Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan voters to decide on longer term limits for lawmakers
(The Center Square) – Michigan voters in November will decide whether state legislators will have a shot at longer terms in office. Proposal One, the Michigan Legislative Term Limits and Financial Disclosure Amendment, was approved by the Michigan legislature for inclusion on the Nov. 8 ballot. If voters approve, term limits for state legislators would expand to 12 combined years in both the Senate and House of Representatives.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois attorney general candidates make their pitch for support
(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois attorney general made their pitches for why voters should elect them in November. Last week, officials from both parties held rallies at the Illinois State Fair to gain more support. For Governor's Day, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was joined by party...
KPVI Newschannel 6
GOP hopes stoked in Oregon even as party hits West Coast low point
A new election forecast says there’s wobble in Democrats’ 40-year hold on the Oregon governor’s office, even as Republicans hit a historic low point along the West Coast. The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 18, moved the Nov. 8 race for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri's Gov. Parson stumps for tax cut while Democrats promise scrutiny
(The Center Square) – On the second day of his four-day tour of Missouri’s larger communities, Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s message on Wednesday in St. Louis was that his proposed tax cut is fair, focused and won’t jeopardize state programs. When asked about possibly reducing or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Californian disabled veterans weigh future elsewhere after silent defeat of property tax aid
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers quietly killed a bill this month that would have offered property tax exemptions for 100% disabled veterans, leaving some former service members to weigh whether or not they can afford to stay in the Golden State. Senate Bill 1357 would have offered property...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana ranked 4th for equity in public school spending
(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks fourth in the nation for equitable spending by school districts according to a report by WalletHub. Iowa, Arkansas and North Carolina claimed the top three spots. National rankings were calculated in a two-step process. First, each school district was rated for equity based...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year
(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Poll: Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built in the state
(The Center Square) – A majority of Arizonans support building a wall at the Mexican border in the state and say that the surge in illegal immigration constitutes an invasion, according to new polling. Pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research also show that a large majority of Arizonans think...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. visits Wyoming
Recently, the Wyoming National Guard hosted two Dignitaries from our partnering country of Tunisia, which is part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, the Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S., and Senior Colonel Mohamed Ben Salah, Tunisian Military Attaché, visited Wyoming. During their time...
KPVI Newschannel 6
California bill slowing school closure process heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers sent a bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk this week that would require cash-strapped school districts to run an "equity impact analysis" before closing a school. If enacted, supporters say it will require school districts to be transparent about the impact of closures...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Dakota lawmakers question AG's office over cost overruns, deleted emails
(The Center Square) - North Dakota lawmakers were left with more questions than answers after building renovations ordered by the state attorney general’s office went almost $2 million over budget and emails related to the project were deleted. Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness told the Government Administrative Committee on...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Tennessee has 27th-most student loan debt nationally
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is the 27th-most in debt state related to student loans, according to a new report. The WalletHub ranking used 11 factors to determine how in debt a state’s former students are by looking at everything from past-due student loan balances to factors that determine the ability to repay those loans for those ages 25 to 34.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Little Calls for Special Session of the Idaho Legislature
Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced on Tuesday a special legislative session will be held September 1, to use the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
What Idahoans can expect from the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act became law on Tuesday, Aug. 23 after President Joe Biden signed the bill, which passed both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate on party-line votes. As a result of the new law, many Idahoans will see reductions in the cost of health care and tax breaks for clean energy purchases.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: South Carolina ranks 9th nationally in student loan debt
(The Center Square) — South Carolina is the ninth-most in debt state related to student loans, according to a new report. The WalletHub ranking used 11 factors to determine how in debt a state’s former students are by looking at everything from past-due student loan balances to factors that determine the ability to repay those loans for those ages 25 to 34.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest sources of immigrants to Utah
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Utah from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
New York gets $501M from federal government for small business programs
(The Center Square) – Small businesses in New York are in line to get some more relief. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the federal government approved the state to receive $501.5 million through the State Small Business Credit Initiative. The federal funding program was reauthorized and expanded last year when Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ducey closes Arizona border wall gaps
(The Center Square) – Arizona tax dollars have walled up nearly 11 football fields worth of previously open border with Mexico. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that 3,820 feet of the border near Yuma had been lined with double-stacked shipping containers. “Following a historic investment in this year’s...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Inflation's toll on Pennsylvania agriculture: Making current problems worse
(The Center Square) – The effect of inflation on Pennsylvania’s agricultural sector has been to exacerbate already-existing problems, driving up costs and squeezing business owners. Since March, the monthly consumer price index in Pennsylvania has averaged 8.4%. Large amounts of federal spending, along with the Russian invasion of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
AG Paxton advisory: Texas public schools can’t impose mask mandates
(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an advisory Wednesday as the new school year begins to clarify that no public schools can impose mask mandates. Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-38 still remains in effect, which prohibits public school districts from imposing mask mandates as...
Comments / 0