now, one credit union in Ohio has come forward to help employees beat inflation. About 1200 employees received a $500 stimulus check from credit union Wright-Patt.
ValueWalk
Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) share price zoomed into the stratosphere when the pandemic gripped the world but those days are long over. Now, after correcting about 85% from the post-pandemic peak, the stock is finally back down at a level that looks attractive. The Q2 report was a mixed bag of results that includes weak guidance but there is a takeaway for investors to contemplate.
ValueWalk
Boomers And Gen X Are Getting Into Crypto: New Survey
Nearly half of all baby boomers and Generation X already own cryptocurrency or are intending to buy it before the end of 2022, a new global survey from one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations has revealed. The findings of the poll carried...
ValueWalk
Nearmap Agreed To Be Acquired By Thoma Bravo
What’s New In Activism – Calls For DEX liquidation. Bulldog Investors called for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) to be liquidated unless the closed-end-fund completes a proposed merger. According to a securities filing, Bulldog Chairman Phillip Goldstein sent a letter to the board of Delaware...
ValueWalk
What To Consider Before Adding NFTs To Your Portfolio
When it comes to NFTs, it’s hard to know who to believe. Enthusiasts tend to make larger-than-life predictions about how they are poised to fundamentally change the economy, while skeptics point to the market’s exceptional volatility and dismiss them as a mere fad. As is often the case in conversations as polarized as this one, the right answer is probably located somewhere in the middle.
ValueWalk
Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%
US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
ValueWalk
The Housing Market Reports The Largest Drop Since 2010
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks tread water in front of Powell speaking Friday. Interest rates and energy prices are grinding higher despite some clear problems going on in China and Europe due to severe drought issues causing hydroelectric shortfalls and river navigation. Fears of a global recession are being trumped by the coordinated monetary tightening by central banks trying to tame inflation.
ValueWalk
Markets Take A Dive In a Heartbeat
S&P 500 cratered, bonds confirmed, and market breadth took a dive. The advance-decline line is not really in a good shape, and the respite that‘s possibly shaping up for today (alternatively tomorrow) would offer an interesting point to add to shorts once it exhausts itself. Where to look for signs of weakness, which sectors then? It would be again broad-based, with more attention turning to real estate, financials, and not leaving healthcare or biotech unscathed. Semicondutors also aren‘t foretelling a great outcome for tech, but the behemoths with TSLA are likely to help in the days ahead. Yesterday‘s VIX certainly calmed down, and appears to need a while to recharge batteries.
ValueWalk
11 Tips To Invest In Gold For Retirement
If you’re looking for a smart way to invest for retirement, consider adding gold to your portfolio. Gold has long been considered a safe investment with a solid track record, but it also provides an opportunity to diversify your portfolio at no additional cost. In this post, we’ll walk through the steps of investing in gold and what you should know before starting this process.
