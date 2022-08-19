ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

After missed warnings before toddler’s fentanyl death, child welfare supervisor resigns

By ANDREA GALLO - The Advocate
 5 days ago
Family attorneys, ACLU file lawsuit to halt transfer of youths to Angola

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit to block the transfer of incarcerated juveniles at the Bridge City Center for Youth to an adult facility, Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. (Photo by Greg LaRose/Illuminator) Attorneys for youth incarcerated in Jefferson Parish and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed a lawsuit...
ANGOLA, LA
Louisiana State Representative Arrested for DUI

Baton Rouge, La - On August 21, 2022, shortly after 2:00 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A observed a reckless driver on East Boyd Drive at Burbank Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old State Representative Larry Selders of Baton Rouge. The initial...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
BESE puts off vote on high school overhaul in face of heavy criticism

BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid heavy opposition from local superintendents, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to delay action on a plan to toughen how high schools are rated until at least October. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others have said for months that major changes are needed...
LOUISIANA STATE
Report: Louisiana students ranked mid-pack nationally in study on student loan debt

(The Center Square) — Louisiana students rank in the middle of the pack nationally in a new study on student debt released Wednesday. The personal finance website WalletHub analyzed student loan indebtedness and grant and student work opportunities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia using 11 metrics graded on a 100-point scale.
LOUISIANA STATE

