Dallas, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lemy Furniture opens showroom at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

Lemy Furniture carries armchairs, sofas, recliners and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lemy Furniture opened a new showroom at The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, on April 15. The showroom has furniture on display that is designed, developed and manufactured by Lemy Furniture and exported to 10 different countries around the world. The company has several lines of sofas, sofa sets, modular sofas, armchairs and recliners in its collection. 469-487-2727. www.getlemy.com.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt

This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning

While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
CEDAR HILL, TX
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
CandysDirt

Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K

A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
DALLAS, TX
Person
Ebby Halliday
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mendocino Farms opens Plano location at Legacy West

Mendocino Farms opened in Plano's Legacy West development in early August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options opened Aug. 2 at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls, including the chimichurri steak and shishito bowl made with roasted steak and ancient grains, and tossed with caramelized onion jam, chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers, broccolini, tomatoes, red onions and grilled lemon. The company has locations across California and Texas. The Plano location also serves local craft beers and wine. 214-440-5788. www.mendocinofarms.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center now open in McKinney

Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers offer a variety of physical therapy treatments. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center opened June 30 near McKinney’s Stonebridge Ranch, 7502 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 100. The Fyzical team is planning to host a grand opening celebration in November. The location offers a variety of physical therapy services, including worker’s comp rehab, physiotherapy, sports rehab and balance therapy programs. 469-424-3212. www.fyzical.com/stonebridge-ranch-tx.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Citra Urgent Care opens new clinic in east Frisco

Citra Urgent Care opened a new clinic at 7680 Preston Road in Frisco, according to its website. (Courtesy Citra Urgent Care) Citra Urgent Care opened a new clinic on Aug. 1 at 7680 Preston Road in Frisco, according to its website. The clinic provides urgent care services including treatment for burns, broken bones, strains and sprains, and COVID-19 care services including same-day PCR testing and Moderna vaccines and boosters. Citra Urgent Care also offers virtual visit services, enabling patients to be treated for routine health concerns including the cold and flu, sore throat, rashes and allergies, according to its website. 469-200-7042. www.citracare.com.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Home Prices Starting To Fall

The rise in home prices is slowing in big cities across Texas as housing inventories rise and sales decline. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, home prices stalled on a month-to-month basis, holding firm at $430,000 from May to June, according to the Re/Max National Housing Report. However, median home prices...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

PHOTOS: Storms bring several inches of rain to north Texas

DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

