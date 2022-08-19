Read full article on original website
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol RiotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Sweetgreen offering salads, healthy bowls in Lakewood area of Dallas
Sweetgreen opened its third Dallas-area restaurant in Lakewood off of Gaston Avenue on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Sweetgreen) Sweetgreen opened its third Dallas-area restaurant in Lakewood off of Gaston Avenue on Aug. 23. The salad restaurant is located at 6400 Gaston Ave., Dallas, and includes a large wooden patio in addition...
The Gyro Shop serves New York-style sandwiches in Plano
The combo gyro sandwich ($9.99) is served with white and hot sauces. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) The Gyro Shop started out as a food truck in New York in 2008 before growing to three brick-and-mortar restaurants in Texas. Victor Waqar, the original founder of the eatery, decided to move his...
Lemy Furniture opens showroom at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano
Lemy Furniture carries armchairs, sofas, recliners and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lemy Furniture opened a new showroom at The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, on April 15. The showroom has furniture on display that is designed, developed and manufactured by Lemy Furniture and exported to 10 different countries around the world. The company has several lines of sofas, sofa sets, modular sofas, armchairs and recliners in its collection. 469-487-2727. www.getlemy.com.
This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning
While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
More Than 3,500 Homes Planned For Fields ‘City Within a City’ Development in Frisco
Everything’s bigger in Frisco by the looks of a 2,500-acre “developer’s dream” site off Legacy Drive that will include homes, apartments, lakes, parks, offices, and hotels. The $10 billion Fields project was announced about a year ago and developers signed Taylor Morrison Homes as its first...
Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K
A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
L'Aqua to bring menu influenced by Moroccan and French cuisines to Plano
L'Aqua will have a menu influenced by Moroccan and French cuisines. (Candice Trevino/Community Impact Newspaper) L’Aqua, a new restaurant and bistro, is slated to open at 8315 Preston Road, Ste. 100, Plano by the end of August. The eatery’s menu is influenced by Moroccan and French cuisines, according to the business. 214-308-9009. www.laquadallas.com.
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event Roundup
DALLAS- This weekend, Black business owners and vendors from all across the Dallas-Fort Worth area gathered together for the Afro Soca Marketplace- a convention designed to promote and support Black-owned businesses.
Mendocino Farms opens Plano location at Legacy West
Mendocino Farms opened in Plano's Legacy West development in early August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options opened Aug. 2 at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls, including the chimichurri steak and shishito bowl made with roasted steak and ancient grains, and tossed with caramelized onion jam, chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers, broccolini, tomatoes, red onions and grilled lemon. The company has locations across California and Texas. The Plano location also serves local craft beers and wine. 214-440-5788. www.mendocinofarms.com.
Journeys store plans new location at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth
Journeys is known to carry brands such as Converse, Vans and Ugg. The location will look different in Fort Worth because Tanger Outlets is an outdoor mall. (Courtesy Journeys) Journeys, a national shoe store chain, has plans to open a location at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth. The company based...
Get the taste of Chicago with this North Texas restaurant
We are taking you to a restaurant that's bringing the tastes of Chicago to North Texas. It's called Weinberger's Deli.
New multifamily housing in the works at McKinney’s Craig Ranch
The proposed Craig Ranch development is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Van Tuyl Parkway and Grand Ranch Parkway. (Courtesy city of McKinney) A multifamily development has been proposed for McKinney’s Craig Ranch development at the southeast corner of the intersection of Van Tuyl Parkway and Grand Ranch Parkway.
Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center now open in McKinney
Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers offer a variety of physical therapy treatments. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center opened June 30 near McKinney’s Stonebridge Ranch, 7502 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 100. The Fyzical team is planning to host a grand opening celebration in November. The location offers a variety of physical therapy services, including worker’s comp rehab, physiotherapy, sports rehab and balance therapy programs. 469-424-3212. www.fyzical.com/stonebridge-ranch-tx.
WFAA
At 82, after decades of serving others, 'Mama Laverne's' chicken 'n waffles goes national
CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton fitness guru Donna Richardson, who has served two presidents, has always been a strong woman. But she does have one big weakness. “I’d be out on the road doing fitness and as soon as I’d get to my mother’s house, I’d want to have my favorite dish, which is chicken ‘n waffles,” she said.
CandysDirt.com
This City Is Tops in Texas for Fixer-Uppers, and It’s Not The One You Think It Is
Which Texas city is a haven for fixer-uppers? If you replied, Waco, you’ve been watching the Magnolia Network or HGTV too much. Dallas is the No. 1 spot in Texas to buy a fixer-upper. RentCafé researched the nation’s 50 biggest cities and ranked Dallas seventh in its latest study....
Citra Urgent Care opens new clinic in east Frisco
Citra Urgent Care opened a new clinic at 7680 Preston Road in Frisco, according to its website. (Courtesy Citra Urgent Care) Citra Urgent Care opened a new clinic on Aug. 1 at 7680 Preston Road in Frisco, according to its website. The clinic provides urgent care services including treatment for burns, broken bones, strains and sprains, and COVID-19 care services including same-day PCR testing and Moderna vaccines and boosters. Citra Urgent Care also offers virtual visit services, enabling patients to be treated for routine health concerns including the cold and flu, sore throat, rashes and allergies, according to its website. 469-200-7042. www.citracare.com.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Home Prices Starting To Fall
The rise in home prices is slowing in big cities across Texas as housing inventories rise and sales decline. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, home prices stalled on a month-to-month basis, holding firm at $430,000 from May to June, according to the Re/Max National Housing Report. However, median home prices...
It’s Flooding in North Texas. Does That Mean You Should Cancel Your Listing Appointment?
It’s a rude awakening to find out that the house you just bought essentially becomes landlocked as your neighborhood becomes surrounded by inches of slow-to-drain water during a hard rain. That’s what some new Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners found out this morning as historic rainfall and the accompanying flash flooding affects the North Texas region.
KENS 5
PHOTOS: Storms bring several inches of rain to north Texas
DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
