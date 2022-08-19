Read full article on original website
reviewed.com
Apple MacBook Pro 13 M2 vs MacBook Pro 14 M1 Pro: Which should you buy?
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The gap between Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 and M2 MacBook Pro 13 is smaller than their price difference suggests. While the Pro 14 does pack more processing power, ports, and features, it also costs $800 more at its base configuration. We’ve broken down the differences between the two models so you can decide whether you should spring for the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 or settle for the M2 MacBook Pro 13.
reviewed.com
The Apex Pro Mini Wireless redefines the best gaming mechanical keyboard
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. While many manufacturers cater to either productivity or gaming, SteelSeries opted to build the ultimate keyboard in a compact form. Enter the Apex Pro Mini Wireless, a tenkeyless and wireless version of the Apex Pro that’s 60% of the size of the nearly-perfect original. It’s a natural workhorse capable of handling anything thrown its way.
reviewed.com
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a small but successful upgrade over last year’s model
Although its improvements are mostly incremental—slight design changes, small bumps in battery life, and a more curved back for a snugger fit—the Galaxy Watch Pro 5 (available at Amazon for $279.99) is one of the best smartwatches you can get to pair with an Android phone right now. Its battery life could be better, but its bright and vibrant display, additional accessibility features, and solid design make it an easy recommendation for most.
Ars Technica
Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption
The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
ComicBook
Former GTA Boss' Next Game, Everywhere, Gets First Trailer
The first look at Everywhere, a new game from former Grand Theft Auto boss and Rockstar Games president Leslie Benzies, was shown off at Gamescom 2022. Benzies is responsible for helping shepherd Rockstar Games as we know it by being one of the key creative minds on the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Some emails from a Rockstar Games lawsuit also revealed that Benzies was supposedly a major player in getting the first Red Dead Redemption in the shape it was for launch. Following Leslie Benzie's controversial departure from Rockstar Games, he went on to found a studio that aimed to make a massively ambitious game called Everywhere.
Lawsuit demands $5.9 billion from Sony for "ripping off" 9 million PlayStation Store users
WTF?! Sony is being sued in the UK for £5 billion, or $5.9 billion, over claims it "ripped people off" by overcharging consumers for games and in-game purchases from its PlayStation Store. The class-action suit seeks damages for nine million people, with each one estimated to receive between £67 and £562 ($80 and $663) if it is successful.
reviewed.com
Dell’s XPS 13 Plus is a gorgeous, slim and light laptop that’s literally too hot to handle
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Dell’s XPS 13 Plus is a lesson in how thermals can ruin a gorgeous laptop. About the Dell XPS 13 Plus. Here are the specs of the laptop we tested:
Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller
It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
reviewed.com
Oregon Trail for the Apple Watch is a delightful way to count your steps
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. After getting injured as a passenger in a car accident in November 2021, I wasn’t able to walk for six months, even with physical therapy and surgery. But the good news is that I can now walk between three and six miles per day depending on how my back’s doing. It’s a big departure from where I was at pre-accident, but the progress is encouraging, and tracking it has helped keep me motivated when it feels like I haven’t improved much.
ZDNet
Get this powerful refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air for under $300
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There's no reason you have to wait for a New Year to start making major changes in your life. If you've been reading wistfully about working professionals leaving their boring jobs to travel the world and work wherever they want, there's no reason you can't do the same. With the proper skills, you can land a remote position that allows you to become a digital nomad. Then, it's just a matter of deciding where to go and what gear to pack.
IGN
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
Digital Trends
This Android tablet uses the internet without Wi-Fi or a SIM card
Blackview is mostly known for making devices designed to withstand harsh treatment, and today the company announced the launch of a tablet that doesn’t require Wi-Fi or a SIM card for users to access the internet. The Tab 13 is a little bit different from the rest of Blackview’s lineup of sturdy devices as it doesn’t feature any of the protective layers that the company is known for. However, its internet connection options make it stand out for reasons all on its own.
How to create impossibly strong passwords that are actually easy to remember
Passwords… we keep coming back to this incredibly sophisticated technology that can also be the Achilles’ Heel of everything you do online. We have all sorts of smart apps to help us create and store unique and strong passwords on our devices, just as tech companies try to eliminate passwords for good.
CNET
Get $30 Off Ember's Metallic-Colored 10-Ounce Smart Mug at Amazon
We've written a lot of about Ember Temperature Control Mugs here on CNET and often note how pricey they are compared to a standard insulated mug and how rarely they're discounted. But some people don't like drinking through a lid with a hole in it and love how Ember mugs allow you to drink beverages as you normally would while keeping them piping hot. Alas, due to tariffs and inflation, the price for Ember smart mugs has gone up over the years and now the 10-ounce version retails for $130 while the cooler-looking metallic versions jump to $150. However, with the CNET-exclusive code 20EMBER4CNET, you can get $30 off the gold, copper, rose gold and stainless steel colors -- so $10 less than the standard black and white colors. The code is good through Aug. 29.
The Verge
The PlayStation 5 is almost easy to buy
Throughout the pandemic, it has brought me extreme joy to pen articles celebrating that hard-to-find tech is getting easier to buy at retail cost. First, it was the Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch OLED, then the Series X, and almost all Nvidia and AMD GPUs followed a few months after. We’re getting very close to being able to say that the PS5 will soon join the club.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie
Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.
The Verge
The PlayStation 5 is available right now through Sony
You’re in luck if you’re still trying to nab a PlayStation 5 as Sony is once again selling the console just days after holding its last restock event. Right now, you can buy the standard, disc-based console with a digital copy of Horizon Forbidden West for $549.99. You’ll also get free shipping if you buy either a PS5 game or select controllers with your purchase.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals New Free Weekend for PS5 and PS4
Sony has announced that it will be holding a new free trial period for PlayStation Plus to close out this coming week. While PS Plus has perhaps most notably become synonymous with the library of free PS5 and PS4 games that Sony gives out to subscribers, the platform is also still needed in order to play various multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. Luckily, if you're someone who still isn't a PS Plus member, you'll be able to get the service a go for yourself in just a few short days.
Latest Windows security update is locking users out of their PCs
If you're planning on downloading the latest Microsoft Security Update for Windows, it's a good idea to have your BitLocker key ready to go. According to The Register (opens in new tab), users who download the update are having quite a few issues, including being completely locked out of their PCs on restart.
